This Haircare Brand Celebrated Decades of Black Beauty with a Retro-Style Fete

CHICAGO—Creme of Nature hosted a lively celebration of Black hair and Black history on Feb. 4. Held at The DuSable Black History Museum and Education Center, the event served to highlight the connection between the brand and Chicago’s South Side, where Creme of Nature was founded in 1976. Dubbed “Unstoppable Hair,” the evening was co-hosted by actress and Illinois native Keke Palmer, the haircare brand’s new chief brand officer. Integrated marketing and PR firm Hunter took the lead on event creative and PR strategy, while Full Court Marketing handled production.

With help from a handpicked selection of BIPOC-owned vendors—including Full Court and CMB Catering—the event included cocktails and passed hors d’oeuvres, a Palmer-led discussion of Black beauty, and vignettes and hairstyles inspired by decades past.

Photo: Tyris Porter

“We wanted every detail to reflect Keke’s and Creme of Nature’s Chicago roots and tell a story that resonated with our guests,” says Jasper Hagan, the founder and CEO of Full Court Marketing. “From the hairstyles featured on live models to the curated vignettes, every element took attendees on a journey through the decades.”

The event also allowed guests to snap new headshots. “The interactive photo moment was meant to give attendees their moment to feel ‘unstoppable’ to tie to the event theme and encourage them to feel empowered in embracing their natural hair,” says DeAnna Adonnino, director of experiences at Hunter. “The goal was to create an immersive experience that felt both nostalgic and celebratory, with a nod to the future.”

The fete drew 75 guests including influencers, content creators, members of the local and national press, and Creme of Nature retail partners. The overall guest list represented "people who not only appreciate the artistry of Black hair but also shape conversations around beauty and culture,” Hagan explains.

Photo: Tyris Porter

Producers measured success through engagement, sentiment, and social impressions, Adonnino says. “There were nearly 200 organic Instagram and TikTok posts reaching more than 3 million followers,” she adds. “Seeing the excitement, the organic conversations, and the overwhelming love across digital platforms confirmed the impact of this event.”

As the event took place, news of DEI rollbacks under the new Trump administration dominated headlines. “While these challenges exist, they only reinforce why events like this matter,” Hagan says. “This was more than just a celebration of Black hair—it was a testament to resilience, culture, and creativity. In a time when our narratives are being challenged, we saw this event with Creme of Nature as an opportunity to stand firm in our stories, uplift our heritage, and create a space where Black beauty is honored and amplified.”

Keep scrolling to see key vendors and more from inside Creme of Nature's Unstoppable Hair event...

