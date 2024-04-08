Win big by sharing your event sourcing insights.
Complete our latest survey on event location selection for the chance to win a cutting-edge VR Headset!
Take the survey.

2024 BizBash 40 Under 40: Weston Garret Gonzalez

Weston Garret Gonzalez, 34, is owner and creative director of westhaus.

BizBash Editors
April 8, 2024
Bb40u40 2024 Recipient Graphic1200x628 Garret Gonzalez Weston

Weston Garret Gonzalez, 34, is owner and creative director of westhaus. He's based in Los Angeles. A quote from his nomination: "He is an ambitious event producer who spent over a decade working in-house at studios, networks, and streamers, rising to event executive positions at Sony Pictures Television, Starz, and Apple TV+—all before the age of 30. At 30, he left the corporate side of entertainment events and launched his boutique event production company, westhaus, in January 2020."

My career journey: "I started my career straight out of college working at Sony Pictures Television as an event coordinator. Higher-ups always recognized my desire and capabilities to operate more as an in-house event producer and gave me the freedom to produce internally to save on costs versus hiring agencies. It was not unusual for them to find me designing graphics and renderings or building and painting decor elements—tasks outside the job description that no colleagues would ever attempt.  

Over that first decade of my career, I moved around to different networks and streamers. I climbed the corporate ladder and learned the ins and outs of the film and television industry by soaking up every opportunity I had to gain insightful knowledge on everything from development and distribution to publicity and marketing. It was this knowledge of the film and television industry combined with my expertise in event production, design, and management that allowed me to launch westhaus and enter a field full of veteran companies."

Gonzalez and his agency produced the premiere event for Starz's Dangerous Liaisons with an 18th century ball at Cipriani Wall Street in NYC.Gonzalez and his agency produced the premiere event for Starz's Dangerous Liaisons with an 18th century ball at Cipriani Wall Street in NYC.Photo: Anders Krusberg

What inspires me: "I find open collaboration to be the most inspiring part of the job and love finding new partners to collaborate with who are not as widely known within the industry. When I started producing events fresh out of UCLA at my first job, I was given a list of vendors to use and found these companies were churning out the same things for other clients. I started finding my own vendors for things like fabrication, floral design, lighting, and catering who weren't favored by the industry veterans or even particularly known in the world of film and television events.

I developed relationships and worked alongside these vendors to create our own path, and many of those companies I started working with in the early 2010s are now uber-successful staples within the film and television event industry. As my business grows and my roster of vendors gets longer, I look forward to collaborating with creatives and finding new partners to uplift and help make them the next wave of industry favorites."

My greatest career accomplishment: "Launching westhaus and establishing the business as a creative, trustworthy, and reliable company is my greatest career accomplishment. Firstly, the film and television event industry is a tough industry to break into, and most of the veteran companies are run by people 20 or 30 years my senior who have deep-rooted connections with key executives who keep them in and others out. I have felt the pressure and sensed the veteran companies don't like new organizations led by young, fresh minds like mine taking away their work.

Secondly, I started westhaus in January 2020 and had to face a global pandemic within my company's first quarter and most recently had to figure out how to navigate through the longest and arguably worst strike the industry has ever seen. Facing these challenges head-on, in addition to managing the general complexities of running a business, are accomplishments I'm fiercely proud of, and the continued success of westhaus is the biggest feather in my cap."

'Working at such an iconic and beloved venue was complicated, exhilarating, and beyond rewarding,' Gonzalez says of producing a premiere event at The Met in New York."Working at such an iconic and beloved venue was complicated, exhilarating, and beyond rewarding," Gonzalez says of producing a premiere event at The Met in New York.Photo: Anders Krusberg

My most memorable event: "Without a doubt, my most memorable event to date was getting the chance to produce the premiere of the Starz original series Gaslit at The Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York. Producing the premiere event for a series starring acting legends Julia Roberts and Sean Penn about the Watergate scandal meant finding a venue that felt both grand and historic. After weeks of research and a few days of scouting, we knew The Met was our top choice.

Working at such an iconic and beloved venue was complicated, exhilarating, and beyond rewarding. The entire event from the carpet ahead of the screening to the reception following was an immersive experience that highlighted the story and transported guests back to the '70s. I don't know how many of my competitors could say that they single-handedly led the production of a premiere at The Met, but I'm pretty sure there are barely a handful, and I know none of them were doing this in their early 30s."

The advice I would give my younger self: "The most important piece of advice I would give myself starting out in this industry is to never dull your shine and to always be unapologetically authentic. At the end of the day, event design is subjective, and learning the logistical side of how to functionally produce an event takes time and experience, so early on I think it's more important to take risks; ideate new, invigorating concepts; and not be afraid to give your opinion."

Back to the full list

Latest in Brands & Event Pros
Microsoft Teams Image (3)
Brands & Event Pros
Meet the 2024 BizBash 40 Under 40: Event Profs with Endless Impact
Bb40u40 2024 Recipient Graphic1200x628 Jenelle Alicia
Brands & Event Pros
2024 BizBash 40 Under 40: Alicia Jenelle
Bb40u40 2024 Recipient Graphic1200x628 Smith Sasha
Brands & Event Pros
2024 BizBash 40 Under 40: Sasha Smith
Bb40u40 2024 Recipient Graphic1200x628 Ellefson Ashley
Brands & Event Pros
2024 BizBash 40 Under 40: Ashley Ellefson
Related Stories
Guests were guided through the house to the backyard pool area, which was decked out with pink lighting and various food stations. Gonzalez observed that for many premiere events, it’s all about the red carpet and screening—and sometimes, the parties are more of an after-thought. In his view, though, 'To really impress and make it memorable, you have to throw a really nice party. You have to try and find a unique space,' he says. 'I can happily say that westhaus hasn’t had one after-party at the same property. I hate the saying ‘If it ain’t broke, don’t fix it.’ ... At the end of the night, the cast were some of the last people to leave. They stuck around because it was a cool environment.”
Event Production & Fabrication
How the Extravagant Party Down Premiere Took Over a 25-Acre Estate—While Staying True to the Comedy Series
An NYC Ball Celebrated Starz's 'Dangerous Liaisons'
Event Production & Fabrication
Dangerous Liaisons: How Starz Celebrated the Series Premiere With an 18th-Century Parisian Ball
The World Premiere Event for 'Gaslit'
Event Production & Fabrication
Inside a '70s-Inspired Night at The Met for the Premiere of Julia Roberts' Gaslit
Bb40u40 2024 Recipient Graphic1200x628 Jenelle Alicia
Brands & Event Pros
2024 BizBash 40 Under 40: Alicia Jenelle
More in Brands & Event Pros
Brands & Event Pros
Meet the 2024 BizBash 40 Under 40: Event Profs with Endless Impact
BizBash highlights impressive industry leaders who have made an early mark on the meeting and event industry—before even celebrating their 40th birthday.
Microsoft Teams Image (3)
Brands & Event Pros
2024 BizBash 40 Under 40: Alicia Jenelle
Alicia Jenelle, 34, is event director for The Jenelle Group Inc.
Bb40u40 2024 Recipient Graphic1200x628 Jenelle Alicia
Brands & Event Pros
2024 BizBash 40 Under 40: Sasha Smith
Sasha Smith, 37, is chief operating officer of Plannernet.
Bb40u40 2024 Recipient Graphic1200x628 Smith Sasha
Brands & Event Pros
2024 BizBash 40 Under 40: Ashley Ellefson
Ashley Ellefson, 39, is chief operating officer of Drone Racing League.
Bb40u40 2024 Recipient Graphic1200x628 Ellefson Ashley
Brands & Event Pros
2024 BizBash 40 Under 40: Chelsea Sullivan
Chelsea Sullivan, 33, is vice president of people experience for Power Home Remodeling.
Bb40u40 2024 Recipient Graphic1200x628 Sullivan Chelsea
Brands & Event Pros
2024 BizBash 40 Under 40: Kyle Absolom
Kyle Absolom, 31, is founder and creative director of Unboxed Group.
Bb40u40 2024 Recipient Graphic1200x628 Absolom Kyle
Most Popular
Experiential Marketing, Activations & Sponsorships
SXSW 2024: 60+ Must-See Pics From the Festival's Buzziest Activations and Pop-Ups
Event Production & Fabrication
How D.C.'s Cherry Blossom Festival Took Over the City's Busy Union Station for an Evening
North America
Out of This World: Here's How Cities, Hotels, and Brands Plan to Celebrate the 2024 Solar Eclipse
Brands & Event Pros
Meet the 2024 BizBash 40 Under 40: Event Profs with Endless Impact
Programming & Entertainment
Q&A: How Neon Carnival Became One of the Year's Most Coveted Event Invites
Strategy
7 Tips for Curating an Effective Event Guest List
Brands & Event Pros
2024 BizBash 40 Under 40: James Fleege
James Fleege, 35, is founder and CEO of GoInspo.
Bb40u40 2024 Recipient Graphic1200x628 Fleege James
Brands & Event Pros
2024 BizBash 40 Under 40: Bruce Starr
Bruce Starr, 39, is founding partner and CEO of BMF.
Bb40u40 2024 Recipient Graphic1200x628 Starr Bruce
Brands & Event Pros
2024 BizBash 40 Under 40: Pauline Cronin
Pauline Cronin, 28, is head of accounts for verb.
Bb40u40 2024 Recipient Graphic1200x628 Cronin Pauline
Brands & Event Pros
2024 BizBash 40 Under 40: Chelsea Pashnick
Chelsea Pashnick, 35, is director of event sales for Sphere Entertainment Co.
Bb40u40 2024 Recipient Graphic1200x628 Pashnick Chelsea
Brands & Event Pros
2024 BizBash 40 Under 40: Mandy Dean
Mandy Dean, 39, is senior manager of events for the Association of Change Management Professionals (ACMP).
Bb40u40 2024 Recipient Graphic1200x628 Dean Mandy
Brands & Event Pros
2024 BizBash 40 Under 40: Jaime Bennett
Jaime Bennett, 37, is managing director for Professional Convention Management Association's Europe, Middle East, and Africa (PCMA EMEA) division.
Bb40u40 2024 Recipient Graphic1200x628 Bennett Jaime
Page 1 of 45
Next Page