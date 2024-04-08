2024 BizBash 40 Under 40: Chelsea Pashnick

Chelsea Pashnick, 35, is director of event sales for Sphere Entertainment Co.

BizBash Editors
April 8, 2024
Chelsea Pashnick, 35, is director of event sales for Sphere Entertainment Co. She's based in Las Vegas. A quote from her nomination: "Chelsea sells, plans, and operates large-scale events for 10,000-plus guests with ease and grace for the best venues in Las Vegas. The dedication that she has to her craft is unmatched."

My career journey: "My career started at a very young age. I was always the ringleader planning and executing events from prom to homecoming to birthday parties. After graduating, I attended the University of Nevada, Las Vegas, where I graduated with a degree in hospitality administration.

I was lucky enough to land a management training position with MGM at the Bellagio, and that is really where my sales career was born. From there, I joined the House of Blues team at Mandalay Bay and then moved to T-Mobile Arena, where I helped open the venue, and ultimately held a larger role within the Levy Restaurants brand [which handles F&B operations for major sporting and entertainment venues]. Throughout my four-year tenure with Levy, I had the opportunity to work on some of sports and entertainment’s most iconic events, including the Stanley Cup Final, Ryder Cup, and countless corporate flagship events.

When Sphere came online, I jumped at the opportunity to be part of opening the world’s most technologically advanced venue. Sphere is a truly unique and special place and it’s been so exciting to build out our events offerings."'When Sphere came online, I jumped at the opportunity to be part of opening the world’s most technologically advanced venue,' Pashnick says of working for the iconic venue."When Sphere came online, I jumped at the opportunity to be part of opening the world’s most technologically advanced venue," Pashnick says of working for the iconic venue.Photo: Courtesy of Chelsea Pashnick

What my day-to-day looks like: "Working in the event sales world is a new adventure every day, especially when you’re working at a new venue. [The MSG Sphere had its grand opening in September 2023.] Typically, I start my days corresponding with clients, working on securing and planning their events, and then working to establish best practices. I engage with internal stakeholders to move the business forward. Other days are packed with site visits—painting a picture of what a client can do within our event spaces. The best part is watching these events come to life."

My most memorable event: "Earlier in my career at T-Mobile Arena, I was part of IBM’s launch of its World of Watson campaign, and it will forever remain one of my most memorable moments. During their keynote address, the female CEO of IBM and the female CEO of Ford announced a partnership onstage in front of 20,000 guests. As a young female leader, it was incredible to see two powerful, confident women stand onstage and command an audience of their peers."'Make a portfolio of every event you’ve done,' Pashnick advises young event profs, noting that it serves as a great keepsake and source of inspiration."Make a portfolio of every event you’ve done," Pashnick advises young event profs, noting that it serves as a great keepsake and source of inspiration.Photo: Courtesy of Chelsea Pashnick

My greatest career accomplishment: "Being part of the opening team at Sphere has been a career-defining moment for me. Sphere is not just a new Las Vegas landmark, but it’s a venue recognized around the world. I knew when I took the role that Sphere was going to be the world’s most technologically advanced venue, but seeing it all come together and experiencing how it transports audiences to new places has been thrilling. When I work with clients at Sphere, it’s incredible to see how they and their guests react to what they are experiencing. It really is unlike anything anywhere else in the world."

The advice I would give my younger self: "To make a portfolio of every event you’ve done. Photos, summaries, and lessons learned from each event would be such an incredible keepsake to look back on and a helpful tool to spark creativity when working on new events."

My ideal day OOO: "Strangely, my ideal OOO day is spending time in an amazing sports or entertainment venue. I am a music and sports fan, so any time I get the opportunity to experience that, I’m one happy person! Extra points if I get to experience the day with family and friends."

