This Wellness Retreat Blended Sound Baths, Journaling, and... Tax Prep?

Financial software brand Intuit hosted a retreat in Joshua Tree that combined traditional wellness activities with money mindset workshops for a group of rising influencers.

Claire Hoffman
April 17, 2025
Held at AutoCamp Joshua Tree, the event aimed to turn financial literacy into a key part of the modern self-care routine.
Photo: Mint Collective, photographer Lauren Hensgens

JOSHUA TREE, CALIF.—Still recovering from tax season? Intuit wants to change the narrative around money—and show that financial conversations don’t have to be stressful. Which is why earlier this year, the financial software company hosted the Ease Intuit financial wellness retreat, a two-day experience that combined the calm of a traditional wellness getaway with the tools and conversations needed to build a healthier relationship with money.

Held at AutoCamp’s boutique hotel in Joshua Tree, Calif., the retreat brought together nine up-and-coming influencers for a curated lineup of workshops, experiences, and wellness moments—all centered on financial empowerment. The goal? To help content creators—and their audiences—feel more confident about topics like taxes, invoicing, and credit, while also showing how Intuit’s suite of products can support their journey. Panels and workshops featured Intuit personal finance, tax, and business experts, plus advice and hands-on guidance by certified financial therapist Lindsay Bryan-Podvin.Panels and workshops featured Intuit personal finance, tax, and business experts, plus advice and hands-on guidance by certified financial therapist Lindsay Bryan-Podvin.Photo: Mint Collective, photographer Lauren Hensgens

To bring the retreat to life, Intuit partnered with social media agency Movement Strategy and event agency Mint Collective. “Focusing on financial wellness felt like the right approach for Intuit because it aligns perfectly with their mission of powering prosperity,” said Kemy Acacia, an account director for Movement Strategy. “By reimagining a typical wellness retreat to address financial well-being, we connect with the idea that true prosperity goes beyond bank balances and credit scores—it starts with our mindset and relationship with money.”

The concept was rooted in recent Intuit research showing that 58% of 18- to 35-year-olds are already incorporating financial management into their broader wellness routines. That insight helped shape the retreat’s blend of programming, which ranged from financial workshops to essential-oil blending, sound healing, journaling, and even horseback riding. Attendees tackled everything from tax prep and entrepreneurial finances to the emotional side of credit, all in a setting designed to promote reflection and personal growth. The nine invited content creators were encouraged to share their experience—and their key takeaways—with their audiences on social media.The nine invited content creators were encouraged to share their experience—and their key takeaways—with their audiences on social media.Photo: Mint Collective, photographer Lauren HensgensFinancial workshops included the 'Tea Time and Tax Prep' session, where attendees learned how to approach tax season as entrepreneurs. In the 'Goal-Setting & Strategic Planning' session, meanwhile, creators reflected on what worked—and what didn’t—in their 2024 businesses, set intentional financial goals for the year ahead, and explored tools like QuickBooks and Mailchimp.Financial workshops included the "Tea Time and Tax Prep" session, where attendees learned how to approach tax season as entrepreneurs. In the "Goal-Setting & Strategic Planning" session, meanwhile, creators reflected on what worked—and what didn’t—in their 2024 businesses, set intentional financial goals for the year ahead, and explored tools like QuickBooks and Mailchimp.Photo: Mint Collective, photographer Lauren Hensgens

"We were really intentional about making sure the retreat didn’t feel like a traditional conference," noted Acacia. "We didn’t want to just talk at people—we wanted them to engage, reflect, and recharge. ... If you’ve ever been to a multiday event, you know how exhausting they can be, so we prioritized maintaining positive energy and creating space to reset." Guests also played with Intuit's specially designed conversation card deck. 'The 'Money Talks' game was created by our Intuit clients, who are always looking for creative ways to make conversations about money feel more approachable,' said Acacia. 'The idea was to create a card deck that helps guide thoughtful, respectful financial discussions among friends, family, or partners.'Guests also played with Intuit's specially designed conversation card deck. "The 'Money Talks' game was created by our Intuit clients, who are always looking for creative ways to make conversations about money feel more approachable," said Acacia. "The idea was to create a card deck that helps guide thoughtful, respectful financial discussions among friends, family, or partners."Photo: Courtesy of Intuit

Movement Strategy worked closely with the Intuit team and a financial therapist, Lindsay Bryan-Podvin, to ensure each part of the experience was thoughtfully sequenced. "For example, we’d start the day with something grounding like a sound bath, then move into a deeper money mindset session once people felt more centered and open," she said. "It was all about protecting emotional well-being while still encouraging meaningful growth," she explained.

That same intentionality extended to influencer selection. Instead of prioritizing massive followings, Intuit invited creators at pivotal points in their personal and professional growth. "As a social-powered agency, we believe deeply in the value of building with creators, not just borrowing their reach," Acacia said. "We specifically partnered with these smaller creators because they not only focus on personal development in their content, but they are navigating a pivotal time of their social media growth—when the brand deals are just beginning to trickle in along with the influx of difficult financial decisions to make."

Each influencer was also selected for their unique financial journey, she added. "Some are rebuilding after difficult breakups, others are learning to manage their first six-figure book deals, and some are launching businesses for the first time. No matter their story, they all shared a common goal: to reframe their relationship with money and take confident steps toward financial success." Influencers could also spend time blending essential oils and herbal teas or experiencing sound healing. Journaling was also encouraged throughout the retreat, allowing attendees to map out personal and professional financial goals.Influencers could also spend time blending essential oils and herbal teas or experiencing sound healing. Journaling was also encouraged throughout the retreat, allowing attendees to map out personal and professional financial goals.Photo: Mint Collective, photographer Lauren HensgensGuests could also go horseback riding.Guests could also go horseback riding.Photo: Mint Collective, photographer Lauren Hensgens

Throughout the retreat, content creation happened organically. The team provided inspiring settings and share-worthy sessions but left it up to the influencers to interpret and post in their own voices. “We encouraged them to have fun with the content and be themselves!” said Acacia. “We gave them some inspiration but ultimately left it up to them on how they wanted to share the experience.” 

The result? Over 14 million views and 372,000 engagements across TikTok and Instagram. (One standout post came from influencer Georgia Ferraris, whose video recap of the retreat earned 1.2 million impressions and 184,000 engagements.) 'The beautiful aesthetic of AutoCamp authentically lent itself to being the perfect backdrop to any content,' said Acacia."The beautiful aesthetic of AutoCamp authentically lent itself to being the perfect backdrop to any content," said Acacia.Photo: Mint Collective, photographer Lauren Hensgens

Reflecting on the experience, Acacia said the retreat felt “authentic, intentional, and rewarding from start to finish. From the very first night, the influencers connected naturally and formed a genuine bond. During the sessions, the conversations were so thoughtful that even my agency team and our client partners found ourselves nodding along and taking notes. You could really feel that everyone was taking something meaningful away from the experience.” 'We had the pleasure of partnering with the incredible team at the Mint Collective to bring this event to life—and truly couldn’t have done it without them,' said Acacia. 'From pulling everything together on a tight timeline to creating stunning decor moments, accommodating a wide range of dietary needs, and adding those thoughtful, elevated touches throughout, they were exceptional every step of the way.'"We had the pleasure of partnering with the incredible team at the Mint Collective to bring this event to life—and truly couldn’t have done it without them," said Acacia. "From pulling everything together on a tight timeline to creating stunning decor moments, accommodating a wide range of dietary needs, and adding those thoughtful, elevated touches throughout, they were exceptional every step of the way."Photo: Mint Collective, photographer Lauren HensgensThe event was held in mid-January, also known as Financial Wellness Month. 'It's a time when people are naturally reflecting on their lives and setting intentions for the year ahead,' pointed out Acacia. 'So it felt like the perfect moment to introduce a holistic approach that blends financial guidance with personal growth.'The event was held in mid-January, also known as Financial Wellness Month. "It's a time when people are naturally reflecting on their lives and setting intentions for the year ahead," pointed out Acacia. "So it felt like the perfect moment to introduce a holistic approach that blends financial guidance with personal growth."Photo: Mint Collective, photographer Lauren Hensgens

