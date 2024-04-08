Win big by sharing your event sourcing insights.
Complete our latest survey on event location selection for the chance to win a cutting-edge VR Headset!
Take the survey.

2024 BizBash 40 Under 40: Casie Nguyen

Casie Nguyen, 32, is founder and executive event producer of CTN Experiences.

BizBash Editors
April 8, 2024
Bb40u40 2024 Recipient Graphic1200x628 Nguyen Casie

Casie Nguyen, 32, is founder and executive event producer of CTN Experiences. She's based in Los Angeles. A quote from her nomination: "Casie's talent as a forward-thinking innovator and experiential event producer shines through in her remarkable capacity to re-imagine B2B social and experiential events, leaving an indelible mark at Meta, Google, and her own venture, CTN Experiences."

My career journey: "My career began in theatrical marketing working with the major film studios, where I first fell in love with bringing stories to life through key art, trailers, and experiences. Seeking something less repetitive that didn’t have so many 'hurry up and repeat' production days, I transitioned to luxury event design and planning with celebrity event planner Troy Williams at Simply Troy, honing my ability to bring creative ideas to life and craft memorable experiences.

It wasn’t until I was at Google, managing over 20 events for FameBit by YouTube with brands and creators, that I found my true calling. It was a perfect blend of my passion for uniting people, creativity, and crafting unique experiences. This realization propelled me to Meta, where I led global community events like the Facebook Community Summit and the Meta Health Summit. My career has been more than just corporate roles: I've embraced freelancing, leading the production and execution of award shows and movie premieres, to tastemaker events, national food truck activations, and even a Bachelor in Paradise wedding!

Recently, I've ventured into the realm of producing my own events, where I focus on premieres, community activations, and intimate gatherings like executive dinners and exclusive parties for entertainment companies and C-suite clients. This journey has been exhilarating and rich with learning experiences."Nguyen quipped: 'Navigating the world of event production often feels like the classic 'this is fine' dog meme, with everything seemingly on fire, yet we remain unfazed and tackle challenges head-on.'Nguyen quipped: "Navigating the world of event production often feels like the classic 'this is fine' dog meme, with everything seemingly on fire, yet we remain unfazed and tackle challenges head-on."Photo: Courtesy of Casie Nguyen

What my day-to-day looks like: "It's a vibrant mix—from back-to-back meetings and exploring new venues to hands-on production at high-profile premieres. As an executive event producer, ensuring the event's success means taking on a variety of roles: I'm the negotiator, team cheerleader, production overseer, budget keeper, creative director, and, occasionally, even a therapist (kidding, sort of). Regardless of how busy things get, I always prioritize moments for creative inspiration, whether that's attending other events or working from a charming cafe alongside Riley, my dachshund and our team's beloved emotional support pup. The unpredictable nature of this job is precisely what keeps it constantly exciting and far from routine."

What inspires me: "The exhilarating mix of travel, meeting diverse people, and experiencing stunning aesthetics. Having had the opportunity to live in 10 countries across Europe, I immersed myself in every bit of culture, tradition, and beauty—from Amalfi's sparkling blue waters and lemon groves to Austria's outdoor heurigers. These experiences deeply influence and authentically inspire my event designs."Nguyen pictured at Extreme Music Halloween Party, which welcomed more than 600 costumed guests to celebrate the holiday on the Sunset Strip.Nguyen pictured at Extreme Music Halloween Party, which welcomed more than 600 costumed guests to celebrate the holiday on the Sunset Strip.Photo: Michelle Luthke

The advice I would give my younger self: "Explore a variety of event types and industries; find what truly sparks your enthusiasm; and determine the work environment that best suits you, whether that's in a corporate office, within an agency, or as a freelancer. The secret to genuine success is aligning your passion with your professional aspirations, coupled with a steadfast belief in your own abilities."

What's next for me: "This year is shaping up to be incredibly eventful (pun intended), with an exciting array of global events and after-parties on the horizon! I'm thrilled to be taking on the challenge of producing international kickoffs for HubSpot in Singapore and Dublin. The opportunity to broaden my scope by organizing more events across the globe—and to bring even greater levels of creativity to each one—genuinely excites me."

Back to the full list

Latest in Brands & Event Pros
Microsoft Teams Image (3)
Brands & Event Pros
Meet the 2024 BizBash 40 Under 40: Event Profs with Endless Impact
Bb40u40 2024 Recipient Graphic1200x628 Jenelle Alicia
Brands & Event Pros
2024 BizBash 40 Under 40: Alicia Jenelle
Bb40u40 2024 Recipient Graphic1200x628 Smith Sasha
Brands & Event Pros
2024 BizBash 40 Under 40: Sasha Smith
Bb40u40 2024 Recipient Graphic1200x628 Ellefson Ashley
Brands & Event Pros
2024 BizBash 40 Under 40: Ashley Ellefson
Related Stories
Bb40u40 2024 Recipient Graphic1200x628 Jenelle Alicia
Brands & Event Pros
2024 BizBash 40 Under 40: Alicia Jenelle
Bb40u40 2024 Recipient Graphic1200x628 Smith Sasha
Brands & Event Pros
2024 BizBash 40 Under 40: Sasha Smith
Bb40u40 2024 Recipient Graphic1200x628 Ellefson Ashley
Brands & Event Pros
2024 BizBash 40 Under 40: Ashley Ellefson
Bb40u40 2024 Recipient Graphic1200x628 Sullivan Chelsea
Brands & Event Pros
2024 BizBash 40 Under 40: Chelsea Sullivan
More in Brands & Event Pros
Brands & Event Pros
Meet the 2024 BizBash 40 Under 40: Event Profs with Endless Impact
BizBash highlights impressive industry leaders who have made an early mark on the meeting and event industry—before even celebrating their 40th birthday.
Microsoft Teams Image (3)
Brands & Event Pros
2024 BizBash 40 Under 40: Alicia Jenelle
Alicia Jenelle, 34, is event director for The Jenelle Group Inc.
Bb40u40 2024 Recipient Graphic1200x628 Jenelle Alicia
Brands & Event Pros
2024 BizBash 40 Under 40: Sasha Smith
Sasha Smith, 37, is chief operating officer of Plannernet.
Bb40u40 2024 Recipient Graphic1200x628 Smith Sasha
Brands & Event Pros
2024 BizBash 40 Under 40: Ashley Ellefson
Ashley Ellefson, 39, is chief operating officer of Drone Racing League.
Bb40u40 2024 Recipient Graphic1200x628 Ellefson Ashley
Brands & Event Pros
2024 BizBash 40 Under 40: Chelsea Sullivan
Chelsea Sullivan, 33, is vice president of people experience for Power Home Remodeling.
Bb40u40 2024 Recipient Graphic1200x628 Sullivan Chelsea
Brands & Event Pros
2024 BizBash 40 Under 40: Kyle Absolom
Kyle Absolom, 31, is founder and creative director of Unboxed Group.
Bb40u40 2024 Recipient Graphic1200x628 Absolom Kyle
Most Popular
Experiential Marketing, Activations & Sponsorships
SXSW 2024: 60+ Must-See Pics From the Festival's Buzziest Activations and Pop-Ups
Event Production & Fabrication
How D.C.'s Cherry Blossom Festival Took Over the City's Busy Union Station for an Evening
North America
Out of This World: Here's How Cities, Hotels, and Brands Plan to Celebrate the 2024 Solar Eclipse
Brands & Event Pros
Meet the 2024 BizBash 40 Under 40: Event Profs with Endless Impact
Programming & Entertainment
Q&A: How Neon Carnival Became One of the Year's Most Coveted Event Invites
Strategy
7 Tips for Curating an Effective Event Guest List
Brands & Event Pros
2024 BizBash 40 Under 40: James Fleege
James Fleege, 35, is founder and CEO of GoInspo.
Bb40u40 2024 Recipient Graphic1200x628 Fleege James
Brands & Event Pros
2024 BizBash 40 Under 40: Bruce Starr
Bruce Starr, 39, is founding partner and CEO of BMF.
Bb40u40 2024 Recipient Graphic1200x628 Starr Bruce
Brands & Event Pros
2024 BizBash 40 Under 40: Pauline Cronin
Pauline Cronin, 28, is head of accounts for verb.
Bb40u40 2024 Recipient Graphic1200x628 Cronin Pauline
Brands & Event Pros
2024 BizBash 40 Under 40: Chelsea Pashnick
Chelsea Pashnick, 35, is director of event sales for Sphere Entertainment Co.
Bb40u40 2024 Recipient Graphic1200x628 Pashnick Chelsea
Brands & Event Pros
2024 BizBash 40 Under 40: Mandy Dean
Mandy Dean, 39, is senior manager of events for the Association of Change Management Professionals (ACMP).
Bb40u40 2024 Recipient Graphic1200x628 Dean Mandy
Brands & Event Pros
2024 BizBash 40 Under 40: Jaime Bennett
Jaime Bennett, 37, is managing director for Professional Convention Management Association's Europe, Middle East, and Africa (PCMA EMEA) division.
Bb40u40 2024 Recipient Graphic1200x628 Bennett Jaime
Page 1 of 45
Next Page