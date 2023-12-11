Go bigger and bolder with the BizBash Buzz.
The BizBash Buzz newsletter delivers inspiration, innovative ideas, and expert insight to event profs around the world.
Subscribe now!

This Intimate Dinner Built Its Own Event Prof Community in Just Three Hours

Hosted by BizBash and BrandSync, this recent Jeffersonian-style dinner in New York asked the question: What's keeping you up at night?

Sarah Kloepple
December 11, 2023
What's keeping you up at night? This question was posed to a group of 16 senior-level event marketers and planners during a recent Jeffersonian-style dinner hosted by BizBash and BrandSync.
What's keeping you up at night? This question was posed to a group of 16 senior-level event marketers and planners during a recent Jeffersonian-style dinner hosted by BizBash and BrandSync.
Photo: BizBash

NEW YORK—On Nov. 9, BizBash and BrandSync hosted 16 senior-level event marketers and planners for an intimate dinner at Palma in New York. The theme for the evening: What's keeping you up at night? We wanted to hear what our readers are currently struggling with in their roles so we could be better informed about the type of content the industry needs now. 

The dinner incorporated a Jeffersonian conversation style, meaning one question would be posed to the group, with each person seated answering it one at a time. This is a tactic often used by BizBash chairman and founder David Adler

"Our recent BrandSync Jeffersonian dinner is a prime example of how we excel at creating these remarkable connections," he said. "It served as a dynamic platform where individuals from various backgrounds came together, sparking impromptu gatherings that could very well be the building blocks of an inspiring community of colleagues-turned-genuine friends. At the heart of every BrandSync event lies the commitment to fostering these meaningful connections, making the discovery of great new friends the ultimate ROI." 

Palma handled the design of the dinner.Palma handled the design of the dinner.Photo: BizBash

In answering the question—what keeps you up at night?—guests answered with challenges like remaining relevant, leading a team successfully, and being authentic within their events. 

"There were a lot of common themes when it came to what's keeping planners up at night," said Michela Giovannotto, BizBash's director of brand experiences. "It was interesting to see someone who worked in the financial realm and someone who worked in media say that they struggled with the exact same thing, but they had different tenures in their career and worked in completely different industries with different events and branding campaigns."

Before the conversation took place, when guests entered the event, they were greeted with a welcome cocktail, curated by Palma, and were encouraged to mix and mingle to get to know each other, since the dinner portion of the evening would be more scripted. The entire dinner, held in Palma's Courtyard Garden, was then served family style, with each course introduced by the Palma team.

Palma's Courtyard Garden is meant to be reminiscent of an Italian villa. It features a retractable roof, so it's open year-round. During the winter, the roof is closed and the room is heated.Palma's Courtyard Garden is meant to be reminiscent of an Italian villa. It features a retractable roof, so it's open year-round. During the winter, the roof is closed and the room is heated.Photo: BizBash

"It's a fully enclosed sunroom, so the whole space is filled with flowers and greenery," Giovannotto said of why she chose this venue. "Because of the format of the dinner being so conversation based, we needed something that was going to be quiet but also bring an ambiance that gave attendees a warm feeling when they walked in. In planning these Jeffersonian dinners, we always go for something comforting. When you think of the type of cuisine that Palma has, it's more on the comfort end, something that's warm and inviting for everybody."

BrandSync senior vice president of brand experience Matt Mongoven served as the Jeffersonian "host" of the evening, meaning only he was able to interrupt those giving their answer to the question.

Toward the end of the evening, when everyone had answered the scripted question, Giovannotto said guests were able to chat freely over dessert, but she noticed that "the room still stayed quiet, and one person would ask someone a question and everyone else would still listen," she explained. "It was a way to really see the group intimately."

In keeping with the theme, these Molton Brown aromatherapy soaps gifted to the attendees at the end of the evening are meant to promote sleep.In keeping with the theme, these Molton Brown aromatherapy soaps gifted to the attendees at the end of the evening are meant to promote sleep.Photo: BizBash

Following the dinner, BrandSync gifted attendees an on-theme favor: Molton Brown aromatherapy soaps, specifically meant to promote sleep. 

"The Jefferson dinner by BizBash and BrandSync was truly one of a kind," said attendee Micayla Diener, CMP, CSEP, global event lead for TikTok. "The people, the conversation, the food, and the atmosphere was top notch. From someone who goes to lots of events, this evening was executed flawlessly."

By the end, Giovannotto said attendees left with ideas on how to recreate this style of dinner for their own organizations. And those who didn't know each other well at the beginning also left saying they wanted to meet again to continue the conversation. 

"It was really cool to see a group of people that came to spend three hours of their time on a Thursday night in New York for a dinner and by the end, they made lasting relationships," Giovannotto said.

Latest in Event Production & Fabrication
Bb23 Corporate Holiday Parties Graphic 880x503 Website D2 (2)
Event Production & Fabrication
40+ Corporate Holiday Party Ideas for 2023
The Ultra Violet Lounge is a circular room inspired by the Sphere and the Brian Eno-designed turntable stage that the band performs on; a DJ plays here on show days for Vibee’s VIP happy hour.
Event Production & Fabrication
Even Better Than the Real Thing? See Inside This Immersive U2 Fan Experience
City Harvest BID 2023
Event Production & Fabrication
How City Harvest’s 2023 Drive-In-Themed Tasting Event Brought Movie Magic to Life
Live Music Dinner Parties at Thompson Nashville
Event Production & Fabrication
15 Corporate Holiday Party Ideas for Small Groups
Related Stories
The Ultra Violet Lounge is a circular room inspired by the Sphere and the Brian Eno-designed turntable stage that the band performs on; a DJ plays here on show days for Vibee’s VIP happy hour.
Event Production & Fabrication
Even Better Than the Real Thing? See Inside This Immersive U2 Fan Experience
City Harvest BID 2023
Event Production & Fabrication
How City Harvest’s 2023 Drive-In-Themed Tasting Event Brought Movie Magic to Life
Bb23 Corporate Holiday Parties Graphic 880x503 Website D2 (2)
Event Production & Fabrication
40+ Corporate Holiday Party Ideas for 2023
Live Music Dinner Parties at Thompson Nashville
Event Production & Fabrication
15 Corporate Holiday Party Ideas for Small Groups
More in Event Production & Fabrication
Event Production & Fabrication
40+ Corporate Holiday Party Ideas for 2023
Get inspired and celebrate the season in style with these decor, catering, entertainment, and gifting ideas for both a big blowout bash and small-group gatherings.
Bb23 Corporate Holiday Parties Graphic 880x503 Website D2 (2)
Event Production & Fabrication
Even Better Than the Real Thing? See Inside This Immersive U2 Fan Experience
The interactive exhibit space spans two floors at The Venetian Resort Las Vegas and explores the band’s past, present, and future.
The Ultra Violet Lounge is a circular room inspired by the Sphere and the Brian Eno-designed turntable stage that the band performs on; a DJ plays here on show days for Vibee’s VIP happy hour.
Event Production & Fabrication
How City Harvest’s 2023 Drive-In-Themed Tasting Event Brought Movie Magic to Life
For this year’s BID event, City Harvest tingled taste buds—and all the other senses—during a one-night event that raised enough money to feed 4 million New Yorkers in need.
City Harvest BID 2023
Event Production & Fabrication
15 Corporate Holiday Party Ideas for Small Groups
Plan an intimate gathering this season with these team-building activities, F&B concepts, and venue options.
Live Music Dinner Parties at Thompson Nashville
Event Production & Fabrication
18 Corporate Holiday Party Ideas for Large Groups
'Tis the season for going all in with opulent venues, fancy food items, and cool experiences.
Indoor Sledding
Event Production & Fabrication
Inside The Wall Street Journal's Innovative Event Sustainability Strategies
Fun fact: The stage backdrop from the WSJ's 2023 Future of Everything Festival now provides shade at a community garden in Brooklyn. Here’s how else the team is leaning into upcycling and sustainability-focused volunteerism at its events.
For the 2023 Future of Everything Festival, The Wall Street Journal's event team opted for sustainable fabrics like 100% merino wool. Wool curtains, which were used to partition event spaces, were later repurposed by production partner Studio Left for a bespoke art project (pictured) at the LA Design Festival.
Most Popular
Experiential Marketing, Activations & Sponsorships
24 Holiday Happenings Heating Up the Season
Experiential Marketing, Activations & Sponsorships
How Timberland Hosted a Citywide Block Party Across NYC
Programming & Entertainment
See FX's Tech-Forward Twist on the Standard Murder Mystery Dinner Party
Opinion & Experts
8 Cost-Effective Ways to Make Your Team Feel Appreciated This Season
Meetings
How Will Climate Change Affect the Global Meeting and Event Space?
BizBash Sports
How the NBA's Players Association Builds Fan Community with Its Annual Mobile Tour
Event Production & Fabrication
6 Event Lessons Learned From Taylor Swift’s Record-Breaking Eras Tour
The singer-songwriter's 146-show tour is expected to earn upward of $1.4 billion. (Yes, billion.) Here's what every event professional can learn from its success.
Screenshot 2023 08 15 At 1 44 32 Pm
Event Production & Fabrication
How the Event Industry Is Celebrating 50 Years of Hip-Hop
From music, art, and dance to books, kicks, and drones, hip-hop culture is pulling out all the stops for its big 5-0.
'Hip Hop Til Infinity' at Hall des Lumières features various digital installations, including a replica of the 149 Street-Grand Concourse train station with graffiti-clad subway cars.
Event Production & Fabrication
Essence Festival 2023: Find Out How the Event Expanded Even More This Year
The event showcased the company’s entire ecosystem of brands including the festival debuts of Beautycon and Afropunk.
Attendees had the opportunity to create their own podcasts and social media content in the creator studio pods, including capturing 4K slow-motion footage with a glambot.
Event Production & Fabrication
What You Might Have Missed at This Year's Tribeca Festival
The annual event featured premieres, panels, and parties as well as a special announcement.
New York City-based urban design firm Urban Umbrella supplied the festival’s canopy for the red-carpeted entrance at BMCC Tribeca Performing Arts Center. The custom-designed canopy featured sprawling white arches, a 20-foot opening that extended over the entrance, ornamental lighting, and a classically inspired illuminated cinema marquee.
Event Production & Fabrication
How 40 Years of the FOOD & WINE Classic in Aspen Built the Food Festival Movement
Get an inside look at the iconic festival’s history and surprise-and-delight moments from the 40th anniversary, plus chef, seminar, and brand highlights.
Signature F&W signage with a celebratory “40” illuminated at night atop Aspen Mountain.
Event Production & Fabrication
The Feel-Good Story of Why This Event Agency's Warehouse Was Taken Over by Cows
When Dana-Farber Cancer Institute needed a space to host 60 artists for this summer's CowParade fundraiser, the team at experiential agency VDA jumped at the chance to help.
Dana-Farber Cancer Institute's CowParade Fundraiser
Page 1 of 115
Next Page