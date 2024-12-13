Go bigger and bolder with the BizBash Buzz.
BizBash Hosts Live Event Experience Award Ceremony for the First Time in Five Years

Nearly 200 event profs gathered in New York City to celebrate the winners of the 12th annual EEAs.

Sarah Kloepple
December 13, 2024
Many guests didn't leave without snapping a photo in front of this greenery-filled step-and-repeat fabricated by Brand Activation Services.
Photo: SpotMyPhotos

NEW YORK—The (event) stars aligned Monday night in New York City for the 12th Annual BizBash Event Experience Awards ceremony, the first live ceremony for the awards in five years. On Dec. 9 at Lavan Midtown, the event welcomed nearly 200 event professionals who gathered to be the first to hear the winners of this year's awards.

The awards spanned five parent categories—Destination, Hybrid, Live, Virtual, and (new this year) Sporting Events & Experiences—and recognized incredible activations and experiences from brands like Canva, Netflix, Nike, and Visa. And those activations and experiences wouldn't have been award-worthy without some of the event firms and agencies behind them. Those in the room that night included event profs from Czarnowski (the event's experiential partner), NVE Experience Agency, 2Heads, and Cheerful Twentyfirst

The event took place at Lavan Midtown, a modern venue that sports a high-tech white canvas with ample space to design any type of event environment. The main room boasts 20-foot-high ceilings surrounded by 145 feet of seamless projection mapping.The event took place at Lavan Midtown, a modern venue that sports a high-tech white canvas with ample space to design any type of event environment. The main room boasts 20-foot-high ceilings surrounded by 145 feet of seamless projection mapping.Photo: SpotMyPhotos

For BizBash, returning to the city where the brand was founded in 2000 was all the more special.

"The Event Experience Awards celebrate the best part of our industry," said BizBash vice president Michela Giovannotto. "New York was the perfect backdrop for this occasion, as we came together to honor not only the most innovative and impactful events but also the incredible accomplishments of the entire event industry."

Before the big awards were handed out, attendees of the event enjoyed an experiential-forward happy hour, with various beverage stations throughout the space, like a caviar and Champagne counter, a bartender mixing dirty chai Old Fashioneds on a chrome bar cart, and a signature bar from Interactive Entertainment Group serving up a purple-hued, lavender-forward cocktail. 

Thomas Preti Events to Savor, the event's catering partner, was on hand for wow-worthy passed hors d'oeuvres and food stations that served savory bites like roasted lamb and shrimp kebabs and mushroom ravioli. 

Along with pretzel chairs and rounds with printed linens, guests could relax during the show on plush furniture from Something Vintage.Along with pretzel chairs and rounds with printed linens, guests could relax during the show on plush furniture from Something Vintage.Photo: SpotMyPhotos

Once inside the main space, attendees could relax on various seating arrangements from Something Vintage, including rounds with printed linens and plush couches and armchairs. BizBash contributing editor Shannon Thaler served as host and worked the stage alongside SongDivision, which provides interactive music experiences for groups. 

After winners accepted their awards onstage, they could get professional photos taken from SpotMyPhotos in front of a greenery-filled BizBash step-and-repeat fabricated by Brand Activation Services.

"There were so many amazing experiences throughout the night, but the real proud moment was getting to experience people accepting their awards," Giovannotto said. "The excitement on their faces, the energy in the room, and the celebratory nature of every category announced exceeded all expectations we had set for the evening."

Keep scrolling to see more from inside the 12th Annual BizBash Event Experience Awards' live ceremony in New York...

A special thank-you to our sponsors: akire productions, Brand Activation Services, Czarnowski, Interactive Entertainment Group, Something Vintage, SongDivision, SpotMyPhotos, Thomas Preti Events to Savor, and Wilsow Dow Group.

Event profs from Cheerful Twentyfirst pose with their award, Best Cannes Lions Brand Activation, for their work on Stagwell’s Sport Beach. See our coverage here.Event profs from Cheerful Twentyfirst pose with their award, Best Cannes Lions Brand Activation, for their work on Stagwell’s Sport Beach. See our coverage here.Photo: SpotMyPhotos

TED chief program and strategy officer Monique Ruff-Bell accepted the organization's award for Best Sustainability/Corporate Responsibility Program.TED chief program and strategy officer Monique Ruff-Bell accepted the organization's award for Best Sustainability/Corporate Responsibility Program.Photo: SpotMyPhotos

Thomas Preti Events to Savor provided catering.Thomas Preti Events to Savor provided catering.Photo: SpotMyPhotos

A signature bar from Interactive Entertainment Group served up the Lavender Lux, a purple-hued, lavender-forward cocktail.A signature bar from Interactive Entertainment Group served up the Lavender Lux, a purple-hued, lavender-forward cocktail.Photo: SpotMyPhotos

BizBash contributing editor Shannon Thaler served as host for the evening.BizBash contributing editor Shannon Thaler served as host for the evening.Photo: SpotMyPhotos

This was the first live EEAs ceremony in five years.This was the first live EEAs ceremony in five years.Photo: SpotMyPhotos

SongDivision kept the crowd entertained all evening with their interactive music experiences.SongDivision kept the crowd entertained all evening with their interactive music experiences.Photo: SpotMyPhotos

One of the biggest awards of the night, Best Conference or Convention, went to the Public School and Czarnowski teams for their work on Canva Create. Read our coverage of the event here.One of the biggest awards of the night, Best Conference or Convention, went to the Public School and Czarnowski teams for their work on Canva Create. Read our coverage of the event here.Photo: SpotMyPhotos

'In my creative dialogues with Genesis, we hunted for clues to unlock immersive storytelling authentic to Korean history and culture. I tend to look for visual inspiration in history and design first. When we came across the concept of Dongji—the longest night of the year—this seemed to humanize an experience of celebrating the changing quality of light outside to inspire how we might feel immersed by the experience inside the space,' Tobman said.
Event Production & Fabrication
Starry Night: Get a Peek Inside This New Celestial Installation in NYC
Eea12 Winners Article Image 1
Event Production & Fabrication
Winners of BizBash's 12th Annual Event Experience Awards
One of the most popular events from this year's Vulture Festival was a conversation with Paris Hilton and Nicole Richie. The reality TV duo promoted their upcoming Peacock original series, Paris & Nicole: The Encore. Attendees were encouraged to dress in their favorite Paris-and-Nicole-Y2K-inspired attire.
Event Production & Fabrication
How Vulture Festival Created More Space for This Year's Popular Programming
The “Pasta Knight” float concept will feature a knight in shining armor and a fire-breathing dragon (with, yes, real fire), complete with a medieval backdrop laced with pasta and sauce accents.
Event Production & Fabrication
Get the Scoop on This Italian Food Brand’s Debut in This Year’s Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade
Event Production & Fabrication
Starry Night: Get a Peek Inside This New Celestial Installation in NYC
Creative director and production designer Ethan Tobman transformed Genesis House into a Korean night sky.
'In my creative dialogues with Genesis, we hunted for clues to unlock immersive storytelling authentic to Korean history and culture. I tend to look for visual inspiration in history and design first. When we came across the concept of Dongji—the longest night of the year—this seemed to humanize an experience of celebrating the changing quality of light outside to inspire how we might feel immersed by the experience inside the space,' Tobman said.
Event Production & Fabrication
Winners of BizBash's 12th Annual Event Experience Awards
You submitted, and our advisory board selected! Here are the winners of BizBash's 12th annual Event Experience Awards (EEAs).
Eea12 Winners Article Image 1
Event Production & Fabrication
How Vulture Festival Created More Space for This Year's Popular Programming
The pop-culture-loving event took over nya EAST for two days and brought the brand's editorial voice to life.
One of the most popular events from this year's Vulture Festival was a conversation with Paris Hilton and Nicole Richie. The reality TV duo promoted their upcoming Peacock original series, Paris & Nicole: The Encore. Attendees were encouraged to dress in their favorite Paris-and-Nicole-Y2K-inspired attire.
Event Production & Fabrication
Get the Scoop on This Italian Food Brand’s Debut in This Year’s Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade
Rao’s Homemade is joining the annual festivities with its Pasta Knight float.
The “Pasta Knight” float concept will feature a knight in shining armor and a fire-breathing dragon (with, yes, real fire), complete with a medieval backdrop laced with pasta and sauce accents.
Brands & Event Pros
Call for Nominations: BizBash's 2025 40 Under 40
BizBash is highlighting the impressive industry leaders who have made an early mark on the meeting and event industry—before celebrating their 40th birthday.
Bb40u40 2025 Noms Open 880x496 Article Header
Event Production & Fabrication
Meet the Finalists for the 12th Annual BizBash Event Experience Awards
The 12th annual BizBash Event Experience Awards (EEAs) highlight the best in live, destination, hybrid, and virtual events—from gifting and catering to production and more.
Eea12 Finalists Article Image 3
Event Production & Fabrication
Winners of BizBash's 12th Annual Event Experience Awards
Trends
15 Creativity-Sparking Breakout Moments at Conferences
Experiential Marketing, Activations & Sponsorships
How Bravo Is Expanding Its Experiential Strategy with a New Fan Festival
Experiential Marketing, Activations & Sponsorships
How This Skincare Brand Activation Made Waves (Literally) with Its Water-Focused Design
Sports
40+ Adrenaline-Filled Event Moments From 2024's Formula 1 Las Vegas Grand Prix
Experiential Marketing, Activations & Sponsorships
‘Tis the Season: 8 Inspo-Filled Holiday Pop-Ups That Caught Our Eye
Event Production & Fabrication
From Blank Space to Event Space: See Inside This Massive Taylor Swift Fan Experience in Toronto
During the singer’s current six-show run in the city, fans are gathering at Toronto's Version: Taylgate '24 to celebrate—and trade friendship bracelets, of course—with fellow Swifties.
“It was vital that we put on an event for those with and without tickets, and for that reason, we had to secure a huge and versatile space within a stone’s throw of the concert venue at the Rogers Centre,” Goldstein explained about the decision to hold the event in the Metro Toronto Convention Centre.
Event Production & Fabrication
How This Car Company Used Experiential to Make a Comeback After a 44-Year Hiatus
Volkswagen Group’s Scout Motors celebrated its return to the U.S. market with an experiential-packed day in the hills of suburban Tennessee.
Scout took over Southall Farm & Inn, which is nestled on 325 acres in Franklin, Tenn., for its grand comeback event—which Jack Bedwani, the CEO of New Moon, the experiential agency behind the event, said truly captured Scout's 'rugged yet modern agricultural spirit.'
Event Production & Fabrication
Big Top on the Beach: See Inside Cirque du Soleil's Premiere Event at Santa Monica Pier
As the circus celebrates 40 years, it returns to an iconic attraction for the first time in 10 years for Kooza.
At check-in, guests were welcomed and guided to one of two media walls, each draped in luxurious dark cyan velvet and adorned with vibrant, show-inspired florals.
Event Production & Fabrication
See How This Year’s Beautycon Catered to Creators
The annual event featured plenty of vignettes where attendees could produce on-site content, along with panel discussions and demos.
Beauty artist Mitchell Halliday demonstrated complexion and ambient makeup techniques.
Event Production & Fabrication
5 Ways This 12-Year-Old Miami Food Festival Brought in New Attendees
Find out how the SoBe Seafood Fest took some new risks to cast a wider net.
Saturday Seafood Slam
Event Production & Fabrication
How Hello Sunshine Made a 1,250-Person Gathering Feel Like a Close-Knit Community
With thoughtful layouts, empowerment-focused programming, and curated sponsor activations, the Reese Witherspoon-led brand's Shine Away conference showed how large events can feel deeply personal.
Reese Witherspoon's Hello Sunshine is dedicated to putting women at the heart of every story—and the brand's two-day Shine Away event brought this mission to life through inspiring conversations with top voices from media, literature, business, and more.
