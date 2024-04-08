Win big by sharing your event sourcing insights.
Complete our latest survey on event location selection for the chance to win a cutting-edge VR Headset!
Take the survey.

2024 BizBash 40 Under 40: Bernard Ozarowski

Bernard Ozarowski, 39, is president of Pixis Drones.

BizBash Editors
April 8, 2024
Bb40u40 2024 Recipient Graphic1200x628 Ozarowski Bernard

Bernard Ozarowski, 39, is president of Pixis Drones. He's based in Alexandria, Va. A quote from his nomination: "In his time at Pixis Drones, Bernard has spearheaded partnerships with a number of major brands including Netflix, NBA, Formula 1, King/Candy Crush, Stella and Chewy’s pet food, and, most recently, the city of New York to celebrate 50 years of hip-hop."

What my day-to-day looks like: "I am an early riser and spend the first part of the day focusing on email and operations that are essential to put on best-in-class drone shows. From there, we spend time on calls and connecting with new and current clients. On days that we have a show, we will be on site setting up drones and dealing with the overall execution. My role here certainly requires a good deal of travel, but I love being on site with our team and seeing our shows come to life."

My career journey: "After over a decade at a leading Park Avenue litigation firm, I transitioned into marketing technology to exercise my passion as a creator. I specialize in international and domestic growth strategy, pursuing innovative brand partnerships and leading business development initiatives.

Shortly after joining Pixis Drones as chief business development strategist, I quickly moved into an executive role, leading the organization and serving as its acting president. Under my leadership, I have redesigned the core capabilities of the business and established notable partnerships, including a unique public-private partnership with the City of New York, where I worked with the mayor’s office to help craft guidelines for responsible drone usage in New York City.

'As a lifelong fan of the music and culture, seeing Notorious B.I.G.'s crown high in the sky next to the Brooklyn Bridge was a once-in-a-lifetime moment,' Ozarowski says of producing a drone show for a 50 years of hip-hop celebration in New York."As a lifelong fan of the music and culture, seeing Notorious B.I.G.'s crown high in the sky next to the Brooklyn Bridge was a once-in-a-lifetime moment," Ozarowski says of producing a drone show for a 50 years of hip-hop celebration in New York.Photo: Courtesy of Pixis Drones

My background in law has only further enhanced my navigation of the complexities of drone usage, where I serve as a subject matter expert in the industry. I also spent nearly a decade as an adjunct professor at my law school alma mater, Fordham."

What inspires me: "I love that I get to do a job that my kids think is cool. Whenever we get to put on a drone show, I think about their reaction and how much wonder these events bring to the audience."

My greatest career accomplishment: "Having worked diligently to get drone shows approved for flight in the city of New York, then seeing all of that effort pay off with a series of unique shows celebrating 50 years of hip-hop. As a lifelong fan of the music and culture, seeing Notorious B.I.G.'s crown high in the sky next to the Brooklyn Bridge was a once-in-a-lifetime moment."

Ozarowski cites a recent drone show in Miami for the Dolphins and Monday Night Football as his most memorable event to date.Ozarowski cites a recent drone show in Miami for the Dolphins and Monday Night Football as his most memorable event to date.Photo: Courtesy of Pixis Drones

My most memorable event: "Our recent drone show in Miami for the Dolphins and Monday Night Football was easily my most memorable. Creatively, it was one of most eye-popping shows we have produced. It was a true team effort with great partners and the opportunity to give football fans something truly special."

The advice I would give my younger self: "My best advice to anyone would be to work on listening skills. Don't be a know-it-all, and take the time to hear outside opinions and perspectives."

Impressive stats I'm responsible for: "Pixis Drones has done more premium shows for brands and events than any other provider in the U.S. Since I was named president in August 2023, we completed more high-end shows than in the rest of the lifetime of the company since our launch in late 2021. I only get to say I'm 'responsible' for that success because I'm lucky to have a tremendous team to sell and execute our shows."

A time I averted a complete event disaster: "At our NASCAR activation at the LA Coliseum in December, the launch space was significantly smaller than we would usually have to deploy that number of drones. Safety is always our first priority, and we worked with our team to develop an entirely new type of launch grid at the site.

This ensured the safety of fans at the event and allowed for the best possible experience with a higher number of drones flying directly over the famous LA Coliseum façade. Naturally, stress levels were high, but the professionalism and innovative thinking from our team allowed the show to run perfectly. I think the key to mitigating operational stress is to ensure open, honest, and direct communication to make certain each member of the team feels comfortable raising and addressing any potential issues."

Back to the full list

Latest in Brands & Event Pros
Microsoft Teams Image (3)
Brands & Event Pros
Meet the 2024 BizBash 40 Under 40: Event Profs with Endless Impact
Bb40u40 2024 Recipient Graphic1200x628 Jenelle Alicia
Brands & Event Pros
2024 BizBash 40 Under 40: Alicia Jenelle
Bb40u40 2024 Recipient Graphic1200x628 Smith Sasha
Brands & Event Pros
2024 BizBash 40 Under 40: Sasha Smith
Bb40u40 2024 Recipient Graphic1200x628 Ellefson Ashley
Brands & Event Pros
2024 BizBash 40 Under 40: Ashley Ellefson
Related Stories
Bb40u40 2024 Recipient Graphic1200x628 Jenelle Alicia
Brands & Event Pros
2024 BizBash 40 Under 40: Alicia Jenelle
Bb40u40 2024 Recipient Graphic1200x628 Smith Sasha
Brands & Event Pros
2024 BizBash 40 Under 40: Sasha Smith
Bb40u40 2024 Recipient Graphic1200x628 Ellefson Ashley
Brands & Event Pros
2024 BizBash 40 Under 40: Ashley Ellefson
Bb40u40 2024 Recipient Graphic1200x628 Sullivan Chelsea
Brands & Event Pros
2024 BizBash 40 Under 40: Chelsea Sullivan
More in Brands & Event Pros
Brands & Event Pros
Meet the 2024 BizBash 40 Under 40: Event Profs with Endless Impact
BizBash highlights impressive industry leaders who have made an early mark on the meeting and event industry—before even celebrating their 40th birthday.
Microsoft Teams Image (3)
Brands & Event Pros
2024 BizBash 40 Under 40: Alicia Jenelle
Alicia Jenelle, 34, is event director for The Jenelle Group Inc.
Bb40u40 2024 Recipient Graphic1200x628 Jenelle Alicia
Brands & Event Pros
2024 BizBash 40 Under 40: Sasha Smith
Sasha Smith, 37, is chief operating officer of Plannernet.
Bb40u40 2024 Recipient Graphic1200x628 Smith Sasha
Brands & Event Pros
2024 BizBash 40 Under 40: Ashley Ellefson
Ashley Ellefson, 39, is chief operating officer of Drone Racing League.
Bb40u40 2024 Recipient Graphic1200x628 Ellefson Ashley
Brands & Event Pros
2024 BizBash 40 Under 40: Chelsea Sullivan
Chelsea Sullivan, 33, is vice president of people experience for Power Home Remodeling.
Bb40u40 2024 Recipient Graphic1200x628 Sullivan Chelsea
Brands & Event Pros
2024 BizBash 40 Under 40: Kyle Absolom
Kyle Absolom, 31, is founder and creative director of Unboxed Group.
Bb40u40 2024 Recipient Graphic1200x628 Absolom Kyle
Most Popular
Experiential Marketing, Activations & Sponsorships
SXSW 2024: 60+ Must-See Pics From the Festival's Buzziest Activations and Pop-Ups
Event Production & Fabrication
How D.C.'s Cherry Blossom Festival Took Over the City's Busy Union Station for an Evening
North America
Out of This World: Here's How Cities, Hotels, and Brands Plan to Celebrate the 2024 Solar Eclipse
Brands & Event Pros
Meet the 2024 BizBash 40 Under 40: Event Profs with Endless Impact
Programming & Entertainment
Q&A: How Neon Carnival Became One of the Year's Most Coveted Event Invites
Strategy
7 Tips for Curating an Effective Event Guest List
Brands & Event Pros
2024 BizBash 40 Under 40: James Fleege
James Fleege, 35, is founder and CEO of GoInspo.
Bb40u40 2024 Recipient Graphic1200x628 Fleege James
Brands & Event Pros
2024 BizBash 40 Under 40: Bruce Starr
Bruce Starr, 39, is founding partner and CEO of BMF.
Bb40u40 2024 Recipient Graphic1200x628 Starr Bruce
Brands & Event Pros
2024 BizBash 40 Under 40: Pauline Cronin
Pauline Cronin, 28, is head of accounts for verb.
Bb40u40 2024 Recipient Graphic1200x628 Cronin Pauline
Brands & Event Pros
2024 BizBash 40 Under 40: Chelsea Pashnick
Chelsea Pashnick, 35, is director of event sales for Sphere Entertainment Co.
Bb40u40 2024 Recipient Graphic1200x628 Pashnick Chelsea
Brands & Event Pros
2024 BizBash 40 Under 40: Mandy Dean
Mandy Dean, 39, is senior manager of events for the Association of Change Management Professionals (ACMP).
Bb40u40 2024 Recipient Graphic1200x628 Dean Mandy
Brands & Event Pros
2024 BizBash 40 Under 40: Jaime Bennett
Jaime Bennett, 37, is managing director for Professional Convention Management Association's Europe, Middle East, and Africa (PCMA EMEA) division.
Bb40u40 2024 Recipient Graphic1200x628 Bennett Jaime
Page 1 of 45
Next Page