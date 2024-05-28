Industry Innovators 2024: Ashley Henderson

To the founder and executive producer of League Twenty Two, innovation means making a meaningful impact within your community—or globally.

Sarah Kloepple
May 28, 2024
Clinique @ CultureCon featured two concepts, one of which was the Clinique Beauty Locker Room with a content studio and Clinique artists offering touch-ups and beauty tips for VIP attendees and talent. League Twenty Two handled full experiential concept, design, and production.
Clinique @ CultureCon featured two concepts, one of which was the Clinique Beauty Locker Room with a content studio and Clinique artists offering touch-ups and beauty tips for VIP attendees and talent. League Twenty Two handled full experiential concept, design, and production.
Photo: Courtesy of League Twenty Two

Ashley HendersonAshley HendersonPhoto: Courtesy of League Twenty TwoAshley Henderson is the founder and executive producer of League Twenty Two. She's based in Los Angeles.

How she got her start: "I graduated from Howard University in 2011. While there, I had various internships in the music and radio space, interning at Interscope Records in the promotions department. That's where my true discovery and love for events, marketing, and promotion really began. Upon graduation, I started at Hollywood & Highland working in the special events department, working with various brands and agencies to facilitate their activations, red carpets, and movie premieres.

In 2015, I transitioned to MAC Cosmetics as the event manager, North America, where I led retail experiences, influencer collaborations and activations, and introduced the brand to large festivals like Beautycon and Generation Ipsy. In 2018, I decided to leave MAC and operate League Twenty Two in a full-time capacity, which has grown extremely fast. We’ve been tapped by brands like Nike, Jordan, Converse, Pandora SiriusXM, Amazon, and AT&T to name a few. Our team has also expanded with some amazing creatives in NYC and Atlanta, with our HQ office located in Downtown Los Angeles."

What innovation means to her: "Innovation means pushing boundaries, finding creative solutions to complex problems, or exploring uncharted territories. It could also involve blending existing ideas in unique ways or disrupting conventional thinking to bring about positive change. Ultimately, making a meaningful impact within your community or globally, which is what League Twenty Two did with the conceptualization and production of the Nike Yardrunners campaign. We were able to partner with Arinze Emeagwali and Rich Palmer (Nike alums and Howard grads) to collaborate and be intentional about amplifying HBCU students, alumni, and universities."

Where she finds inspiration: "I draw inspiration from '90s music videos, moments in culture and on social, and traveling to various cities, paying attention to the small details that often get overlooked. And from Black creators and innovators like Pharrell and Kanye."

The other concept within Clinique @ CultureCon was Clinique House of Beauty, which highlighted four hero products and featured a guest appearance from actress and Clinique ambassador Marsai Martin.The other concept within Clinique @ CultureCon was Clinique House of Beauty, which highlighted four hero products and featured a guest appearance from actress and Clinique ambassador Marsai Martin.Photo: Courtesy of League Twenty Two

Memorable moments: "Hmm, so many special projects we’ve worked on, from Nike Yardrunners to the Howard U x Jordan partnership and launching Colin Kaepernick's apparel product with Nike, symbolizing his trailblazing journey. I would say a special project was Clinique @ CultureCon. Introducing brands like Clinique to a very Black and brown cultural space is what we take pride in. Clinique is part of the Estée Lauder portfolio, so being able to work with and produce projects for a previous employer is definitely a full-circle moment. It shows that you can take that leap of faith, bet on yourself, and actually win. And the experiential work I’ve done in the beauty space (MAC Cosmetics) is super special to me—it's really where I learned the business of a brand and brand marketing."

Her vision for the future of experiential: "My vision for the future of experiential is that we continue to push boundaries, create off-the-wall wild and dreamy ideas, and that brands start leaning into that and be open to it—not playing it safe. Everything has been done before a million times over. How can we elevate? How can we give experiential a new face? How do we market in extraordinary ways but also include the audiences that you are marketing to—in the concept development and production phases—in an authentic way?"

Back to the full list

This feature is sponsored by Gladiator Productions, a new kind of production company igniting magic in the arena of live events, entertainment, and experience. We consistently partner with our clients by providing high-touch service through every step of the production process. 

Latest in Brands & Event Pros
Industry Innovators2024 Experiential Event Producers Article V2 Article Image
Brands & Event Pros
Industry Innovators 2024: 12 Experiential Event Producers Who Want Their Events to Leave a Lasting Impact
Gaddis' most memorable event experience recently was Porsche’s Rennsport Reunion 7, where Public School, along with their partners at Porsche, designed and produced the world’s largest gathering of Porsche race cars, racing enthusiasts, collectors, renowned drivers, and legendary engineers at Laguna Seca in California.
Brands & Event Pros
Industry Innovators 2024: Lindsay Gaddis
One of Marcetic's favorite projects of 2024 is the BÉIS Stagecoach partnership. 'We built a pit stop, taking inspiration from Prada Marfa and roadside gas stations, to give you a place to come in and shop festival-sized bags (or order the bigger ones on display to your home),' she says.
Brands & Event Pros
Industry Innovators 2024: Mili Marcetic
04 Am101981
Brands & Event Pros
Industry Innovators 2024: Evan Starkman
Related Stories
Gaddis' most memorable event experience recently was Porsche’s Rennsport Reunion 7, where Public School, along with their partners at Porsche, designed and produced the world’s largest gathering of Porsche race cars, racing enthusiasts, collectors, renowned drivers, and legendary engineers at Laguna Seca in California.
Brands & Event Pros
Industry Innovators 2024: Lindsay Gaddis
One of Marcetic's favorite projects of 2024 is the BÉIS Stagecoach partnership. 'We built a pit stop, taking inspiration from Prada Marfa and roadside gas stations, to give you a place to come in and shop festival-sized bags (or order the bigger ones on display to your home),' she says.
Brands & Event Pros
Industry Innovators 2024: Mili Marcetic
04 Am101981
Brands & Event Pros
Industry Innovators 2024: Evan Starkman
An event that holds a special place in Barclay's heart: AFROPUNK. 'I'm honored to shape the brand's experiential future,' he says of the festival.
Brands & Event Pros
Industry Innovators 2024: Michael Barclay II
More in Brands & Event Pros
Brands & Event Pros
Industry Innovators 2024: 12 Experiential Event Producers Who Want Their Events to Leave a Lasting Impact
From in-house experiential leads at ESSENCE and poppi to the boundary-breaking minds running their own agencies, these event profs want the life of their work to extend beyond the event itself.
Industry Innovators2024 Experiential Event Producers Article V2 Article Image
Brands & Event Pros
Industry Innovators 2024: Lindsay Gaddis
For the vice president of creative and design services for Public School, innovation is about fostering a culture of curiosity and refusing to settle in a comfort zone.
Gaddis' most memorable event experience recently was Porsche’s Rennsport Reunion 7, where Public School, along with their partners at Porsche, designed and produced the world’s largest gathering of Porsche race cars, racing enthusiasts, collectors, renowned drivers, and legendary engineers at Laguna Seca in California.
Brands & Event Pros
Industry Innovators 2024: Mili Marcetic
The director of production for MKG believes all brands will need to venture into experiential to maintain or establish relevance.
One of Marcetic's favorite projects of 2024 is the BÉIS Stagecoach partnership. 'We built a pit stop, taking inspiration from Prada Marfa and roadside gas stations, to give you a place to come in and shop festival-sized bags (or order the bigger ones on display to your home),' she says.
Brands & Event Pros
Industry Innovators 2024: Evan Starkman
The president and founder of The Bait Shoppe wants to create valuable encounters between brands and consumers that ultimately produce memories worth sharing.
04 Am101981
Brands & Event Pros
Industry Innovators 2024: Michael Barclay II
The executive vice president of experiential for ESSENCE Ventures leads the company’s experiential practice, overseeing ESSENCE Communications, AFROPUNK, Beautycon, and ESSENCE Studios.
An event that holds a special place in Barclay's heart: AFROPUNK. 'I'm honored to shape the brand's experiential future,' he says of the festival.
Brands & Event Pros
Industry Innovators 2024: Brian Wright
The co-founder of Six Degrees wants to create event experiences rooted in genuine connection.
Wright cites one of his most memorable events as this Xbox drone light show at the Hawks arena.
Most Popular
Event Production & Fabrication
Robin Hood's 2024 Benefit Gala Enters 'The Matrix'—with No Glitches but Plenty of Glamour
Brands & Event Pros
Industry Innovators 2024: 12 Experiential Event Producers Who Want Their Events to Leave a Lasting Impact
Event Design & Decor
The Unexpected Places Top Designers Have Found Event Inspiration
Programming & Entertainment
Smooth Moves: How to Create Engaging Transition Moments at Events
Event Design & Decor
Do Look Up: 15 Ceiling Designs That Caught Our Eye at Recent Events
Experiential Marketing, Activations & Sponsorships
Go Beyond the Screen and See Inside Prime Video’s Immersive 'For Your Consideration' Activation
Brands & Event Pros
Industry Innovators 2024: Allison Ellsworth
The co-founder and chief brand officer of poppi wants to create disruptive waves within the creative space, content sharing, and experience for her brand's consumers.
To launch its new flavor back in January, prebiotic soda brand poppi hosted a futuristic pop-up on Melrose Avenue in West Hollywood. It was 'a future-forward, poppi-fied approach to the classic convenience store experience,' says Ellsworth.
Brands & Event Pros
Industry Innovators 2024: Tomos Evans
With his team's work, the co-founder of We Are Swell focuses on adding value, entertaining, and enhancing. "Innovation should be inherent in the process," he says.
'Experiential goes far beyond events,' says Evans. 'It can be anything tangible, anything that provides a tactile experience with a brand.'
Brands & Event Pros
Industry Innovators 2024: Colin Davis
The senior producer for Media.Monks blends technology with thoughtful, exciting strategy and creativity to bring events to life.
One of Davis' more memorable projects recently was with eBay for a 50-by-50-foot space at ComplexCon 2023. The design of the space represented a house where each monochromatic room reflected a different product category.
Brands & Event Pros
Industry Innovators 2024: Kelly Markus
The chief visionary officer and owner of Hunters Point wants to find the streaks of originality within each event.
Markus' firm produced Mighty Dream Forum, an event founded by Pharrell Williams, who wished to create a conference inspired by the World Economic Forum but focused on American subject matters, with access to a wider business public.
Brands & Event Pros
Industry Innovators 2024: Nicole Gabrielle
The vice president of integrated production/content for Momentum Worldwide wants to leverage technology, experience, and experimentation to create something that hasn’t been seen before.
'Among the numerous events I've been a part of, the Heroes & Headliners concert we produced with Walmart really stands out,' Gabrielle says. 'Having the opportunity to give back to the military community and their families was so special.'
Brands & Event Pros
Industry Innovators 2024: Ryan Glick
To the CEO and founder of CNC Agency, innovation is the willingness to take risks and pave your own path, regardless of current trends or industry norms.
One of Glick's most memorable events was when CNC Agency fulfilled Dolce & Gabbana’s dream of bringing Sicily to the Hamptons with a traveling Airstream—decked out to resemble the ornate Sicilian carts for which the famed Italian island is known.
Page 1 of 47
Next Page