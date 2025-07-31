Planners can also incorporate an array of new program openers for their meetings at Disney.

Can work and play really go together? The "event architects" over at Walt Disney World certainly think so. The ever-popular theme park, with its dedicated meetings and events department, is investing more in special events. Within the last year, Walt Disney World introduced a newly reimagined Disney Creative Studio and debuted fresh team-building offerings themed around some of its most popular franchises. Earlier this month, BizBash was able to experience both of these new products and offerings firsthand. Below, we break down what you need to know...

Photo: Courtesy of Disney Meetings & Events

1. Planners can work with the Disney Creative Studio.

Earlier this year, Disney Meetings & Events unveiled its reimagined Disney Creative Studio. At this standalone facility on the Walt Disney World campus, planners can work with the company's "event architects," who are described as the equivalent of the theme park's famed "Imagineers."

The studio brings together talent from various departments—from floral to costuming to graphic design—who are all tasked with creating special experiences for corporate groups that come to the park. (Many of these "architects" also have extensive histories with the Disney brand.)

A creative media team, for example, can create tactile elements for a meeting, from custom comic books to thank-you notes written by Disney characters. Other specialized teams handle anything else a planner might need, like photography and live performers. This means everything is placed on one master bill (even hotel rooms and food and beverage).

All of these "architects" will ask planners about their event's budget, demographics of the attendees, and how they want those attendees to feel during the experience. At their disposal is, of course, a stacked catalogue of entertainment IP, as well as a 100,000-square-foot warehouse full of props and decor, seemingly endless costumes, and experienced vendor partners like Encore and edgefactory.

Photo: Courtesy of Disney Meetings & Events

The Creative Studio is really all about "return on experience," as the team describes it. Their collaborative process brings together people from different departments to brainstorm and connect to the heart of a client's story. They can end up creating some imaginative event elements, like an enchanted forest with trees rigged from the ceiling, an interactive magical mirror, or an EPCOT fireworks display that includes a company's logo.

2. Disney-branded team-building activities can help engage a group.

Planners can also work with new signature team-builiding activities, which Disney Meetings & Events unveiled around the same time as the new Creative Studio. One popular series of activities is themed around the Star Wars brand. Here, groups can participate in immersive fun like testing out their best lightsaber moves or driving a remote-control "drone."

Other team-building and networking activities at planners' disposal revolve around the Pirates of the Caribbean, Toy Story, and Monsters Inc. franchises. The Disney teams can even keep track of scores and leaderboards to turn the games into some friendly competition.

Photo: Courtesy of Disney Meetings & Events

3. Don't forget to see what's new (and newish) around the theme park.

There's always something new at the many Walt Disney World theme parks. Planners can of course incorporate visits to these attractions into their program itineraries. Some of our favorites from our most recent trip include:

Tiana's Bayou Adventure : This reimagining of Splash Mountain, located at Magic Kingdom, opened last June with a new story and a colorful New Orleans setting.

Luminous: The Symphony of Us : This is a special fireworks show that debuted at the end of 2023 at EPCOT. It's a touching tribute to the park's 12 world pavilions that features pyrotechnics, lasers, fun lighting, and music from the Disney songbook.