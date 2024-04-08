Win big by sharing your event sourcing insights.
Complete our latest survey on event location selection for the chance to win a cutting-edge VR Headset!
Take the survey.

2024 BizBash 40 Under 40: Brewer Adams

Brewer Adams, 37, is vice president and head of production for FlyteVu.

BizBash Editors
April 8, 2024
Bb40u40 2024 Recipient Graphic1200x628 Adams Brewer

Brewer Adams, 37, is vice president and head of production for FlyteVu. He's based in Nashville, Tenn.

What my day-to-day looks like: "Every day is a little bit different, which is one of the things I love about being in events. But a typical day would include working on various client projects, meeting with my direct reports, and serving on the agency's leadership team. As part of the leadership team, I help shape the vision, business objectives, and culture for the future of the agency."

My career journey: "My career journey has been a bit unconventional. I started my career in the music business, having spent the first half of my career in Taylor Swift's organization. During these years, I saw the power of a shared live experience and how it brings people together, and I was hooked.

Adams and his agency helped produce the Nissan LEAF launch in Tokyo.Adams and his agency helped produce the Nissan LEAF launch in Tokyo.Photo: Courtesy of Brewer Adams

As I transitioned to the agency side, I knew that there were ways for brands to connect with their customers, business partners, and new consumers in a way that could spark an authentic connection. The guiding principle of helping create memorable experiences is something that has driven me throughout my career and will continue to drive me in the future."

What inspires me: "Travel. I have been fortunate to travel much of the world throughout my career. I have found inspiration in immersing myself in new places and cultures and learning how people interact, whether through dining, music, or sports. Throughout my career, I have worked with people from all over the world, and there have always been points of connection between us, regardless of our vastly different life experiences. Finding that connection point is inspiring and can be directly related to what we do every day as event professionals."

My greatest career accomplishment: "Being a manager. I always find it incredibly rewarding when someone on my team stretches themselves further than they thought they could and finds success. Throughout my career, I have been very fortunate to work alongside some amazing individuals, and watching them grow and become leaders in their own right is one of the greatest accomplishments as a leader."

Spotify House is a four-day event with more than 75 artists playing in one of the honky-tonks in downtown Nashville.Spotify House is a four-day event with more than 75 artists playing in one of the honky-tonks in downtown Nashville.Photo: Courtesy of Brewer Adams

My most memorable event: "Every year, my agency produces Spotify House in Nashville during the CMA Music Festival. It’s a four-day event with more than 75 artists playing in one of the honky-tonks in downtown Nashville. We have incredible clients who push us to innovate and beat the results from the year before. That challenge and collaboration is incredible. Year over year, it is one of my favorite events, but also the one where I am glad when the four days is over."

The advice I would give my younger self: "Be a sponge, and don't be afraid to grind. There is so much to learn in our industry that I would tell my younger self to be a sponge and soak up as much as possible from as many people as possible. Learn what every person on site does and what their roles are. As many of us know, there are long days and nights in this industry. As a young professional, do not be afraid of the grind and the hours. Being on site for an event beats sitting in a cubicle in an office somewhere."

My ideal day OOO: "On the beach with my family. With two young kids, it is not as relaxing as it once was, but making those core memories with them can't be beat."

Back to the full list

Latest in Brands & Event Pros
Microsoft Teams Image (3)
Brands & Event Pros
Meet the 2024 BizBash 40 Under 40: Event Profs with Endless Impact
Bb40u40 2024 Recipient Graphic1200x628 Jenelle Alicia
Brands & Event Pros
2024 BizBash 40 Under 40: Alicia Jenelle
Bb40u40 2024 Recipient Graphic1200x628 Smith Sasha
Brands & Event Pros
2024 BizBash 40 Under 40: Sasha Smith
Bb40u40 2024 Recipient Graphic1200x628 Ellefson Ashley
Brands & Event Pros
2024 BizBash 40 Under 40: Ashley Ellefson
Related Stories
Bb40u40 2024 Recipient Graphic1200x628 Jenelle Alicia
Brands & Event Pros
2024 BizBash 40 Under 40: Alicia Jenelle
Bb40u40 2024 Recipient Graphic1200x628 Smith Sasha
Brands & Event Pros
2024 BizBash 40 Under 40: Sasha Smith
Bb40u40 2024 Recipient Graphic1200x628 Ellefson Ashley
Brands & Event Pros
2024 BizBash 40 Under 40: Ashley Ellefson
Bb40u40 2024 Recipient Graphic1200x628 Sullivan Chelsea
Brands & Event Pros
2024 BizBash 40 Under 40: Chelsea Sullivan
More in Brands & Event Pros
Brands & Event Pros
Meet the 2024 BizBash 40 Under 40: Event Profs with Endless Impact
BizBash highlights impressive industry leaders who have made an early mark on the meeting and event industry—before even celebrating their 40th birthday.
Microsoft Teams Image (3)
Brands & Event Pros
2024 BizBash 40 Under 40: Alicia Jenelle
Alicia Jenelle, 34, is event director for The Jenelle Group Inc.
Bb40u40 2024 Recipient Graphic1200x628 Jenelle Alicia
Brands & Event Pros
2024 BizBash 40 Under 40: Sasha Smith
Sasha Smith, 37, is chief operating officer of Plannernet.
Bb40u40 2024 Recipient Graphic1200x628 Smith Sasha
Brands & Event Pros
2024 BizBash 40 Under 40: Ashley Ellefson
Ashley Ellefson, 39, is chief operating officer of Drone Racing League.
Bb40u40 2024 Recipient Graphic1200x628 Ellefson Ashley
Brands & Event Pros
2024 BizBash 40 Under 40: Chelsea Sullivan
Chelsea Sullivan, 33, is vice president of people experience for Power Home Remodeling.
Bb40u40 2024 Recipient Graphic1200x628 Sullivan Chelsea
Brands & Event Pros
2024 BizBash 40 Under 40: Kyle Absolom
Kyle Absolom, 31, is founder and creative director of Unboxed Group.
Bb40u40 2024 Recipient Graphic1200x628 Absolom Kyle
Most Popular
Experiential Marketing, Activations & Sponsorships
SXSW 2024: 60+ Must-See Pics From the Festival's Buzziest Activations and Pop-Ups
Event Production & Fabrication
How D.C.'s Cherry Blossom Festival Took Over the City's Busy Union Station for an Evening
North America
Out of This World: Here's How Cities, Hotels, and Brands Plan to Celebrate the 2024 Solar Eclipse
Brands & Event Pros
Meet the 2024 BizBash 40 Under 40: Event Profs with Endless Impact
Programming & Entertainment
Q&A: How Neon Carnival Became One of the Year's Most Coveted Event Invites
Strategy
7 Tips for Curating an Effective Event Guest List
Brands & Event Pros
2024 BizBash 40 Under 40: James Fleege
James Fleege, 35, is founder and CEO of GoInspo.
Bb40u40 2024 Recipient Graphic1200x628 Fleege James
Brands & Event Pros
2024 BizBash 40 Under 40: Bruce Starr
Bruce Starr, 39, is founding partner and CEO of BMF.
Bb40u40 2024 Recipient Graphic1200x628 Starr Bruce
Brands & Event Pros
2024 BizBash 40 Under 40: Pauline Cronin
Pauline Cronin, 28, is head of accounts for verb.
Bb40u40 2024 Recipient Graphic1200x628 Cronin Pauline
Brands & Event Pros
2024 BizBash 40 Under 40: Chelsea Pashnick
Chelsea Pashnick, 35, is director of event sales for Sphere Entertainment Co.
Bb40u40 2024 Recipient Graphic1200x628 Pashnick Chelsea
Brands & Event Pros
2024 BizBash 40 Under 40: Mandy Dean
Mandy Dean, 39, is senior manager of events for the Association of Change Management Professionals (ACMP).
Bb40u40 2024 Recipient Graphic1200x628 Dean Mandy
Brands & Event Pros
2024 BizBash 40 Under 40: Jaime Bennett
Jaime Bennett, 37, is managing director for Professional Convention Management Association's Europe, Middle East, and Africa (PCMA EMEA) division.
Bb40u40 2024 Recipient Graphic1200x628 Bennett Jaime
Page 1 of 45
Next Page