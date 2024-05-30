The “Sound Advice" activation leveraged electroencephalogram (EEG) technology to measure consumers’ subconscious affinity toward Tennessee destinations based on their respective sounds.

The Tennessee Department of Tourist Development recently tried to strike a chord with concertgoers by offering a unique immersive experience that combined tunes and tech.

For the spring leg of rock band NEEDTOBREATHE’S The Caves World Tour, which included Nashville-based Judah & The Lion as the opening act, the tourism organization presented “Sound Advice,” a custom sensory experience that leveraged electroencephalogram (EEG) technology to measure consumers’ subconscious affinity toward Tennessee destinations based on their respective sounds.

Concertgoers stepped inside one of two booths at select tour stops, including Charlotte, N.C.; Austin, Texas; Indianapolis; and Chicago, where they heard authentic sounds and songs from across Tennessee. For example, there were the melodies of Graceland and the Grand Ole Opry; the roar of a waterfall and whirl of a roller coaster from Dollywood; and the buzzes of zip-lining that are found near Knoxville.

Photo: Courtesy of FlyteVu Via a MUSE device (a research-grade EEG headband), the fans’ brain activity was measured to determine which sounds resonated most with them. Participants then received an email listing the top destinations based on how their brain waves reacted.

The concept is similar to a Bombay Sapphire activation from 2021, which measured attendees’ reactions to a sculpture using an electroencephalogram.

Debra Smith, assistant commissioner of marketing at Tennessee Department of Tourist Development, said they “wanted to take a bit of the stress of planning a vacation away.” The organization’s marketing agency, VML, developed the experience to align with the new brand tagline, "Tennessee Sounds Perfect." FlyteVu handled production, logistics, and publicity for the mobile activation.

Plus, as part of the brand refresh, a series of commercials showcases the sights and sounds of Tennessee, all set to music recorded, written, or produced in the state, including a song by Judah & The Lion.

More than 20 destinations were featured as part of the “Sound Advice” activation, including Dollywood in Pigeon Forge, Graceland in Memphis, the Grand Ole Opry in Nashville, and Ruby Falls in Chattanooga.

Smith said users spend nearly two minutes in the experience and then another eight engaging with their personalized results, totaling over 10 minutes with the brand.

She added that the organization is exploring opportunities to expand the "Sound Advice" activation to other tours and events.