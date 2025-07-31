Here's What's New for Corporate Groups at Walt Disney World

Get a firsthand perspective on how Disney is using an "event architect" philosophy to infuse business gatherings with a bit of magic.

Sarah Kloepple
July 31, 2025
Planners can also incorporate an array of new program openers for their meetings at Disney.
Planners can also incorporate an array of new program openers for their meetings at Disney.
Photo: Courtesy of Disney Meetings & Events

Can work and play really go together? The "event architects" over at Walt Disney World certainly think so. The ever-popular theme park, with its dedicated meetings and events department, is investing more in special events. Within the last year, Walt Disney World introduced a newly reimagined Disney Creative Studio and debuted fresh team-building offerings themed around some of its most popular franchises. Earlier this month, BizBash was able to experience both of these new products and offerings firsthand. Below, we break down what you need to know...

The Disney Creative Studio is a standalone facility on the Walt Disney World campus.The Disney Creative Studio is a standalone facility on the Walt Disney World campus.Photo: Courtesy of Disney Meetings & Events

1. Planners can work with the Disney Creative Studio.

Earlier this year, Disney Meetings & Events unveiled its reimagined Disney Creative Studio. At this standalone facility on the Walt Disney World campus, planners can work with the company's "event architects," who are described as the equivalent of the theme park's famed "Imagineers."

The studio brings together talent from various departments—from floral to costuming to graphic design—who are all tasked with creating special experiences for corporate groups that come to the park. (Many of these "architects" also have extensive histories with the Disney brand.)

A creative media team, for example, can create tactile elements for a meeting, from custom comic books to thank-you notes written by Disney characters. Other specialized teams handle anything else a planner might need, like photography and live performers. This means everything is placed on one master bill (even hotel rooms and food and beverage).

All of these "architects" will ask planners about their event's budget, demographics of the attendees, and how they want those attendees to feel during the experience. At their disposal is, of course, a stacked catalogue of entertainment IP, as well as a 100,000-square-foot warehouse full of props and decor, seemingly endless costumes, and experienced vendor partners like Encore and edgefactory.

The studio aims to bring together everything a planner might need for their program under one roof, from entertainment and content to decor, floral, audiovisual, and catering.The studio aims to bring together everything a planner might need for their program under one roof, from entertainment and content to decor, floral, audiovisual, and catering.Photo: Courtesy of Disney Meetings & Events

The Creative Studio is really all about "return on experience," as the team describes it. Their collaborative process brings together people from different departments to brainstorm and connect to the heart of a client's story. They can end up creating some imaginative event elements, like an enchanted forest with trees rigged from the ceiling, an interactive magical mirror, or an EPCOT fireworks display that includes a company's logo.

2. Disney-branded team-building activities can help engage a group.

Planners can also work with new signature team-builiding activities, which Disney Meetings & Events unveiled around the same time as the new Creative Studio. One popular series of activities is themed around the Star Wars brand. Here, groups can participate in immersive fun like testing out their best lightsaber moves or driving a remote-control "drone."

Other team-building and networking activities at planners' disposal revolve around the Pirates of the Caribbean, Toy Story, and Monsters Inc. franchises. The Disney teams can even keep track of scores and leaderboards to turn the games into some friendly competition.

Corporate groups shouldn't leave without experiencing one of the multiple fireworks shows located at the various theme parks.Corporate groups shouldn't leave without experiencing one of the multiple fireworks shows located at the various theme parks.Photo: Courtesy of Disney Meetings & Events

3. Don't forget to see what's new (and newish) around the theme park.

There's always something new at the many Walt Disney World theme parks. Planners can of course incorporate visits to these attractions into their program itineraries. Some of our favorites from our most recent trip include:

Tiana's Bayou Adventure: This reimagining of Splash Mountain, located at Magic Kingdom, opened last June with a new story and a colorful New Orleans setting.

Luminous: The Symphony of Us: This is a special fireworks show that debuted at the end of 2023 at EPCOT. It's a touching tribute to the park's 12 world pavilions that features pyrotechnics, lasers, fun lighting, and music from the Disney songbook.

Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind: The Marvel movie has had its own dedicated ride since it debuted in 2022—it was easily the most entertaining coaster ride of our trip!

Latest in Places
686079
Places
Here’s What You Might Have Missed From This Year’s Preview Las Vegas
Tourism marketing expert Gabriella Ribeiro is finding increased interest in incentive trips held in Croatia. (Pictured: The historic city of Dubrovnik, Croatia, is a popular tourist destination in the Mediterranean.)
Places
What's Working Now in Incentive Trips?
San Antonio is known as a walkable convention center district thanks to its famous River Walk, which connects the convention center with hotels, restaurants, museums, attractions, and outdoor areas.
Places
Here's What's New and Notable in San Antonio Right Now
Moscone Center | San Francisco
Places
8 Convention Centers with Art Gallery-Worthy Vibes
Related Stories
The event took over 300 hours of design work from a team of four graphic design artists.
Meetings
See How This Production Company Hit Refresh on a Stuffy Sales Meeting
686079
Places
Here’s What You Might Have Missed From This Year’s Preview Las Vegas
Tourism marketing expert Gabriella Ribeiro is finding increased interest in incentive trips held in Croatia. (Pictured: The historic city of Dubrovnik, Croatia, is a popular tourist destination in the Mediterranean.)
Places
What's Working Now in Incentive Trips?
San Antonio is known as a walkable convention center district thanks to its famous River Walk, which connects the convention center with hotels, restaurants, museums, attractions, and outdoor areas.
Places
Here's What's New and Notable in San Antonio Right Now
More in Places
Places
Here’s What You Might Have Missed From This Year’s Preview Las Vegas
The annual event featured a look back at the city’s successes as well as a sneak peek of upcoming happenings including WrestleMania.
686079
Places
What's Working Now in Incentive Trips?
Incentive trips are more than just rewards—they're investments in your team’s future. Here are five trends to know about for 2025.
Tourism marketing expert Gabriella Ribeiro is finding increased interest in incentive trips held in Croatia. (Pictured: The historic city of Dubrovnik, Croatia, is a popular tourist destination in the Mediterranean.)
Places
Here's What's New and Notable in San Antonio Right Now
Alamo City is stepping up in the wake of major Texas destinations renovating their convention centers. We dive into recent venue and hotel openings, plus what's ahead.
San Antonio is known as a walkable convention center district thanks to its famous River Walk, which connects the convention center with hotels, restaurants, museums, attractions, and outdoor areas.
Places
8 Convention Centers with Art Gallery-Worthy Vibes
From British Columbia to Miami, we highlight standout art collections from convention centers throughout North America.
Moscone Center | San Francisco
Places
5 Things to Do in Milwaukee During Connect Marketplace
We break down a few of the best events and activities to fill your free time.
197857 Vm Jmke Photography Mkeskyline
Places
How to Host an Event or Meeting in Western Montana
Yes, we know you love Yellowstone, but might we suggest a different part of the state? Here, meeting amenities and outdoor recreation abound.
A must-do for groups in Glacier National Park: scenic tours on the park's historic (and iconic) red buses.
Most Popular
Experiential Marketing, Activations & Sponsorships
40 Cool Event Ideas You May Have Missed From YouTube, Backstreet Boys, and More
Brands & Event Pros
Meet the BizBash Most Influential Event Profs of the Past 25 Years
Sports
WNBA All-Star Weekend 2025: How Brands Engaged Fans During the League’s Record-Setting Event
Experiential Marketing, Activations & Sponsorships
How Legacy Sponsors Showed Up at the 2025 Essence Festival of Culture
Sports
What You Didn’t See on TV at the 2025 ESPYS
Experiential Marketing, Activations & Sponsorships
This Fashion Retailer Brought Rodeo-Ready Style to the Calgary Stampede
Places
6 Convention Centers in North America with Fascinating Histories
From what was once the largest railroad station in the southern U.S. to a facility that has preserved a section of the Underground Railroad, we dive into the compelling histories behind six convention centers.
The Beanfield Centre at Exhibition Place in Toronto opened in 1929 and hosted the National Motor Show exhibit of automobiles until 1967.
Places
What to Know About the Rise of Autism-Friendly Destinations and Events
More and more event venues and destinations are becoming Certified Autism Centers. Here's what that means—and some best practices all event professionals should keep in mind.
JW Marriott Desert Springs boasts five pools, two championship golf courses, a tennis club, and a 12,000-square-foot arcade–and now, it supplies things like sensory kits with weighted blankets, sound machines, and fidget toys to guests who may need the support.
Places
Banff in the Winter? Trust Us—It Makes for a Can't-Miss Meeting Destination
Banff National Park is a bucket-list destination for a reason. Here's how to best host a group there during ski season.
Banff National Park's natural beauty is undoubtedly its main draw—as are its three world-class ski resorts. Established in 1885, it is Canada's oldest national park.
Places
Why Midsize Markets Have Big Appeal for Meetings and Events
Planners looking to save costs without sacrificing experiences are increasingly open to bypassing Tier 1 markets.
Lush, tropical settings are the hallmarks of meetings and group events at The Scott Resort & Spa.
Places
5 Things BizBash Sports Summit Attendees Should Do While in Washington, D.C.
We break down a few of the best sports events and activities to fill your free time.
Nationals Park's annual Christmas market, Enchant, returns Nov. 24 to Dec. 31. The immersive experience at the ballpark allows visitors to explore a 'village' of tiny storefronts, ice-skate on an ice-skating trail, marvel at twinkly lights, visit Santa, and more.
Places
Check Out the 2023 Connect Texas Meeting Planner Guide
Who doesn't love a good game of Texas Hold 'Em? Meeting planners know they're playing a good hand when hosting an event in the Lone Star State.
Untitled 1
Page 1 of 18
Next Page