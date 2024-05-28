Industry Innovators 2024: Allison Ellsworth

To launch its new flavor back in January, prebiotic soda brand poppi hosted a futuristic pop-up on Melrose Avenue in West Hollywood. It was "a future-forward, poppi-fied approach to the classic convenience store experience," says Ellsworth.

Photo: Courtesy of poppi Allison Ellsworth is the co-founder and chief brand officer of prebiotic soda brand poppi. She's based in Austin, Texas.

How she got her start: "In my previous career, I was constantly on the road, and it took a toll on my health. After learning about the health benefits, I started drinking apple cider vinegar, but I hated the taste. So, I formulated a soda with apple cider vinegar in my home kitchen and began selling it at our local farmers market. After getting a deal on Shark Tank and investment from Rohan Oza, poppi started to grow—quickly! We launched in March of 2020, at the start of the pandemic, so I turned to social media, specifically TikTok, to build an authentic community. I have continued to lead brand strategy and innovation, including poppi’s dynamic, creative, and fun events that seamlessly bring poppi’s ethos to life!"

What innovation means to her: "To me, innovation is taking risks, trying new things, being creative and curious, and saying yes to new opportunities. Innovation is incredibly important to me. It’s what drove me to formulate poppi; pivot from my previous career; start building a community on TikTok before other brands were even on the platform; and create events that continue to surprise, inspire, and delight our community. I will always strive to maintain that sense of exploration and risk-taking that leads to innovation and success."

Where she finds inspiration: "I draw inspiration from culture. I always say poppi moves at the speed of culture. We ask ourselves, 'What are the tent-pole moments that are culturally relevant, and how can we put the poppi spin on these moments?' Examples are what we did at a big music festival in the desert of California, and our poppi mart pop-up. I am also inspired by other female founders, and women doing amazing things in various industries. Poppi is 56% female and proud!"

Her vision for the future of experiential: "Disruptive, different, inclusive, and community-based. The biggest and best surprise of poppi mart was how far people traveled to experience poppi. We had people fly from Hawaii and Las Vegas, and a group of women drove in from Oregon! Our community is what makes poppi special. Also, as a content-first company, we strive to push boundaries. We always want to create disruptive waves within the creative space, content sharing, and experience for our consumers."