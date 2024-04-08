2024 BizBash 40 Under 40: Angelina Martinez

Angelina Martinez, 37, is national sales director for Levy Restaurants. She's based in Las Vegas.

My career journey: "I’m fortunate enough to have found my passion and love for the events world at 17. I worked at a Wolfgang Puck restaurant in Caesars Palace with a private event space upstairs. I always volunteered to assist the private parties, whether it was greeting guests, room setup, floral arrangements, or folding napkins—I raised my hand for it all. This sparked my interest, and I never looked back. I've worked in restaurants, hotels, convention centers, and now sports and entertainment venues like arenas and stadiums. I've handled everything from social events to record-breaking conventions and everything in between."

What inspires me: "Seeing an event from two dimensional to three dimensional inspires me. Watching all the work and time to execution still excites me. No task is impossible, and the mountain always looks daunting until you're on top of it. The job always gets done. It’s amazing to come out the other side with happy clients, amazing feedback, and photos, forging on to the next one on a successful event high."

My most memorable event: "Las Vegas recently welcomed a Formula 1 race to our city. Having the event in the city is memorable enough, but being a part of it through affiliate events was next level. Our Las Vegas Motor Speedway Levy team completed a private invite-only event for a Fortune 500 company at the speedway. We worked with a coveted celebrity chef to execute a custom-curated menu with accompanying specialty cocktails. We meticulously timed each course and planned each accompanying plate, flatware, and glassware to match the theme of the room. We thought through each detail and provided an unforgettable presentation. It’s just another day for Levy as we create a one-of-a-kind Levy culinary experience from start to finish."

Photo: Courtesy of Angelina Martinez



Impressive stats I'm responsible for: "While I served as director of catering and exhibitor sales at the Las Vegas Convention Center, my team and I managed food and beverage for two of the largest conventions in the U.S., CONEXPO and CES. This was truly a joint effort of the entire team. For five days, we provided concessions throughout one of the busiest facilities in the world (parking lots included), serviced private events throughout the venue, and executed catering at a large portion of booths.

Each day started at 4 or 5 a.m. and ended at 10 or 11 p.m. Load-in was almost a month in advance with crew meals and clients on site well in advance of show days. We were on the go and available on cell, email, and in person to ensure a successful event for more than a month long. Their visit to town was always highly anticipated for the city’s economic growth. CONEXPO changed the Vegas skyline during its visit, and CES kept us ahead of cutting-edge technology. These shows were/are a labor of love."

What's next: "Since I have been on the provider supplier side for so long, I see my next role down the line as being on the end planner side. I'd love to join a corporation that requires the role of an event professional to help them plan and execute their events internally and externally. It would be great to learn all there is to know about the corporations’ goals and specifications and to carry that through for their events. This future would allow me to continue my travel for work and keep planning events in amazing venues."

My ideal day OOO: "First and foremost, wake up to no alarm. I like to get in a workout at TruFusion or on my Peloton. After a great workout, I spend time with family and friends. Since I live in a city that always has something new to offer, I usually like to get out and see what’s new. Then, I'd end the day with a great meal, cozied on my couch with my dog."

Back to the full list