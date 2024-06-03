Connect Marketplace is Where Events Business Gets Done.
Connect Marketplace isn't just any conference—it's your gateway to unlimited opportunity. Secure your spot!

How This Steampunk-Themed Gala Celebrated the 'Passage of Time'

The annual Steppenwolf Theatre gala took over the Bridgeport Art Center this year, raising $1.7 million for the theater’s education and artistic programming.

Melissa Maynard
June 3, 2024
This year's Steppenwolf Gala celebrated the ensemble's 'bold, irreverent, and rock ’n’ roll style of work and play,' said artistic directors Glenn Davis and Audrey Francis.
This year's Steppenwolf Gala celebrated the ensemble's "bold, irreverent, and rock ’n’ roll style of work and play," said artistic directors Glenn Davis and Audrey Francis.
Photo: Kyle Flubacker

CHICAGO—On May 11, the iconic Steppenwolf Theatre Company celebrated 48 years of storytelling with its annual gala at the Bridgeport Art Center for the first time. Last year, the event was hosted at the massive Old Post Office, boasting nine floors and 16 million square feet.

“As we ring in Steppenwolf's 49th season, this year's gala will embrace our ensemble's bold, irreverent, and rock n’ roll style of work and play," said Steppenwolf Theatre artistic directors Glenn Davis and Audrey Francis. "It's a special night where we get to be the most motley version of our crew and will undoubtedly be a party to remember... if we can.”

With the historic theater approaching its 50th anniversary, the passage of time felt like a relevant theme. Tables held vintage hats and clock elements to immerse guests in a steampunk feel.With the historic theater approaching its 50th anniversary, the passage of time felt like a relevant theme. Tables held vintage hats and clock elements to immerse guests in a steampunk feel.Photo: Kyle Flubacker

When discussing the event's theme, Courtney M. Anderson, donor engagement director for Steppenwolf Theatre Company, explained, “In conversations with designer Jeffrey Foster from Frost and Steppenwolf’s artistic director, Audrey Francis, the theme of vintage yet new, beautiful yet broken, and fractured light kept emerging. With the historic theater approaching its 50th anniversary, the passage of time is really palpable for our ensemble, board, and staff. This combination of inspiration led to the steampunk feel and the clock elements throughout the event.”

Anderson revealed that one of the biggest challenges during the planning process was convincing the team to hold the gala at the Bridgeport Art Center this year. Some team members were unfamiliar with the venue and expressed concerns about its distance from the theater, which is located on the North Side, while the venue is on the South Side. Those worries were quickly dispelled once they saw the location. Anderson assured the team, “You will know when you walk in,” emphasizing the venue's suitability.

'With the amazing skylines of the city framing the incredible design by Jeffrey Foster and highlighted by Revel Decor, the space really added to the ambiance,' said Courtney M. Anderson, donor engagement director for Steppenwolf Theatre Company."With the amazing skylines of the city framing the incredible design by Jeffrey Foster and highlighted by Revel Decor, the space really added to the ambiance," said Courtney M. Anderson, donor engagement director for Steppenwolf Theatre Company.Photo: Kyle Flubacker

As multiple guests expressed their satisfaction with the venue, Anderson emphasized, “With the amazing skylines of the city framing the incredible design by Jeffrey Foster and highlighted by Revel Decor, the space really added to the ambiance.” Planners embraced the venue's many raw wooden beams and high ceilings, bringing in rich velvet fabrics in shades of blue, accented by vintage chandeliers and steampunk elements like hats with feathers and vintage clocks to set the mood.

Upon entering the venue, guests were greeted by a freight elevator adorned with a large chandelier and dozens of hanging pocket watches suspended by red ribbons, celebrating the theme "passage of time." This transitioned seamlessly to the cocktail hour, where waiters strolled around the room offering appetizers including truffled portobello carpaccio, goat cheese croquettes, and ahi tuna tartare.

Guests posed for photos in front of a video installation designed by VIDEOWASTE.Guests posed for photos in front of a video installation designed by VIDEOWASTE.Photo: Kyle Flubacker

Guests then moved to the bar area that was decorated with massive silver balloons accented with gold, resembling hot air balloons, which hung from the ceiling. Performers in steampunk attire greeted guests and posed for photos, enhancing the "passage of time" theme.

One of the highlights of the night was the vintage television installation created by Garrett of VIDEOWASTE. The wall consisted of vintage TVs from different eras, displaying a combination of Steppenwolf gala logos, assorted live hidden camera feeds, and static shots. It was a fun, interactive display for guests who took videos and photos in front of it. 

Interactive entertainers provided by Stage Factor greeted guests and posed for photos.Interactive entertainers provided by Stage Factor greeted guests and posed for photos.Photo: Kyle Flubacker

“It created a collage of visual stimulation that intrigued guests and heightened curiosity," Anderson said. "The element of surprise—seeing your own face on the screen—is truly priceless and increases engagement, essential in creating lasting memories."

In the dinner space, the "passage of time" theme continued with tables decorated with glamorous accents focusing on time gone by. Paramount Events catered the three-course meal, starting with a salad topped with snap peas, carrots, and artichokes; followed by a braised short rib entree with a sunchoke puree, wild mushrooms, asparagus, and fingerling potatoes; and finished with a dessert of strawberry rhubarb cheesecake mousse.

Ensemble member Celeste M. Cooper cheered on trustee Aimee Graham as she bid on the live auction.Ensemble member Celeste M. Cooper cheered on trustee Aimee Graham as she bid on the live auction.Photo: Kyle Flubacker

A lively auction hosted by Robbie Gordy featured exciting experiences to bid on, such as winning tickets for six to see the world premiere of Steppenwolf’s Little Bear Ridge Road, followed by a behind-the-scenes tour and an intimate dinner in the backyard with Chicago’s James Beard Award-winning chef Rick Bayless, with ensemble member and Emmy and Tony Award winner Laurie Metcalf, and co-star Micah Stock.

After dinner, guests hit the dance floor with tunes by DJ Rae Chardonnay, celebrating Steppenwolf, which raised $1.7 million for the theater’s education and artistic programming.

VENDORS

Audiovisual Production: Frost Chicago
Catering: Paramount Events
Decor: Frost Chicago, Revel Decor, VIDEOWASTE
Design: Jeffrey Foster for Frost Chicago
Entertainment: DJ Rae Chardonnay
Lighting: Frost Chicago
Linens: BBJ La Tavola
PR: David Rosenberg for Steppenwolf Theatre Company
Printing: D&B Graphics
Rentals: Hall’s
Security: Andy Frain Services
Staging: Frost Chicago
Valet: Rapid Valet Parking LLC
Venue: Bridgeport Art Center

Latest in Event Design & Decor
CANDICE&ALISON
Event Design & Decor
The Unexpected Places Top Designers Have Found Event Inspiration
The Kentucky Derby’s Trifecta Gala
Event Design & Decor
Do Look Up: 15 Ceiling Designs That Caught Our Eye at Recent Events
Adrienne Elise Tarver's painting “Dark Star” inspired the decor for the party, immersing attendees in vibrant sunset hues. The painting was also featured as part of the tropical dinner tablescape.
Event Design & Decor
See the Fun, Playful Elements From Public Art Fund’s 2024 Party
WIPA Philadelphia's first-ever gala was held at Four Seasons Hotel Philadelphia.
Event Design & Decor
How Dozens of Competitive Vendors Worked Together for This Over-the-Top Gala
Related Stories
Steppenwolf’s 2023 gala took place at The Old Post Office. “We were at The Old Post Office for the first time this year,” donor engagement director Courtney Anderson says. “We were actually slated to be one of its first events following renovations in May 2020, but that gala became virtual due to the pandemic.”
Event Production & Fabrication
This Chicago Gala Flipped Its Skyline-Inspired Decor Upside Down—Literally
CANDICE&ALISON
Event Design & Decor
The Unexpected Places Top Designers Have Found Event Inspiration
The Kentucky Derby’s Trifecta Gala
Event Design & Decor
Do Look Up: 15 Ceiling Designs That Caught Our Eye at Recent Events
Adrienne Elise Tarver's painting “Dark Star” inspired the decor for the party, immersing attendees in vibrant sunset hues. The painting was also featured as part of the tropical dinner tablescape.
Event Design & Decor
See the Fun, Playful Elements From Public Art Fund’s 2024 Party
More in Event Design & Decor
Event Design & Decor
The Unexpected Places Top Designers Have Found Event Inspiration
From airport ceilings to childhood snacks, here's how everyday objects and moments have inspired some jaw-dropping event designs.
CANDICE&ALISON
Event Design & Decor
Do Look Up: 15 Ceiling Designs That Caught Our Eye at Recent Events
What is "skychology" and how does it immerse guests further into an experience? Plus, get inspired by steal-worthy designs that drew guests' eyes up.
The Kentucky Derby’s Trifecta Gala
Event Design & Decor
See the Fun, Playful Elements From Public Art Fund’s 2024 Party
The organization's annual event celebrated its upcoming exhibition season with artist-designed activations and whimsical drinks and desserts.
Adrienne Elise Tarver's painting “Dark Star” inspired the decor for the party, immersing attendees in vibrant sunset hues. The painting was also featured as part of the tropical dinner tablescape.
Event Design & Decor
How Dozens of Competitive Vendors Worked Together for This Over-the-Top Gala
WIPA Philadelphia's first-ever gala paid homage to the city's musical history with an elaborate event design created by 30 different florists, planners, rental companies, and other local vendors.
WIPA Philadelphia's first-ever gala was held at Four Seasons Hotel Philadelphia.
Event Design & Decor
8 Wow-Worthy Event Ideas BizBash Spotted on Instagram
Take a peek at Instagram photos full of steal-worthy event ideas to serve as inspiration for your next gathering.
CNC Agency
Event Design & Decor
18 Stunning Ways Brands Have Captured Attention with Infinity Rooms
Brands have long been honoring artist Yayoi Kusama's "Infinity Mirrors" concept, using mirrored walls and repeating shapes to create an eye-catching visual loop that immerses guests in an event theme.
Also at Coachella 2024, STEEZY—an online platform for dance enthusiasts—celebrated its partnership with Nike through the STEEZY 'House of Reflections,' sponsored by Nike Air Max. The activation took the form of a massive shoe box; inside, the immersive experience provided performers and dancers with a colorful, infinity room-like setting for self-expression and content creation.
Most Popular
Experiential Marketing, Activations & Sponsorships
30 Cool Event Ideas You May Have Missed From Porsche, Shondaland, BÉIS, and More
Sports
What It Took to Produce Travis Kelce's Headline-Grabbing Music Festival
Trade Shows
How the Streets of Los Angeles Became the Star at IPW's Opening Night
Experiential Marketing, Activations & Sponsorships
See How Tennessee Tourism Turned Concertgoers’ Brain Waves Into Travel Recs
Sports
See Inside This Massive Immersive Experience About Soccer Star Lionel Messi
Event Design & Decor
The Unexpected Places Top Designers Have Found Event Inspiration
Event Design & Decor
Coachella 2024: 5 Steal-Worthy Event Design Trends From This Year's Festival
From purple color palettes to Insta-friendly logo integrations, here are some of our favorite design details from the buzzy music festival.
5. Butterflies
Event Design & Decor
City Harvest Gala 2024: See How the Annual Event Served Up Some Soul
The food rescue organization transformed Cipriani 42nd Street into a Motown-inspired dance party.
City Harvest presented The 2024 Gala: Magic of Motown at Cipriani 42nd Street in Manhattan on April 10.
Event Design & Decor
A Must-Read: Get Inspired by These Book Launch Event Ideas
From a mobile flower shop to clever place settings, here are some design concepts from recent gatherings celebrating authors.
Guests were welcomed to their seats with a book decorated with a reading light that illuminated the place cards and added an amber glow to the tablescape.
Event Design & Decor
Springtime Event Ideas From Janie and Jack’s Cheerful Garden Party
Despite rainy conditions in Hollywood, the event made its own sunshine via springtime decor, activities, and catering.
Because of rain and blustery conditions, event organizers had to make their own sunshiney atmosphere, compensating for the dismal day by drawing guests out for cheerful activities, decor, and food.
Event Design & Decor
7 Steal-Worthy Design Trends From the 2024 Award Season's Prettiest Parties
From unexpected color schemes to unique logo integrations to memorable uses of patterns and texture, here are the most glamorous event design ideas we spotted at Hollywood's biggest award show events.
Another event that played with curves and circular shapes was the Recording Academy's Grammy House, where guests could stroll through a lush green setting full of real living plants, trees, and ivy. A circular tunnel, evoking sponsor Mastercard's logo, was used as a transition moment and to frame an oversize gramophone, whose gold exterior had been swapped for living moss.
Event Design & Decor
14 Stunning Uses of a Neutral Color Palette for Events
Neutral shades like tans, beiges, and creams can instantly bring elegance, sophistication, and timeless appeal to event design.
Warner Music Group's 2020 Grammys Party
Page 1 of 269
Next Page