This Event's Eye-Catching Decor Celebrated the "Wonder and Magic" of Its Desert Setting

For a sales-winner reception in Southern California, DMC Access created a desert oasis-inspired reception with lush greenery, eye-catching mirrored elements, and unique entertainment acts.

Claire Hoffman
December 1, 2023
A mirrored entrance moment immediately set the tone for the desert oasis-inspired gathering.
A mirrored entrance moment immediately set the tone for the desert oasis-inspired gathering.
Photo: Courtesy of Access

PALM DESERT, CALIF.—When a technology company wanted to host a recognition trip for its sales winners, it turned to Access to create a five-star experience set at Empire Grand Oasis in California's Palm Desert. The desert oasis-themed closing reception took place Oct. 25, drawing 650 guests for an immersive, modern, and stylish take on a desert theme that leaned into the venue's natural elements.

Access—a 50-year-old DMC with offices nationwide—was involved in every aspect of the event's production, including venue sourcing and management, catering management, event design, entertainment design, production, and show flow, noted Kristen Francis, national senior creative manager for Access. "Everything was carefully curated for this client and their guests for an overall memorable experience from start to finish," she explained, adding that the Access team has worked with this client for several years and was challenged to top their previous work. A color palette of white, amber, dusty blue, soft pink, and light wood was chosen to complement the surrounding landscape.A color palette of white, amber, dusty blue, soft pink, and light wood was chosen to complement the surrounding landscape.Photo: Courtesy of Access

"For a client that has seen everything and is always looking for the next best thing, our creative team is always looking to take event trends a step further," she said. "By customizing aspects to help tell our story, it makes every moment impactful and unique. When there is a purpose behind what you do, it makes guiding a client much easier. It makes you part of their team, and they feel heard in their feedback."

To contrast with—and complement—the surrounding landscape, the Access team chose a white color palette, and then mixed in dark acrylic amber chairs, dusty blue and soft pink table touches, and accenting light wood. Stylized greenery, brushed gold-peppered accents, and large-scale mirrored elements furthered the oasis-inspired design. The team aimed for an immersive, modern, and stylish take on a desert theme.The team aimed for an immersive, modern, and stylish take on a desert theme.Photo: Courtesy of Access

A 'Desert Flower Living Carpet' created a photo moment—and also strategically distracted guests from the catering area hidden behind it.A "Desert Flower Living Carpet" created a photo moment—and also strategically distracted guests from the catering area hidden behind it.Photo: Courtesy of Access"The desert, on the surface, is a dry, desolate place," pointed out Francis. "Once you really immerse yourself in it and start to look deeper, moments of wonder and magic start to emerge. We wanted to give guests that same sense and appreciation for the desert in a way that would resonate for them—with a modern, elegant twist so they felt honored and rewarded."

One way that goal was achieved was through a memorable entrance moment, which featured two mirrored arches. "We wanted the guests to get a sense of a desert mirage as soon as they stepped off the bus and into the event space," said Francis. "The way lighting reflects and dances off of a mirror material created an enchanting wonder and curiosity for guests to want to explore more and move farther into the space."

A real standout of the event, though, was the entertainment, which included a series of short performances in different designated locations throughout the outdoor space. "No matter where you were within the space, there was something eye-catching happening," said Francis.

Guests were welcomed with a custom-made "Desert Flower Living Carpet," which created a memorable photo moment to kick off the evening. Fire performers and custom logoed LED POI performers also greeted guests and set the tone for the evening. "In previous years, the group had really enjoyed drum performances," added Francis. "To give a twist on that, and also tie into the ambiance of the venue, this year we brought in taiko drummers. A mix of familiar with unfamiliar was a hugely successful way to open for the local band before guests danced the evening away." Entertainment included taiko drummers.Entertainment included taiko drummers.Photo: Courtesy of Access

Francis' favorite moment, though, was a flip-disc wall. "This work of interactive art, when on its own, depicted the coastal tides of the Maldives in real time," she said. "As guests walked up to the piece, their image was playfully reflected back. To create even more of a wow factor, we combined this with our fire dancers. With the movement of the discs and the reflection of fire on the piece, it generated an even more mesmerizing and memorable impact."A fire dancer performed in front of a flip-disc wall that depicted the coastal tides of the Maldives.A fire dancer performed in front of a flip-disc wall that depicted the coastal tides of the Maldives.Photo: Courtesy of Access

The event wasn't without its challenges, though—particularly because the venue space was long, narrow, and situated on a hill. Francis noted that the team had to be very strategic about the placement of the decor, the bars, and the food stations to ensure fluid movement throughout the evening.

Stylized greenery was used throughout.Stylized greenery was used throughout.Photo: Courtesy of Access"In turn, this meant that there was little area left within the space itself for essentials like bathrooms, catering, generators, and greenrooms for entertainment," she explained. The solution? "The Desert Flower Living Carpet was a way for us to 'smoke and mirror' the catering area hidden behind hedge walls right at the entrance at the base of the hill. First impressions are everything, and this really helped to distract from what could have been an eyesore if not strategized beforehand." 

Ultimately, Francis said, the event felt true to the spirit of the client and its goals for the event. "High-end clients want authenticity," she explained. "As event producers, we are storytellers. When creating a high-end experience, you start by first asking what story are we telling, and what nuances need to be included for that story to be genuine. The best stories evoke feelings, and feelings can be heightened by stimulating certain senses." The event featured a mix of different materials and seating arrangements.The event featured a mix of different materials and seating arrangements.Photo: Courtesy of Access

To Francis, successful events go beyond high-end design. "The real impact comes from the intangible," she advises. "Consider scenting the event, add background environmental sounds to the perimeter of the space in addition to the band, or create a nostalgic factor that sparks joyful memories for guests. By doing this, we create shared experiences that inspire people beyond the walls of the event itself."

VENDORS: 
Catering: Carousel Catering, Best Beverage Catering
Decor: To Be Designed
Event Planning & Production: Access
Entertainment: Imagination Entertainment, Acoustic Spot
Flip-Disc Kinetic Art: BREAKFAST
Linens: BBJ La Tavola Specialty Linens
Venue: Empire Grand Oasis

 

Latest in Event Design & Decor
Creative director Maxwell Blandford set out to curate a dramatic ballroom with decadent table settings in bold colors to evoke a masterpiece of artwork. Tableware was sourced to fit the combination of elegance and intrigue.
Event Design & Decor
How This Renowned Miami Gala Engaged Attendees with a Spy-Themed Parisian Affair
Edge-to-edge merlot carpeting transformed the venue’s parking lot into an outdoor cocktail area.
Event Design & Decor
Tips for Creating a Fresh, Modern Fundraising Event Inspired by Selena Gomez’s Rare Impact Fund Benefit
“Our vision for the party was to create an iconic event for the kickoff to Atlanta Pride weekend,” explained Taylor. “Inspiration for the look came from various sources, like scenes in the Avatar movie and the bioluminescence of the ocean itself. Our client described that they wanted us to create an underwater boutique hotel in the future.”
Event Design & Decor
Check Out This Fresh Take on an Under-the-Sea Event Theme
Dreamy celestial decor was on display as a nod to the setting in The Little Prince. QR codes were incorporated throughout the decor and linked guests with on-site vendors.
Event Design & Decor
10 Catering and Decor Ideas From This Poetic The Little Prince-Themed Networking Event
Related Stories
Creative director Maxwell Blandford set out to curate a dramatic ballroom with decadent table settings in bold colors to evoke a masterpiece of artwork. Tableware was sourced to fit the combination of elegance and intrigue.
Event Design & Decor
How This Renowned Miami Gala Engaged Attendees with a Spy-Themed Parisian Affair
Edge-to-edge merlot carpeting transformed the venue’s parking lot into an outdoor cocktail area.
Event Design & Decor
Tips for Creating a Fresh, Modern Fundraising Event Inspired by Selena Gomez’s Rare Impact Fund Benefit
“Our vision for the party was to create an iconic event for the kickoff to Atlanta Pride weekend,” explained Taylor. “Inspiration for the look came from various sources, like scenes in the Avatar movie and the bioluminescence of the ocean itself. Our client described that they wanted us to create an underwater boutique hotel in the future.”
Event Design & Decor
Check Out This Fresh Take on an Under-the-Sea Event Theme
Dreamy celestial decor was on display as a nod to the setting in The Little Prince. QR codes were incorporated throughout the decor and linked guests with on-site vendors.
Event Design & Decor
10 Catering and Decor Ideas From This Poetic The Little Prince-Themed Networking Event
More in Event Design & Decor
Event Design & Decor
How This Renowned Miami Gala Engaged Attendees with a Spy-Themed Parisian Affair
Find out how this longtime fundraising gala delivered an art-infused museum theme with spy flair.
Creative director Maxwell Blandford set out to curate a dramatic ballroom with decadent table settings in bold colors to evoke a masterpiece of artwork. Tableware was sourced to fit the combination of elegance and intrigue.
Event Design & Decor
Tips for Creating a Fresh, Modern Fundraising Event Inspired by Selena Gomez’s Rare Impact Fund Benefit
The nonprofit organization’s inaugural event featured fun activations and a more casual vibe that was fitting for the young actress and her brand.
Edge-to-edge merlot carpeting transformed the venue’s parking lot into an outdoor cocktail area.
Event Design & Decor
Check Out This Fresh Take on an Under-the-Sea Event Theme
Atlanta Pride's official kickoff party evoked an “upscale, underwater boutique hotel” with iridescent color tones, video mapping, and some pretty unique ceiling decor.
“Our vision for the party was to create an iconic event for the kickoff to Atlanta Pride weekend,” explained Taylor. “Inspiration for the look came from various sources, like scenes in the Avatar movie and the bioluminescence of the ocean itself. Our client described that they wanted us to create an underwater boutique hotel in the future.”
Event Design & Decor
10 Catering and Decor Ideas From This Poetic The Little Prince-Themed Networking Event
Chris Weinberg Events and PartySlate teamed up for a celestial-centric evening where event profs could network and see more than 30 vendors in action.
Dreamy celestial decor was on display as a nod to the setting in The Little Prince. QR codes were incorporated throughout the decor and linked guests with on-site vendors.
Event Design & Decor
Helpful Tips and Event Inspiration for Día de los Muertos Celebrations
This holiday is more than just cool sugar skulls. Here’s some meaningful advice—and festive event inspo—for hosting these themed parties and events.
The Ritz-Carlton Maldives, Fari Islands
Event Design & Decor
24 Spooky (and Steal-Worthy!) Ways Brands and Venues Are Celebrating Halloween This Year
Whether you're planning a last-minute bash or just feeling spooky, here's how brands like Freeform, Lush Cosmetics, and Hulu—along with some top venues around the country—have celebrated this year.
USA & Syfy 'Chucky' Activation
Most Popular
Experiential Marketing, Activations & Sponsorships
24 Cool Event Ideas You May Have Missed From Expedia, TikTok, Peacock, and More
BizBash Sports
Formula 1 Las Vegas Grand Prix: Behind the Scenes of the Race's Biggest Events
Hybrid & Virtual Event Production
This Year's Billboard Music Awards Had a New Format. Is This the Future of Award Shows?
Strategy
10 Tips on How to Optimize a Private Dining Room for Events
Brands & Event Pros
Call for Nominations: BizBash's 2024 40 Under 40
Meetings & Conferences
Conferences That Captivate: Psychedelic Science 2023
Event Design & Decor
11 Steal-Worthy Event Ideas From Chicago’s Fall 2023 Benefits
From a surprise drone show to floating late-night snacks, take a look at some of the most noteworthy event elements we spotted at three Windy City fall galas.
After McDonald’s concert, guests headed upstairs for a three-course dinner from J&L Catering. “We aimed to transport our guests into a world of enchantment,” said Kehoe Designs’ senior event producer Joey Alissa Berman. “Drawing inspiration from chartreuse, sunflower yellow, and teal, we transformed the event with the vibrant colors of a festive autumn evening.” The setup also featured linens and chargers from BBJ La Tavola and chairs from Nuage Designs. The evening raised $1 million for the opera’s 69th season.
Event Design & Decor
15 Stage Design Ideas We've Loved Lately
These eye-catching stages have helped further an event's theme, create share-worthy moments, and—most importantly—keep attendees engaged with speakers and programming.
For the 10th anniversary of Samsung’s Unpacked event, the electronics brand enhanced the experience with a striking main stage, which featured two arches that measured 43.2 by 25.6 meters and were connected to create a cathedral-like structure. Branded content was projected on the two arches, as well as a separate LED screen that measured 19.2 by 19.2 meters and served as the stage backdrop. The content changed throughout the event to reflect the product unveilings and announcements.
Event Design & Decor
11 Wild Uses of Event Decor That Brought the Great Outdoors Indoors
These events took a walk on the wild side with decor that evoked enchanting forests, prehistoric plains, and even a dip under the sea.
Last year, Birkenstock hosted an evening event at Cipriani 25 Broadway in New York City in the run-up to its 250th anniversary in 2024. Produced by Ken Solomon Productions, the precursor anniversary event featured panoramas of cork trees and bark nestled into moss, hinting at Birkenstock’s use of sustainable natural materials in its products. In the center of the room, exhibitions displayed the brand’s history and some of its first shoe models, as well as a selection of celebrated fashion collaborations including Dior, Rick Owens, and Manolo Blahnik. See more: Clogs and Cocktails: Step Inside This Birkenstock Celebration in NYC
Event Design & Decor
This Corporate Event Has All the '90s Decor Inspo You Need
Glow Events designed a '90s lover's dream of a corporate get-together for a tech company in San Francisco. See all the funky details.
Another anchor to the space was this interactive area, meant to evoke a '90s-era bedroom, where guests could try their hand at Mario Kart via a Nintendo 64 console. Inflatable furniture and posters of iconic '90s pop culture rounded out the space.
Event Design & Decor
This Tequila Brand Celebrated Its Roots (Literally) With a Plant-Filled 50th Anniversary Celebration
Tres Generaciones also celebrated the launch of its new talent collective and content hub, along with the musicians, artists, and tastemakers who embody the brand’s "Fail Twice, Get Up Tres" mantra.
Real plants and soil were used as decor throughout the space. 'With roots that trace back to the origins of tequila, it was important to showcase it both literally and figuratively,' explained Curtis. 'We loved having the plants all around the venue with real soil. It represents the brand's rich history, and the commitment to the process that goes into the development of Tres Generaciones tequila.' In a fun detail, the team created a mirror wall where guests could pose as cover stars of the new magazine. Printed on the mirror was a quote from Terrell Jones, a stylist for Fat Joe and DJ Khaled and one of the people highlighted in Generaciones.
Event Design & Decor
Trend Report: How Event Profs Are Spicing Up Their Fall Events
Gear up for the new season with lots of layers—and, no, we’re not just talking about your wardrobe.
How Event Planners Are Spicing Up Their Fall Events
Page 1 of 267
Next Page