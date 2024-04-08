Win big by sharing your event sourcing insights.
2024 BizBash 40 Under 40: Samantha Field

Samantha Field, 32, is manager of meetings and events for Paragon Events.

BizBash Editors
April 8, 2024
Bb40u40 2024 Recipient Graphic1200x628 Field Samantha

Samantha Field, 32, is manager of meetings and events for Paragon Events. She's based in Fort Lauderdale, Fla. A quote from her nomination: "Samantha has been an invaluable asset to our team, bringing a wealth of expertise since she started with Paragon Events in 2021. She previously worked in special events for an NFL team (she even has a Super Bowl ring to show for it!), so her experience is broad and unique. Her attention to detail, meticulous planning style, and thorough analysis of client goals continuously fuel her ability to plan and execute flawless events."

My career journey: "I worked for eight years with the Kansas City Chiefs in various roles within the events department. I sought a new opportunity to further challenge myself and continue my professional growth. This led me to Paragon Events, where I am afforded the opportunity to collaborate closely with our clients.

In my role, I actively contribute to transforming their visions into reality through the integration of creative elements, meticulous logistics planning, and strategic event management. At Paragon Events, I am excited to leverage my expertise and skills to facilitate impactful experiences for our clients while helping them achieve their goals."

'Achieving meaningful results and seeing a project come to fruition is incredibly motivating for me,' Field says."Achieving meaningful results and seeing a project come to fruition is incredibly motivating for me," Field says.Photo: Courtesy of Paragon Events

What inspires me: "The opportunity to make a positive impact. Professionally, achieving meaningful results and seeing a project come to fruition is incredibly motivating for me. On a personal level, I'm inspired by learning and growth. I thrive on challenges that push me to expand my skills and knowledge."

My greatest career accomplishment: "My most significant career accomplishment centers around my adaptability. Throughout various organizations and positions, I have consistently demonstrated the ability to seamlessly integrate prior experiences and best practices into each unique company and role. This adaptability has not only allowed me to navigate diverse work environments successfully but has also contributed to the overall efficiency and effectiveness of the teams I've been a part of."

My most memorable event: "My most memorable event was a Hawaii incentive program. This event had a lot of new skills that I previously had not experienced. Incentive trips involve a lot of critical components to make the attendee experience exceptional, including securing travel arrangements, creating authentic experiences, amazing excursions, and excellent evening galas.

'I place a strong emphasis on teamwork, recognizing that collective efforts often lead to innovative solutions and success,' Field says."I place a strong emphasis on teamwork, recognizing that collective efforts often lead to innovative solutions and success," Field says.Photo: Courtesy of Paragon Events

This experience not only enriched my skill set but also reinforced my commitment to delivering excellence in every aspect of event planning. It stands as a testament to the transformative power of well-executed incentive programs, leaving both attendees and organizers with lasting memories of an extraordinary event."

The advice I would give my younger self: "For someone embarking on their career journey, remember that your commitment, analytical thinking, and eagerness to learn the core principles of the industry will pave the way for success in any role you attain."

My leadership style: "My leadership style revolves around establishing clear and open communication as the foundation for fostering a collaborative team. I believe in the power of transparent communication to build trust and ensure everyone is aligned with the team's goals. Additionally, I place a strong emphasis on teamwork, recognizing that collective efforts often lead to innovative solutions and success. Encouraging collaboration and valuing diverse perspectives are integral aspects of my leadership approach, as I believe they contribute to a positive and productive working environment."

Next Page