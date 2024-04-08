2024 BizBash 40 Under 40: Casie Nguyen

Casie Nguyen, 32, is founder and executive event producer of CTN Experiences. She's based in Los Angeles. A quote from her nomination: "Casie's talent as a forward-thinking innovator and experiential event producer shines through in her remarkable capacity to re-imagine B2B social and experiential events, leaving an indelible mark at Meta, Google, and her own venture, CTN Experiences."

My career journey: "My career began in theatrical marketing working with the major film studios, where I first fell in love with bringing stories to life through key art, trailers, and experiences. Seeking something less repetitive that didn’t have so many 'hurry up and repeat' production days, I transitioned to luxury event design and planning with celebrity event planner Troy Williams at Simply Troy, honing my ability to bring creative ideas to life and craft memorable experiences.

It wasn’t until I was at Google, managing over 20 events for FameBit by YouTube with brands and creators, that I found my true calling. It was a perfect blend of my passion for uniting people, creativity, and crafting unique experiences. This realization propelled me to Meta, where I led global community events like the Facebook Community Summit and the Meta Health Summit. My career has been more than just corporate roles: I've embraced freelancing, leading the production and execution of award shows and movie premieres, to tastemaker events, national food truck activations, and even a Bachelor in Paradise wedding!

Recently, I've ventured into the realm of producing my own events, where I focus on premieres, community activations, and intimate gatherings like executive dinners and exclusive parties for entertainment companies and C-suite clients. This journey has been exhilarating and rich with learning experiences." Photo: Courtesy of Casie Nguyen

What my day-to-day looks like: "It's a vibrant mix—from back-to-back meetings and exploring new venues to hands-on production at high-profile premieres. As an executive event producer, ensuring the event's success means taking on a variety of roles: I'm the negotiator, team cheerleader, production overseer, budget keeper, creative director, and, occasionally, even a therapist (kidding, sort of). Regardless of how busy things get, I always prioritize moments for creative inspiration, whether that's attending other events or working from a charming cafe alongside Riley, my dachshund and our team's beloved emotional support pup. The unpredictable nature of this job is precisely what keeps it constantly exciting and far from routine."

What inspires me: "The exhilarating mix of travel, meeting diverse people, and experiencing stunning aesthetics. Having had the opportunity to live in 10 countries across Europe, I immersed myself in every bit of culture, tradition, and beauty—from Amalfi's sparkling blue waters and lemon groves to Austria's outdoor heurigers. These experiences deeply influence and authentically inspire my event designs." Photo: Michelle Luthke

The advice I would give my younger self: "Explore a variety of event types and industries; find what truly sparks your enthusiasm; and determine the work environment that best suits you, whether that's in a corporate office, within an agency, or as a freelancer. The secret to genuine success is aligning your passion with your professional aspirations, coupled with a steadfast belief in your own abilities."

What's next for me: "This year is shaping up to be incredibly eventful (pun intended), with an exciting array of global events and after-parties on the horizon! I'm thrilled to be taking on the challenge of producing international kickoffs for HubSpot in Singapore and Dublin. The opportunity to broaden my scope by organizing more events across the globe—and to bring even greater levels of creativity to each one—genuinely excites me."

Back to the full list