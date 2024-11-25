Top 7 Corporate Holiday Party Trends of 2024

“There’s a strong focus on creating immersive experiences that feel nostalgic but with a playful, kitschy edge—think vintage Christmas aesthetics enhanced with unexpected elements like retro cocktail bars or midcentury-inspired decor,” 15|40 Productions' Gillian Deeds said.

When it comes to holiday party planning, companies are still feeling the ripple effects of the pandemic. From return-to-office mandates to fully remote workforces, corporate gatherings are a bit like choosing your own adventure. One size does not fit all.

But there are some common trends that industry pros are noticing this year including smaller gatherings and retro themes. Here’s a rundown of the top corporate holiday party trends of 2024:

Smaller, more intimate settings are in high demand this year.

As has been the case over the last several years, companies are continuing to lean toward smaller gatherings as opposed to the big blowout bashes of yesteryear.

“This year, we're noticing a shift away from the traditional holiday gatherings. Instead, many are opting for more intimate events to create meaningful connections with a relaxed vibe and a wider variety of food options,” said Adam Korchek, vice president of sales at Marriott International.

Gillian Deeds, art director and senior producer at 15|40 Productions, agreed, saying that “the over-the-top glitz and flashy decor that dominated in previous years seem to have taken a back seat this season. Themes emphasizing seasonal simplicity—like winter wonderlands, Nordic hygge, and outdoor-inspired settings—are replacing extravagant Hollywood-style productions. Guests are drawn to experiences that feel genuine and thoughtfully curated, reflecting a broader shift toward meaningful connections and authenticity in event design.”

The data in ezCater’s recently released Workplace Holiday Party Trends Report supports this trend, with 54% of companies planning parties for fewer than 100 people and only 6% of decision-makers planning parties for 1,000 guests or more.

AI-driven event design is on the rise.

Not surprisingly, artificial intelligence is being used to build out events by big-name brands like Marriott Bonvoy. Korchek said it offers “a new level of personalization and efficiency” as well as the ability to “create tailored guest experiences, optimize venue layouts, and streamline logistics.”

“Many clients are leveraging AI to craft intricate decor displays, while AI-generated themes, customized menu suggestions, smart chatbots for seamless guest communication, and AI-powered entertainment like interactive photo booths are enhancing the experience. These technologies simplify the planning process, boost efficiency, and deliver more engaging, customized holiday celebrations.”

Plated dinners are a thing of the past.

Food always plays a major part at any holiday party. According to ezCater’s recently released report, the majority of employees surveyed (78%) said they are most excited about the food at holiday parties, with 85% believing it plays a central role in fostering social interaction.

But the ways in which the food is served are changing.

“There's a clear shift away from traditional plated dinners in favor of more unique and lively reception-style dining. Guests are leaning toward passed hors d'oeuvres, small bites, and diverse food stations featuring a variety of cuisines, all paired with open bars for a relaxed and social atmosphere,” Korchek said.

He added that there’s a growing trend toward market-style holiday parties featuring food stations. Think pasta bars, sushi stations, dessert corners, and hot cocoa bars.

A spokesperson for Teneo Hospitality Group echoed that sentiment, saying that “formal sit-down dinners are waning in popularity as clients lean toward casual setups with heavy appetizers or interactive food stations, fostering a more social and dynamic environment.”

Photo: Courtesy of Terramar, a DMC Network Company

Nonalcoholic beverages are booming.

Getting into the holiday spirit no longer requires spirits, with mocktails and alcohol-free bars remaining all the rage in 2024.

The spokesperson from Teneo Hospitality Group explained that trends like zero-proof cocktails and menus featuring gluten-free, vegetarian, and vegan options “reflect a broader focus on thoughtful, inclusive planning to ensure every guest feels considered and cared for—whether through dietary accommodations or wellness-focused event elements.”

But for those who choose to imbibe, Korchek said that “cocktail menus are more curated and upscale, and aim to incorporate local ingredients or tie in stories from the destination.”

Disco balls are everywhere.

What’s old is new again when it comes to holiday event themes. Korchek cited a recent retro revival-themed event featuring '70s-inspired decor with metallic streamers, disco balls, and neon lights.

“There’s a strong focus on creating immersive experiences that feel nostalgic but with a playful, kitschy edge—think vintage Christmas aesthetics enhanced with unexpected elements like retro cocktail bars or midcentury-inspired decor,” Deeds added.

She also shared that live, atmospheric entertainment, such as jazz bands and contemporary caroler ensembles, is making a comeback, “blending nostalgia with modern flair.”

Photo: Line 8 Photography

Photo moments serve a dual purpose.

“Clients increasingly seek photo ops that go beyond the standard selfie wall. Polished, Instagram-worthy installations seamlessly integrated into event themes are in high demand. High-end winter concepts are a favorite, featuring real or faux snow, fur-accented lounges, and fireplaces or fire pits. These setups double as conversation hubs, creating spaces for guests to connect and immerse themselves in the atmosphere,” Deeds said.

Mindfulness and merrymaking go hand in hand.

According to Teneo Hospitality Group, many holiday events incorporate charitable components, such as donating gifts to the elderly or providing cold-weather apparel to children, “adding meaningful depth to the celebration while supporting the community.”

Sustainability is also a growing priority, with many clients choosing eco-conscious venues, sustainable decor, and gifting options that align with their corporate values, the Teneo spokesperson said. “This trend reflects a broader commitment to aligning holiday celebrations with purposeful practices.”