2024 BizBash 40 Under 40: Bruce Starr

Bruce Starr, 39, is founding partner and CEO of BMF. He's based in New York. A quote from his nomination: "As BMF enters its 20th anniversary year in 2024, Bruce continues to be a driving force in steering BMF’s strategic creative vision, developing boundary-pushing campaigns and experiential brand activations for an all-star list of global clients including Douglas Elliman, Crystal, Marriott International, and Visa."

My career journey: "I started BMF at the age of 19 from my college dorm room, along with my co-founder, Brian Feit. Twenty years later, we’re still at it and loving what we do.

I have always been into culture and trends. We first began as a music marketing agency where we worked with record labels, infusing rising artists into cultural moments. Our first client was Meshell Ndegeocello of Maverick Records. We knew the traditional album release tactics of the time—CDs sent in manilla envelopes to broker brand deals—needed a fresh, unique approach. We set out to capture the essence of a new artist and their music through curated mailers that became known as an 'experiential unboxing.' They captivated the attention of major brand partners. It was this fresh, new way of thinking about an older business model that launched our business. We followed up with signing several new clients in our first year.

Over the years, we’ve grown into a full-force creative marketing agency where we help clients show up in smart, culturally relevant ways. We work with brands to propel their businesses—and the industry at large—forward. And we absolutely love what we do." Photo: Courtesy of BMF

What inspires me: "Global travel is inspiring. The further the better—something new, someplace I’ve never been to, or trying anything I’ve never experienced. You experience things differently when you’re in a new place. It clears your mind, forces you to be in the moment, and allows you to recharge and open up space for inspiration and creativity. One of my favorite places in the world is India because it’s so different from what we’re used to in the U.S., and it helps you take stock and rethink your experiences.

I also love experiencing all forms of culture—art, food, and entertainment. I go to a lot of music shows and festivals, theater performances, art exhibitions, museums, and more. I love to experience events from every corner of the world—from Formula 1 and the US Open to Cannes and Art Basel. I love dining out and experiencing new foods—from Michelin-starred restaurants to local food trucks. Overall, I love absorbing and participating in cultural fandom and finding inspiration from these personal, multisensory experiences."

Photo: Courtesy of BMF

My greatest career accomplishment: "BMF will be celebrating its 20th anniversary this year, which is no small feat—especially in today’s business environment—so we’re really excited for this milestone. Throughout the years, we have employed more than 500 professionals—some of whom have been there from the beginning, others who’ve been with us for more than 10 years, and some who have gone on to accomplish incredible things outside of BMF. We’ve guided and supported our teams. From mentoring interns to growing our leadership positions, we’ve created incredibly tight bonds and friendships within our organization and it’s something I’m incredibly proud of."

The advice I would give my younger self: "When you are young and inexperienced, everything is possible. Don’t let that go, and don’t let people say no. Be hungry. Don’t let go of that ambition and hustle—and don’t be scared of doors closing as you have nothing to lose."

What's next for me: "We’re looking at longevity and continuing to grow without becoming stagnant. We’re also pursuing even further avenues of integration as we’ve become a true 360 marketing partner. And then we’re looking at launching new offices in Latin America, Asia Pacific, and the Middle East."

