Top 7 Corporate Holiday Party Trends of 2024

Event industry pros share their insight on what’s popular (and what's not) this festive season.

Michele Laufik
November 25, 2024
“There’s a strong focus on creating immersive experiences that feel nostalgic but with a playful, kitschy edge—think vintage Christmas aesthetics enhanced with unexpected elements like retro cocktail bars or midcentury-inspired decor,” 15|40 Productions' Gillian Deeds said.
“There’s a strong focus on creating immersive experiences that feel nostalgic but with a playful, kitschy edge—think vintage Christmas aesthetics enhanced with unexpected elements like retro cocktail bars or midcentury-inspired decor,” 15|40 Productions' Gillian Deeds said.
Photo: Line 8 Photography

When it comes to holiday party planning, companies are still feeling the ripple effects of the pandemic. From return-to-office mandates to fully remote workforces, corporate gatherings are a bit like choosing your own adventure. One size does not fit all.  

But there are some common trends that industry pros are noticing this year including smaller gatherings and retro themes. Here’s a rundown of the top corporate holiday party trends of 2024: 

Smaller, more intimate settings are in high demand this year.

As has been the case over the last several years, companies are continuing to lean toward smaller gatherings as opposed to the big blowout bashes of yesteryear. 

“This year, we're noticing a shift away from the traditional holiday gatherings. Instead, many are opting for more intimate events to create meaningful connections with a relaxed vibe and a wider variety of food options,” said Adam Korchek, vice president of sales at Marriott International. 

Gillian Deeds, art director and senior producer at 15|40 Productions, agreed, saying that “the over-the-top glitz and flashy decor that dominated in previous years seem to have taken a back seat this season. Themes emphasizing seasonal simplicity—like winter wonderlands, Nordic hygge, and outdoor-inspired settings—are replacing extravagant Hollywood-style productions. Guests are drawn to experiences that feel genuine and thoughtfully curated, reflecting a broader shift toward meaningful connections and authenticity in event design.” 

The data in ezCater’s recently released Workplace Holiday Party Trends Report supports this trend, with 54% of companies planning parties for fewer than 100 people and only 6% of decision-makers planning parties for 1,000 guests or more. 

AI-driven event design is on the rise.

Not surprisingly, artificial intelligence is being used to build out events by big-name brands like Marriott Bonvoy. Korchek said it offers “a new level of personalization and efficiency” as well as the ability to “create tailored guest experiences, optimize venue layouts, and streamline logistics.” 

“Many clients are leveraging AI to craft intricate decor displays, while AI-generated themes, customized menu suggestions, smart chatbots for seamless guest communication, and AI-powered entertainment like interactive photo booths are enhancing the experience. These technologies simplify the planning process, boost efficiency, and deliver more engaging, customized holiday celebrations.” 

Plated dinners are a thing of the past.

Food always plays a major part at any holiday party. According to ezCater’s recently released report, the majority of employees surveyed (78%) said they are most excited about the food at holiday parties, with 85% believing it plays a central role in fostering social interaction. But the ways in which the food is served are changing.

“There's a clear shift away from traditional plated dinners in favor of more unique and lively reception-style dining. Guests are leaning toward passed hors d'oeuvres, small bites, and diverse food stations featuring a variety of cuisines, all paired with open bars for a relaxed and social atmosphere,” Korchek said. 

He added that there’s a growing trend toward market-style holiday parties featuring food stations. Think pasta bars, sushi stations, dessert corners, and hot cocoa bars.  

A spokesperson for Teneo Hospitality Group echoed that sentiment, saying that “formal sit-down dinners are waning in popularity as clients lean toward casual setups with heavy appetizers or interactive food stations, fostering a more social and dynamic environment.” 

Zero-proof cocktails and menus featuring gluten-free, vegetarian, and vegan options have become standard practice.Zero-proof cocktails and menus featuring gluten-free, vegetarian, and vegan options have become standard practice.Photo: Courtesy of Terramar, a DMC Network Company

Nonalcoholic beverages are booming.

Getting into the holiday spirit no longer requires spirits, with mocktails and alcohol-free bars remaining all the rage in 2024. 

The spokesperson from Teneo Hospitality Group explained that trends like zero-proof cocktails and menus featuring gluten-free, vegetarian, and vegan options “reflect a broader focus on thoughtful, inclusive planning to ensure every guest feels considered and cared for—whether through dietary accommodations or wellness-focused event elements.”

But for those who choose to imbibe, Korchek said that “cocktail menus are more curated and upscale, and aim to incorporate local ingredients or tie in stories from the destination.”  

Disco balls are everywhere.

What’s old is new again when it comes to holiday event themes. Korchek cited a recent retro revival-themed event featuring '70s-inspired decor with metallic streamers, disco balls, and neon lights. 

“There’s a strong focus on creating immersive experiences that feel nostalgic but with a playful, kitschy edge—think vintage Christmas aesthetics enhanced with unexpected elements like retro cocktail bars or midcentury-inspired decor,” Deeds added. 

She also shared that live, atmospheric entertainment, such as jazz bands and contemporary caroler ensembles, is making a comeback, “blending nostalgia with modern flair.” 

'High-end winter concepts are a favorite, featuring real or faux snow, fur-accented lounges, and fireplaces or fire pits. These setups double as conversation hubs, creating spaces for guests to connect and immerse themselves in the atmosphere,” Deeds said."High-end winter concepts are a favorite, featuring real or faux snow, fur-accented lounges, and fireplaces or fire pits. These setups double as conversation hubs, creating spaces for guests to connect and immerse themselves in the atmosphere,” Deeds said.Photo: Line 8 Photography

Photo moments serve a dual purpose.

“Clients increasingly seek photo ops that go beyond the standard selfie wall. Polished, Instagram-worthy installations seamlessly integrated into event themes are in high demand. High-end winter concepts are a favorite, featuring real or faux snow, fur-accented lounges, and fireplaces or fire pits. These setups double as conversation hubs, creating spaces for guests to connect and immerse themselves in the atmosphere,” Deeds said. 

Mindfulness and merrymaking go hand in hand.

According to Teneo Hospitality Group, many holiday events incorporate charitable components, such as donating gifts to the elderly or providing cold-weather apparel to children, “adding meaningful depth to the celebration while supporting the community.” 

Sustainability is also a growing priority, with many clients choosing eco-conscious venues, sustainable decor, and gifting options that align with their corporate values, the Teneo spokesperson said. “This trend reflects a broader commitment to aligning holiday celebrations with purposeful practices.”

Latest in Event Design & Decor
The team aimed to merge the natural beauty of the orchard with the luxurious RHONY aesthetic, incorporating red velvet lounges, gold and mirrored tables, and glamorous bars. 'Lots of people commented how they felt like they were walking into a real orchard and how beautiful the space looked,' Skonieczny said. 'I heard quite a few comments on how it was one of the most incredible transformations they have seen at the Chelsea Factory.'
Event Design & Decor
This Elegant 'Real Housewives' Event Used Over 2,200 Apples as Decor
At Netflix’s Emmys after-party earlier this month, candles were more than just decor—they were a bold statement that set the tone for an unforgettable night. The event was produced and designed by Gold Sky Productions with an 'Underground Opulence' concept, featuring a design that embraced the industrial brick and concrete building while layering in luxurious materials like velvet, marble, silks, and satins. A showstopping element? An arrival moment featuring 1,800 flickering candles, a classical pianist playing pop hits at a grand piano, and a 7-foot gold N inlaid with over 300 candles. See more: Emmy Awards 2024: Jaw-Dropping Event Designs From Netflix, HBO | Max, Disney, and More
Event Design & Decor
Bright Ideas: 15 Fresh Ways to Use Candles in Event Design
The Experiential Group
Event Design & Decor
8 Steal-Worthy Event Ideas BizBash Spotted on Instagram
CampRevolve
Event Design & Decor
Trend Spotted: Camping-Themed Events Are on a Wild Rise
Related Stories
Delysia Chocolatier’s 16-piece Winter Wonderland Collection ($59.95) features an assortment of chocolate truffles inspired by an alpine retreat. This seasonal collection includes flavors such as Hot Toddy, Peppermint Mocha, Campfire Spiced Muffin, and Swiss Alps Fondue chocolate truffles.
Gifts & Swag
23 Corporate Gift Ideas for the 2024 Holiday Season
Corporate Holiday
Event Design & Decor
35+ Corporate Holiday Party Ideas for 2024
Is it any surprise that something called DiscOasis offered a wealth of fun event inspo? After all, the walkthrough theatrical experience was billed as a “glittering sonic fantasia for the soul.' Taking over South Coast Botanic Garden near Los Angeles in 2021, the public ticketed experience let guests explore six different areas, each featuring a different photo op-friendly art installation that was inspired by a specific disco song, as well as a live actor interacting with guests. In one fun spot, a giant disco ball was split open and filled with lush florals.
Event Design & Decor
12 Unexpected Twists on Disco Ball Decor
Coupe Glasses
Event Design & Decor
13 Corporate Holiday Party Ideas Inspired by ‘Succession’
More in Event Design & Decor
Event Design & Decor
This Elegant 'Real Housewives' Event Used Over 2,200 Apples as Decor
Bravo’s lavish pop-up event brought a glamorous apple orchard to life, offering fans immersive content capture moments, chic decor, and cocktails fit for the Housewives.
The team aimed to merge the natural beauty of the orchard with the luxurious RHONY aesthetic, incorporating red velvet lounges, gold and mirrored tables, and glamorous bars. 'Lots of people commented how they felt like they were walking into a real orchard and how beautiful the space looked,' Skonieczny said. 'I heard quite a few comments on how it was one of the most incredible transformations they have seen at the Chelsea Factory.'
Event Design & Decor
Bright Ideas: 15 Fresh Ways to Use Candles in Event Design
Candles have long been a staple in event decor, but creative uses can elevate the mood and atmosphere in unexpected ways. Here’s how to make a big impact with this timeless element.
At Netflix’s Emmys after-party earlier this month, candles were more than just decor—they were a bold statement that set the tone for an unforgettable night. The event was produced and designed by Gold Sky Productions with an 'Underground Opulence' concept, featuring a design that embraced the industrial brick and concrete building while layering in luxurious materials like velvet, marble, silks, and satins. A showstopping element? An arrival moment featuring 1,800 flickering candles, a classical pianist playing pop hits at a grand piano, and a 7-foot gold N inlaid with over 300 candles. See more: Emmy Awards 2024: Jaw-Dropping Event Designs From Netflix, HBO | Max, Disney, and More
Event Design & Decor
8 Steal-Worthy Event Ideas BizBash Spotted on Instagram
Take a peek at Instagram photos full of wow-worthy event ideas to serve as inspiration for your next gathering.
The Experiential Group
Event Design & Decor
Trend Spotted: Camping-Themed Events Are on a Wild Rise
Brands like Revolve, BÉIS, and Hilton are embracing the great outdoors for peak event experiences.
CampRevolve
Event Design & Decor
12 Stunning Draping Designs That'll Inspire the Look of Your Next Event
Drapes aren't just practical—they can transform ordinary spaces into opulent environments.
For a three-day pop-up in New York City, luxury beauty brand Hourglass collaborated with visual artist and designer Andrés Reisinger for an art installation promoting Hourglass' new Unreal Liquid Blush. Reisinger—known for digitally taking over iconic architectural locations around the world with his dreamlike pink drapes—created this rare physical installation for one weekend only in July.
Event Design & Decor
15 Reasons Greenery Might Be the Unsung Hero of Event Design
Flowers get a lot of attention in the event world—but few things transform a space like some well-placed foliage. Here are some of our favorite examples of greenery at events.
Fairmont Chicago was draped in shades of green via live plants and colored furnishings for the 2017 Pantone Color of the Year event, where Kehoe Designs helmed the event's design. Running with a greenery theme—Pantone's then-color of the year—the event design team incorporated appropriately colored products from the client's product line, such as green mop heads, which were used to form the oversized, makeshift weeping willow trees. Working with sister company Floral Exhibits, the team aimed to make it appear as if living plants were growing right out of the tables themselves.
Most Popular
Event Production & Fabrication
Meet the Finalists for the 12th Annual BizBash Event Experience Awards
Event Production & Fabrication
From Blank Space to Event Space: See Inside This Massive Taylor Swift Fan Experience in Toronto
Experiential Marketing, Activations & Sponsorships
33 Cool Event Ideas You May Have Missed From Lexus, Zappos, Nike, and More
Event Design & Decor
Top 7 Corporate Holiday Party Trends of 2024
Experiential Marketing, Activations & Sponsorships
This Skincare Brand Took Guests on a Multisensory Journey Through Its 10-Year History
Gifts & Swag
23 Corporate Gift Ideas for the 2024 Holiday Season
Event Design & Decor
16 Design and Catering Ideas to Inspire Your Summer Olympics-Themed Events
From edible tennis balls to branded rock-climbing walls, these concepts are ideal for gatherings tied to the upcoming Olympic Games in Paris.
The event also had a French-themed dessert display arranged on tables representing the five Olympic rings. Surrounding an Eiffel Tower centerpiece, desserts included macarons, raspberry financiers, eclairs, pate de fruit, and mini mont blancs with chestnut, orange Chantilly cream, and chocolate.
Event Design & Decor
Two of Chicago’s Biggest Summer Galas Were Just Days Apart—But Worlds Apart in Design
From Cabaret to A Midsummer Night's Dream, one design team was behind this year's looks for the Museum of Contemporary Art's ArtEdge and the Joffrey Ballet's annual gala.
Joffrey Ballet’s Midsummer Celebration
Event Design & Decor
How This Steampunk-Themed Gala Celebrated the 'Passage of Time'
The annual Steppenwolf Theatre gala took over the Bridgeport Art Center this year, raising $1.6 million for the theater’s education and artistic programming.
This year's Steppenwolf Gala celebrated the ensemble's 'bold, irreverent, and rock ’n’ roll style of work and play,' said artistic directors Glenn Davis and Audrey Francis.
Event Design & Decor
The Unexpected Places Top Designers Have Found Event Inspiration
From airport ceilings to childhood snacks, here's how everyday objects and moments have inspired some jaw-dropping event designs.
CANDICE&ALISON
Event Design & Decor
Do Look Up: 15 Ceiling Designs That Caught Our Eye at Recent Events
What is "skychology" and how does it immerse guests further into an experience? Plus, get inspired by steal-worthy designs that drew guests' eyes up.
The Kentucky Derby’s Trifecta Gala
Event Design & Decor
See the Fun, Playful Elements From Public Art Fund’s 2024 Party
The organization's annual event celebrated its upcoming exhibition season with artist-designed activations and whimsical drinks and desserts.
Adrienne Elise Tarver's painting “Dark Star” inspired the decor for the party, immersing attendees in vibrant sunset hues. The painting was also featured as part of the tropical dinner tablescape.
Page 1 of 270
Next Page