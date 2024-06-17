Call for Nominations: BizBash's 15 Over 50

For BizBash's 2024 15 Over 50 feature, we're highlighting 15 experienced event professionals who inspire us with their longevity and leadership. The winners will comprise an impressive list of powerhouse profs who inspire and excite the next generation of leaders in the event industry and who have made a lasting impression in their field.

They are event professionals with a long list of accomplishments—but are still eager to grow. Do you know someone who fits this description? Do you fit this description? Nominate them (or yourself) to be on BizBash's 2024 15 Over 50 list!

Nominate event profs for BizBash's 2024 15 Over 50 list via THIS form before July 26, 2024.

*To be eligible, honorees must be above the age of 50 as of Aug. 26, 2024.

*Names and contact information submitted will be used for editorial purposes only. If we're able to include your submission, our editors will be in touch to gather more information.