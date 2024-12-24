Go bigger and bolder with the BizBash Buzz.
The BizBash Buzz newsletter delivers inspiration, innovative ideas, and expert insight to event profs around the world.

How One Company Brought This Year's Biggest Holiday Events to Life

Over the last month, the team at PRG has handled technical production for the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade, the Christmas Tree Lighting in Rockefeller Center, and other high-profile holiday events.

Claire Hoffman
December 24, 2024
PRG handled technical production for CBS's 'Go Home for the Holidays' TV special on Dec. 20. The live event, hosted by Josh Groban, also featured performances by James Bay, Jennifer Hudson, Tori Kelly, and The War and Treaty. (Pictured: Last year's special featured a performance by Grammy-winning gospel singer CeCe Winans.)
PRG handled technical production for CBS's "Go Home for the Holidays" TV special on Dec. 20. The live event, hosted by Josh Groban, also featured performances by James Bay, Jennifer Hudson, Tori Kelly, and The War and Treaty. (Pictured: Last year's special featured a performance by Grammy-winning gospel singer CeCe Winans.)
Photo: Courtesy of PRG

For some companies, the work slows down as the holiday season approaches. But the team at PRG (Production Resource Group) has been busier than ever, helping bring to life some of the country's most iconic holiday events including the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade, the Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree Lighting, the National Christmas Tree Lighting in Washington, D.C., and more.

PRG—which specializes in lighting, audio, rigging, and more—is no stranger to events with a high profile and even higher stakes. The company has worked on everything from Super Bowl halftime shows, the Academy Awards, and Coachella to top-selling world tours for artists like Beyoncé, Coldplay, and Post Malone.

BizBash recently caught up with the team to learn how they pulled off this recent influx of events—particularly for live TV. Here are some key takeaways they shared.

1. Always be a team player.

The PRG team typically designates different teams for each event—but also leans into plenty of collaboration. "We are fortunate that PRG’s Live TV team is very tight," says Jeff Javier, a PRG project manager who recently worked on CBS's “Go Home for the Holidays” TV special, which aired on Dec. 20. "We are always in the loop on each other’s projects and can easily jump in if additional support is needed. The backbone of our success comes from a tag team of the account executive and project manager or project coordinator." 

"For some projects, PRG utilizes some strategic overlap between team members. For example, "The same team covers both the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade and the Rockefeller Christmas Tree Lighting on the management and sales end, and NBC is our client on both," explains Bob Rendon, PRG's vice president of audio. "The on-site teams are dedicated to one or the other of the events, with only the system engineer covering the two. We also book the engineering teams well in advance." In addition to the iconic Macy's Thanksgiving Parade (pictured), PRG's projects this year included the National Christmas Tree Lighting in Washington, D.C.; the Great American Media's Family Christmas Festival on Long Island; and The Hip Hop Nutcracker, a contemporary dance tour that reimagines Tchaikovsky’s classic.In addition to the iconic Macy's Thanksgiving Parade (pictured), PRG's projects this year included the National Christmas Tree Lighting in Washington, D.C.; the Great American Media's Family Christmas Festival on Long Island; and The Hip Hop Nutcracker, a contemporary dance tour that reimagines Tchaikovsky’s classic.Photo: Courtesy of PRG

2. Communication is crucial. 

With so many key players and moving parts, proper communication is, of course, essential. "The biggest challenge is maintaining communication between our team and the producers, and—equally important—between the show and the artists," notes Rendon. "There are a ton of logistics that need to be handled so the talent have what they need on show day."

Often, that means having the different PRG teams be nimble and communicative enough to share resources. "Sometimes, the biggest challenge is limited time to complete the job, as well as turnaround time from one big job to another," says Javier. "To help with this process, we identify and communicate which key pieces of equipment or staff need to bounce from one job to another. Sometimes, we’ll book special trucks to send equipment from site to site to get the jobs done."

Anthony Ciampa, PRG's vice president of sales, music, who worked on the nationwide Drag Queens Christmas Tour—a series of live shows that kicked off Nov. 13 and wraps up Dec. 29—stresses the importance of following a clear, regimented plan of action for each job. "It’s imperative for them to follow the process so we can build a package with the correct pricing and information," he explains. "Our tour project managers immediately build the orders in the system, then have the asset team sweep the orders to let us know the availability of products with substitution options or sub-rental costs. Our project managers continue building budgets so we can price things accordingly and route proposals to our clients in a timely fashion."

3. Start planning early.

Unsurprisingly, planning for these events typically starts well in advance. For the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade and the Rockefeller Christmas Tree Lighting events, for example, Rendon starts discussions as early as July—and for some of the other annual shows, Javier adds, planning begins as soon as the current year is over. Planning ahead like this "allows us to address and execute other productions that don’t have the luxury of that long lead time," Javier says.

That's not to say there's always a long lead time. "It’s very different from show to show," points out Ciampa. "Sometimes we get a couple of months to plan, and sometimes we’ll have big shows pop up where we need to move quickly. It can get pretty busy when shows overlap, but our team does a great job of organizing and working efficiently." PRG worked on this year's Rockefeller Center Tree Lighting Ceremony, which took place on Dec. 4 during the live broadcast 'Christmas at Rockefeller Center.'PRG worked on this year's Rockefeller Center Tree Lighting Ceremony, which took place on Dec. 4 during the live broadcast "Christmas at Rockefeller Center."Photo: Courtesy of PRG

4. Educate yourself on potential logistical challenges.

In the months leading up to the event, the team works to familiarize themselves with any potential roadblocks—including venue constraints and stakeholder demands. "Negotiating multiple parties involved in these projects (NBC, Tishman Speyer Real Estate, retail tenants, NYC, NYPD, tourists) can be a challenge year to year," says Rendon, adding: "Achieving the results without disrupting the day-to-day operations of a major tourism hub adds time and space limitations that vary continually." 

Ciampa also notes some logistical challenges. "Some of our biggest challenges are facing designs that we know will be difficult to execute due to venue constraints or the travel distance between certain locations when time is of the essence," he says. "PRG is well equipped to catch these challenges, inform our clients of them in a timely manner, and offer solutions to overcome and streamline."

5. Think through ways to reach both a live and at-home audience.

Planning an event for live television offers some unique challenges, the team notes. "On television shows, good designers will always think about the TV audience at home and how the show looks on camera first," says Ciampa. "It is different from what you see live versus how it appears on camera. These professionals have to design for the shot they are trying to capture. They dry-block and rehearse every camera angle that the director wants to see. It needs to look perfect."

One way PRG is helping this process is through its new technology like the GroundControl Multi, a PRG proprietary system. "It allows you to control multiple and different kinds of fixtures with one controller," Ciampa says.

To Rendon, the secret is working closely with the client and design teams to ensure their creative visions are achieved and actualized into technical realities—both on the ground and on screen. "Our design partners conduct a fine balancing act, as both [live and TV audiences] must be treated with respect," he explains. "The bigger audience is the viewers at home—but the local attendees still must have a great experience."

Latest in Event Production & Fabrication
'The Great Elephant Migration' on Miami Beach
Event Production & Fabrication
The Best Events, Activations, and More From Art Basel Miami Beach and Miami Art Week 2024
Many guests didn't leave without snapping a photo in front of this greenery-filled step-and-repeat fabricated by Brand Activation Services.
Event Production & Fabrication
BizBash Hosts Live Event Experience Award Ceremony for the First Time in Five Years
'In my creative dialogues with Genesis, we hunted for clues to unlock immersive storytelling authentic to Korean history and culture. I tend to look for visual inspiration in history and design first. When we came across the concept of Dongji—the longest night of the year—this seemed to humanize an experience of celebrating the changing quality of light outside to inspire how we might feel immersed by the experience inside the space,' Tobman said.
Event Production & Fabrication
Starry Night: Get a Peek Inside This New Celestial Installation in NYC
Eea12 Winners Article Image 1
Event Production & Fabrication
Winners of BizBash's 12th Annual Event Experience Awards
Related Stories
The Grand Foyer of the White House, pictured on Dec. 1, 2024.
Event Design & Decor
What It's Like Designing and Producing the White House's Holiday Decor
Somewhere Nowhere NYC's Winter Wonderland Party
Experiential Marketing, Activations & Sponsorships
‘Tis the Season: 8 Inspo-Filled Holiday Pop-Ups That Caught Our Eye
“There’s a strong focus on creating immersive experiences that feel nostalgic but with a playful, kitschy edge—think vintage Christmas aesthetics enhanced with unexpected elements like retro cocktail bars or midcentury-inspired decor,” 15|40 Productions' Gillian Deeds said.
Event Design & Decor
Top 7 Corporate Holiday Party Trends of 2024
Delysia Chocolatier’s 16-piece Winter Wonderland Collection ($59.95) features an assortment of chocolate truffles inspired by an alpine retreat. This seasonal collection includes flavors such as Hot Toddy, Peppermint Mocha, Campfire Spiced Muffin, and Swiss Alps Fondue chocolate truffles.
Gifts & Swag
23 Corporate Gift Ideas for the 2024 Holiday Season
More in Event Production & Fabrication
Event Production & Fabrication
The Best Events, Activations, and More From Art Basel Miami Beach and Miami Art Week 2024
Relive the best immersive exhibits, events, activations, collaborations, dinners, lounges, and more in our recap.
'The Great Elephant Migration' on Miami Beach
Event Production & Fabrication
BizBash Hosts Live Event Experience Award Ceremony for the First Time in Five Years
Nearly 200 event profs gathered in New York City to celebrate the winners of the 12th annual EEAs.
Many guests didn't leave without snapping a photo in front of this greenery-filled step-and-repeat fabricated by Brand Activation Services.
Event Production & Fabrication
Starry Night: Get a Peek Inside This New Celestial Installation in NYC
Creative director and production designer Ethan Tobman transformed Genesis House into a Korean night sky.
'In my creative dialogues with Genesis, we hunted for clues to unlock immersive storytelling authentic to Korean history and culture. I tend to look for visual inspiration in history and design first. When we came across the concept of Dongji—the longest night of the year—this seemed to humanize an experience of celebrating the changing quality of light outside to inspire how we might feel immersed by the experience inside the space,' Tobman said.
Event Production & Fabrication
Winners of BizBash's 12th Annual Event Experience Awards
You submitted, and our advisory board selected! Here are the winners of BizBash's 12th annual Event Experience Awards (EEAs).
Eea12 Winners Article Image 1
Event Production & Fabrication
How Vulture Festival Created More Space for This Year's Popular Programming
The pop-culture-loving event took over nya EAST for two days and brought the brand's editorial voice to life.
One of the most popular events from this year's Vulture Festival was a conversation with Paris Hilton and Nicole Richie. The reality TV duo promoted their upcoming Peacock original series, Paris & Nicole: The Encore. Attendees were encouraged to dress in their favorite Paris-and-Nicole-Y2K-inspired attire.
Event Production & Fabrication
Get the Scoop on This Italian Food Brand’s Debut in This Year’s Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade
Rao’s Homemade is joining the annual festivities with its Pasta Knight float.
The “Pasta Knight” float concept will feature a knight in shining armor and a fire-breathing dragon (with, yes, real fire), complete with a medieval backdrop laced with pasta and sauce accents.
Most Popular
Event Production & Fabrication
The Best Events, Activations, and More From Art Basel Miami Beach and Miami Art Week 2024
Opinion & Experts
20 Event Professionals Share Their Biggest Hopes for the Industry in 2025
Sports
See How USAA Engaged Fans with High-Tech Elements at This Year’s Army-Navy Game
Sports
How This NBA Team Is Using AI to Change the Game for Fan Engagement
Places
What's Working Now in Incentive Trips?
Event Design & Decor
What It's Like Designing and Producing the White House's Holiday Decor
Brands & Event Pros
Call for Nominations: BizBash's 2025 40 Under 40
BizBash is highlighting the impressive industry leaders who have made an early mark on the meeting and event industry—before celebrating their 40th birthday.
Bb40u40 2025 Noms Open 880x496 Article Header
Event Production & Fabrication
Meet the Finalists for the 12th Annual BizBash Event Experience Awards
The 12th annual BizBash Event Experience Awards (EEAs) highlight the best in live, destination, hybrid, and virtual events—from gifting and catering to production and more.
Eea12 Finalists Article Image 3
Event Production & Fabrication
From Blank Space to Event Space: See Inside This Massive Taylor Swift Fan Experience in Toronto
During the singer’s current six-show run in the city, fans are gathering at Toronto's Version: Taylgate '24 to celebrate—and trade friendship bracelets, of course—with fellow Swifties.
“It was vital that we put on an event for those with and without tickets, and for that reason, we had to secure a huge and versatile space within a stone’s throw of the concert venue at the Rogers Centre,” Goldstein explained about the decision to hold the event in the Metro Toronto Convention Centre.
Event Production & Fabrication
How This Car Company Used Experiential to Make a Comeback After a 44-Year Hiatus
Volkswagen Group’s Scout Motors celebrated its return to the U.S. market with an experiential-packed day in the hills of suburban Tennessee.
Scout took over Southall Farm & Inn, which is nestled on 325 acres in Franklin, Tenn., for its grand comeback event—which Jack Bedwani, the CEO of New Moon, the experiential agency behind the event, said truly captured Scout's 'rugged yet modern agricultural spirit.'
Event Production & Fabrication
Big Top on the Beach: See Inside Cirque du Soleil's Premiere Event at Santa Monica Pier
As the circus celebrates 40 years, it returns to an iconic attraction for the first time in 10 years for Kooza.
At check-in, guests were welcomed and guided to one of two media walls, each draped in luxurious dark cyan velvet and adorned with vibrant, show-inspired florals.
Event Production & Fabrication
See How This Year’s Beautycon Catered to Creators
The annual event featured plenty of vignettes where attendees could produce on-site content, along with panel discussions and demos.
Beauty artist Mitchell Halliday demonstrated complexion and ambient makeup techniques.
Page 1 of 119
Next Page