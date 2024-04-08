Win big by sharing your event sourcing insights.
Complete our latest survey on event location selection for the chance to win a cutting-edge VR Headset!
Take the survey.

2024 BizBash 40 Under 40: Angelina Martinez

Angelina Martinez, 37, is national sales director for Levy Restaurants.

BizBash Editors
April 8, 2024
Bb40u40 2024 Recipient Graphic1200x628 Martinez Angelina

Angelina Martinez, 37, is national sales director for Levy Restaurants. She's based in Las Vegas. 

My career journey: "I’m fortunate enough to have found my passion and love for the events world at 17. I worked at a Wolfgang Puck restaurant in Caesars Palace with a private event space upstairs. I always volunteered to assist the private parties, whether it was greeting guests, room setup, floral arrangements, or folding napkins—I raised my hand for it all. This sparked my interest, and I never looked back. I've worked in restaurants, hotels, convention centers, and now sports and entertainment venues like arenas and stadiums. I've handled everything from social events to record-breaking conventions and everything in between."

What inspires me: "Seeing an event from two dimensional to three dimensional inspires me. Watching all the work and time to execution still excites me. No task is impossible, and the mountain always looks daunting until you're on top of it. The job always gets done. It’s amazing to come out the other side with happy clients, amazing feedback, and photos, forging on to the next one on a successful event high."

My most memorable event: "Las Vegas recently welcomed a Formula 1 race to our city. Having the event in the city is memorable enough, but being a part of it through affiliate events was next level. Our Las Vegas Motor Speedway Levy team completed a private invite-only event for a Fortune 500 company at the speedway. We worked with a coveted celebrity chef to execute a custom-curated menu with accompanying specialty cocktails. We meticulously timed each course and planned each accompanying plate, flatware, and glassware to match the theme of the room. We thought through each detail and provided an unforgettable presentation. It’s just another day for Levy as we create a one-of-a-kind Levy culinary experience from start to finish."

Martinez has worked in restaurants, hotels, convention centers, and now sports and entertainment venues like arenas and stadiums.Martinez has worked in restaurants, hotels, convention centers, and now sports and entertainment venues like arenas and stadiums.Photo: Courtesy of Angelina Martinez

Impressive stats I'm responsible for: "While I served as director of catering and exhibitor sales at the Las Vegas Convention Center, my team and I managed food and beverage for two of the largest conventions in the U.S., CONEXPO and CES. This was truly a joint effort of the entire team. For five days, we provided concessions throughout one of the busiest facilities in the world (parking lots included), serviced private events throughout the venue, and executed catering at a large portion of booths.

Each day started at 4 or 5 a.m. and ended at 10 or 11 p.m. Load-in was almost a month in advance with crew meals and clients on site well in advance of show days. We were on the go and available on cell, email, and in person to ensure a successful event for more than a month long. Their visit to town was always highly anticipated for the city’s economic growth. CONEXPO changed the Vegas skyline during its visit, and CES kept us ahead of cutting-edge technology. These shows were/are a labor of love."

What's next: "Since I have been on the provider supplier side for so long, I see my next role down the line as being on the end planner side. I'd love to join a corporation that requires the role of an event professional to help them plan and execute their events internally and externally. It would be great to learn all there is to know about the corporations’ goals and specifications and to carry that through for their events. This future would allow me to continue my travel for work and keep planning events in amazing venues."

My ideal day OOO: "First and foremost, wake up to no alarm. I like to get in a workout at TruFusion or on my Peloton. After a great workout, I spend time with family and friends. Since I live in a city that always has something new to offer, I usually like to get out and see what’s new. Then, I'd end the day with a great meal, cozied on my couch with my dog."

Back to the full list

Latest in Brands & Event Pros
Microsoft Teams Image (3)
Brands & Event Pros
Meet the 2024 BizBash 40 Under 40: Event Profs with Endless Impact
Bb40u40 2024 Recipient Graphic1200x628 Jenelle Alicia
Brands & Event Pros
2024 BizBash 40 Under 40: Alicia Jenelle
Bb40u40 2024 Recipient Graphic1200x628 Smith Sasha
Brands & Event Pros
2024 BizBash 40 Under 40: Sasha Smith
Bb40u40 2024 Recipient Graphic1200x628 Ellefson Ashley
Brands & Event Pros
2024 BizBash 40 Under 40: Ashley Ellefson
Related Stories
Bb40u40 2024 Recipient Graphic1200x628 Jenelle Alicia
Brands & Event Pros
2024 BizBash 40 Under 40: Alicia Jenelle
Bb40u40 2024 Recipient Graphic1200x628 Smith Sasha
Brands & Event Pros
2024 BizBash 40 Under 40: Sasha Smith
Bb40u40 2024 Recipient Graphic1200x628 Ellefson Ashley
Brands & Event Pros
2024 BizBash 40 Under 40: Ashley Ellefson
Bb40u40 2024 Recipient Graphic1200x628 Sullivan Chelsea
Brands & Event Pros
2024 BizBash 40 Under 40: Chelsea Sullivan
More in Brands & Event Pros
Brands & Event Pros
Meet the 2024 BizBash 40 Under 40: Event Profs with Endless Impact
BizBash highlights impressive industry leaders who have made an early mark on the meeting and event industry—before even celebrating their 40th birthday.
Microsoft Teams Image (3)
Brands & Event Pros
2024 BizBash 40 Under 40: Alicia Jenelle
Alicia Jenelle, 34, is event director for The Jenelle Group Inc.
Bb40u40 2024 Recipient Graphic1200x628 Jenelle Alicia
Brands & Event Pros
2024 BizBash 40 Under 40: Sasha Smith
Sasha Smith, 37, is chief operating officer of Plannernet.
Bb40u40 2024 Recipient Graphic1200x628 Smith Sasha
Brands & Event Pros
2024 BizBash 40 Under 40: Ashley Ellefson
Ashley Ellefson, 39, is chief operating officer of Drone Racing League.
Bb40u40 2024 Recipient Graphic1200x628 Ellefson Ashley
Brands & Event Pros
2024 BizBash 40 Under 40: Chelsea Sullivan
Chelsea Sullivan, 33, is vice president of people experience for Power Home Remodeling.
Bb40u40 2024 Recipient Graphic1200x628 Sullivan Chelsea
Brands & Event Pros
2024 BizBash 40 Under 40: Kyle Absolom
Kyle Absolom, 31, is founder and creative director of Unboxed Group.
Bb40u40 2024 Recipient Graphic1200x628 Absolom Kyle
Most Popular
Experiential Marketing, Activations & Sponsorships
SXSW 2024: 60+ Must-See Pics From the Festival's Buzziest Activations and Pop-Ups
Event Production & Fabrication
How D.C.'s Cherry Blossom Festival Took Over the City's Busy Union Station for an Evening
North America
Out of This World: Here's How Cities, Hotels, and Brands Plan to Celebrate the 2024 Solar Eclipse
Brands & Event Pros
Meet the 2024 BizBash 40 Under 40: Event Profs with Endless Impact
Programming & Entertainment
Q&A: How Neon Carnival Became One of the Year's Most Coveted Event Invites
Strategy
7 Tips for Curating an Effective Event Guest List
Brands & Event Pros
2024 BizBash 40 Under 40: James Fleege
James Fleege, 35, is founder and CEO of GoInspo.
Bb40u40 2024 Recipient Graphic1200x628 Fleege James
Brands & Event Pros
2024 BizBash 40 Under 40: Bruce Starr
Bruce Starr, 39, is founding partner and CEO of BMF.
Bb40u40 2024 Recipient Graphic1200x628 Starr Bruce
Brands & Event Pros
2024 BizBash 40 Under 40: Pauline Cronin
Pauline Cronin, 28, is head of accounts for verb.
Bb40u40 2024 Recipient Graphic1200x628 Cronin Pauline
Brands & Event Pros
2024 BizBash 40 Under 40: Chelsea Pashnick
Chelsea Pashnick, 35, is director of event sales for Sphere Entertainment Co.
Bb40u40 2024 Recipient Graphic1200x628 Pashnick Chelsea
Brands & Event Pros
2024 BizBash 40 Under 40: Mandy Dean
Mandy Dean, 39, is senior manager of events for the Association of Change Management Professionals (ACMP).
Bb40u40 2024 Recipient Graphic1200x628 Dean Mandy
Brands & Event Pros
2024 BizBash 40 Under 40: Jaime Bennett
Jaime Bennett, 37, is managing director for Professional Convention Management Association's Europe, Middle East, and Africa (PCMA EMEA) division.
Bb40u40 2024 Recipient Graphic1200x628 Bennett Jaime
Page 1 of 45
Next Page