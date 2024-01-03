At Connect Marketplace 2023 in Minneapolis, BizBash chairman and founder David Adler sat down with Michael Schaiman, CEO of creative technology studio GenCity Labs, for an enlightening conversation on how AI can improve an event experience.

What do event profs need to be thinking about right now? BizBash is looking for a diverse group of speakers who can share successes, strategies, and innovative ideas on timely topics for education sessions at our upcoming in-person events (including 2024 Connect Spring Marketplace in Las Vegas, taking place April 2-4) as well as virtual events.

Past speakers have covered an array of topics such as mastering attendee engagement; how to use influencers at trade shows; THC and CBD at events; sponsorship strategies at music festivals; creating better association and nonprofit events; what it's like to be a successful event entrepreneur; and the event organizer’s role in diversity, inclusion, and sexual harassment—just to name a few. Topics we're sourcing for this year include:

Sustainability in events

Crisis management

Experiential design

Artificial intelligence

Budgeting

We're not looking for talks that could be given to any group at any conference. Instead, we want to know what your presentation can uniquely deliver to our audience of event professionals.

Do you have a talk we need to hear? Complete the form here or below. More details, including dates for upcoming BizBash events, can be found here.