2024 BizBash 40 Under 40: Brewer Adams

Brewer Adams, 37, is vice president and head of production for FlyteVu. He's based in Nashville, Tenn.

What my day-to-day looks like: "Every day is a little bit different, which is one of the things I love about being in events. But a typical day would include working on various client projects, meeting with my direct reports, and serving on the agency's leadership team. As part of the leadership team, I help shape the vision, business objectives, and culture for the future of the agency."

My career journey: "My career journey has been a bit unconventional. I started my career in the music business, having spent the first half of my career in Taylor Swift's organization. During these years, I saw the power of a shared live experience and how it brings people together, and I was hooked.

Photo: Courtesy of Brewer Adams



As I transitioned to the agency side, I knew that there were ways for brands to connect with their customers, business partners, and new consumers in a way that could spark an authentic connection. The guiding principle of helping create memorable experiences is something that has driven me throughout my career and will continue to drive me in the future."

What inspires me: "Travel. I have been fortunate to travel much of the world throughout my career. I have found inspiration in immersing myself in new places and cultures and learning how people interact, whether through dining, music, or sports. Throughout my career, I have worked with people from all over the world, and there have always been points of connection between us, regardless of our vastly different life experiences. Finding that connection point is inspiring and can be directly related to what we do every day as event professionals."

My greatest career accomplishment: "Being a manager. I always find it incredibly rewarding when someone on my team stretches themselves further than they thought they could and finds success. Throughout my career, I have been very fortunate to work alongside some amazing individuals, and watching them grow and become leaders in their own right is one of the greatest accomplishments as a leader."

Photo: Courtesy of Brewer Adams



My most memorable event: "Every year, my agency produces Spotify House in Nashville during the CMA Music Festival. It’s a four-day event with more than 75 artists playing in one of the honky-tonks in downtown Nashville. We have incredible clients who push us to innovate and beat the results from the year before. That challenge and collaboration is incredible. Year over year, it is one of my favorite events, but also the one where I am glad when the four days is over."

The advice I would give my younger self: "Be a sponge, and don't be afraid to grind. There is so much to learn in our industry that I would tell my younger self to be a sponge and soak up as much as possible from as many people as possible. Learn what every person on site does and what their roles are. As many of us know, there are long days and nights in this industry. As a young professional, do not be afraid of the grind and the hours. Being on site for an event beats sitting in a cubicle in an office somewhere."

My ideal day OOO: "On the beach with my family. With two young kids, it is not as relaxing as it once was, but making those core memories with them can't be beat."

