Industry Innovators 2024: Damilola Okuboyejo

The founder and lead designer of invitations and stationery company By Dami Studios works to authentically represent her clients on paper.

Claire Hoffman
February 20, 2024
"Our work is not dictated by trends or trying to be relevant; it is simply powered by who our clients are and the type of event we are helping to set the tone for," says Okuboyejo.
Photo: Courtesy of By Dami Studios

Damilola Okuboyejo is the founder and lead designer of By Dami Studios, where she creates luxury custom invitations and stationery for weddings and social and corporate events. She's based in Richmond, Texas. 

How she got her start: "My journey into the world of custom invitations and stationery design began serendipitously over 14 years ago. I was initially gifted wedding invitations for my own nuptials but that gift fell through. So I decided to take matters into my own hands, igniting a passion I hadn't realized existed.

Despite no formal design background, I turned to YouTube tutorials! And that laid the foundation for what By Dami Studios would become. My innate ability to craft beautiful experiences, coupled with unwavering determination, has seen the company evolve, facing challenges and celebrating immense successes along the way. 

Today, what started as me creating my wedding invitations has become serving thousands of clients across the globe. We now offer gifting services, and recently stepped into the world of wholesale stationery as well."

What sets her company apart: "Authenticity. I truly design from a place of representing our clients authentically on paper. Our work is not dictated by trends or trying to be relevant; it is simply powered by who our clients are and the type of event we are helping to set the tone for."

What innovation means to her: "I once heard the phrase 'Innovate or die' and I think there is a lot of truth to it. You have to stay ahead of the pace or become extinct. Staying relevant in any industry for 15 years is a big deal. This does not mean we are jumping from one thing to the next, which will cause us to lose our identity in the marketplace. It means staying relevant as a brand—knowing what is new; deciding if it makes sense to introduce it to our brand; and, most importantly, finding ways to seamlessly introduce whatever it is without losing our core identity or disrupting our energy." 

Memorable moments: "I hardly attend our events so whenever I get to go out in the 'field' it feels extra special. Seeing our work come to life and in action adds a sense of pride and purpose. A couple of years ago, I went to a shoot for B Astonished Events. I got to meet so many of the vendors that I have worked with in the past and it just felt like a reunion. Community is so important to me, and I was truly blessed getting to spend time with an amazing vendor group."

Her biggest hope for the event industry: "To see a lot more diverse vendor groups working together to create magic."

