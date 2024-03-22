Springtime Event Ideas From Janie and Jack’s Cheerful Garden Party

Because of rain and blustery conditions, event organizers had to make their own sunshiney atmosphere, compensating for the dismal day by drawing guests out for cheerful activities, decor, and food.

LOS ANGELES—Children’s brand Janie and Jack, known for its elevated kids’ fashions and accessories, was set to fete spring and its newest collection with a whimsical, pastel-hued garden party on March 2. But the weather didn’t get the memo.

So, in pouring rain and blustery conditions at Hollywood’s indoor-outdoor Lombardi House venue, event organizers had to make their own sunshiney atmosphere, compensating for the dismal day by drawing guests out for cheerful activities, decor, and food.

“You gotta plan!” said Jamie D’Attoma, a partner at SHADOW, which produced the event and handled its PR and influencer marketing. “Rain or shine, you have to account for and take precautionary measures to ensure that less-than-ideal weather does not interfere with the success of the event. Obviously, we are obsessive weather watchers.”

To that end, the team made the decision five days ahead of showtime to tent a portion of the outdoor space amid a changeable but ominous weather forecast. They also sourced translucent umbrellas to offer at guest check-in—“clear, to interfere the least with decor and photo/social opportunities,” D’Attoma explained—and upped the staffing levels to include escorts with umbrellas available to walk guests from the outdoor entry point at the valet station, through the garden, and right into the indoor portion of the event.

Entrepreneur, actress, and mom Ashley Tisdale served as the host of the party, where family fun was the name of the game and the guest list included an all-ages crowd, studded with celebrities and their Insta-famous offspring. Activities included a paint-your-own wooden birdhouse craft station (from Cali Craft Parties), as well as a make-your-own floral crown station, where kids could customize garlands to match their looks.

Lawn games included life-size Connect 4, but many guests meandered indoors, where Chasing Linen painted watercolor portraits of guests on the spot as take-home keepsakes, and The Bosco set up a photo booth festooned with spring flowers. Nearby, bunnies available for petting hopped within a pen bordered by low white picket fencing and lined with green turf.

At a particularly eye-catching station, guests could build their own floral bouquets from an abundant selection of spring flowers in pastel hues, selecting the stems and then passing them along to a professional posted at the adjacent cart to finish off the bouquet—wrapping it in paper and tying it with Janie and Jack-printed ribbon.

Bites & Bashes passed nutritious bites in visually arresting rainbow colors, on trays decorated with organic details including flowers and sprigs. And the Westside Youth Orchestra—all decked out in smart-looking Janie and Jack looks—performed for the crowd, further boosting the mood of celebration, even on a day when the weather simply refused to cooperate.

