See How Tennessee Tourism Turned Concertgoers’ Brain Waves Into Travel Recs

A custom sensory experience leveraged electroencephalogram technology to measure fans’ responses to Tennessee destinations based on sound.

Michele Laufik
May 30, 2024
The “Sound Advice' activation leveraged electroencephalogram (EEG) technology to measure consumers’ subconscious affinity toward Tennessee destinations based on their respective sounds.
The “Sound Advice" activation leveraged electroencephalogram (EEG) technology to measure consumers’ subconscious affinity toward Tennessee destinations based on their respective sounds.
Photo: Courtesy of FlyteVu

The Tennessee Department of Tourist Development recently tried to strike a chord with concertgoers by offering a unique immersive experience that combined tunes and tech. 

For the spring leg of rock band NEEDTOBREATHE’S The Caves World Tour, which included Nashville-based Judah & The Lion as the opening act, the tourism organization presented “Sound Advice,” a custom sensory experience that leveraged electroencephalogram (EEG) technology to measure consumers’ subconscious affinity toward Tennessee destinations based on their respective sounds. 

Concertgoers stepped inside one of two booths at select tour stops, including Charlotte, N.C.; Austin, Texas; Indianapolis; and Chicago, where they heard authentic sounds and songs from across Tennessee. For example, there were the melodies of Graceland and the Grand Ole Opry; the roar of a waterfall and whirl of a roller coaster from Dollywood; and the buzzes of zip-lining that are found near Knoxville. 

The booth was fabricated by experiential marketing agency Star.The booth was fabricated by experiential marketing agency Star.Photo: Courtesy of FlyteVuVia a MUSE device (a research-grade EEG headband), the fans’ brain activity was measured to determine which sounds resonated most with them. Participants then received an email listing the top destinations based on how their brain waves reacted. 

The concept is similar to a Bombay Sapphire activation from 2021, which measured attendees’ reactions to a sculpture using an electroencephalogram.

Debra Smith, assistant commissioner of marketing at Tennessee Department of Tourist Development, said they “wanted to take a bit of the stress of planning a vacation away.” The organization’s marketing agency, VML, developed the experience to align with the new brand tagline, "Tennessee Sounds Perfect." FlyteVu handled production, logistics, and publicity for the mobile activation.

Plus, as part of the brand refresh, a series of commercials showcases the sights and sounds of Tennessee, all set to music recorded, written, or produced in the state, including a song by Judah & The Lion. 

More than 20 destinations were featured as part of the “Sound Advice” activation, including Dollywood in Pigeon Forge, Graceland in Memphis, the Grand Ole Opry in Nashville, and Ruby Falls in Chattanooga.

Smith said users spend nearly two minutes in the experience and then another eight engaging with their personalized results, totaling over 10 minutes with the brand.

She added that the organization is exploring opportunities to expand the "Sound Advice" activation to other tours and events. 

Latest in Experiential Marketing, Activations & Sponsorships
Porsche's Electric Garden Experience
Experiential Marketing, Activations & Sponsorships
30 Cool Event Ideas You May Have Missed From Porsche, Shondaland, BÉIS, and More
Industry Innovators2024 Experiential Event Producers Article V2 Article Image
Brands & Event Pros
Industry Innovators 2024: 12 Experiential Event Producers Who Want Their Events to Leave a Lasting Impact
Prime Experience was held in NYA’s main room, which boasts 11,900 square feet of space, high ceilings, and polished concrete floors.
Experiential Marketing, Activations & Sponsorships
Go Beyond the Screen and See Inside Prime Video’s Immersive 'For Your Consideration' Activation
Expedia's art installation at the 2024 New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival was a larger-than-life parasol in a nod to the event's logo, created in partnership with local Colombian artist Basqo Bim (pictured).
Experiential Marketing, Activations & Sponsorships
See Inside Expedia’s Day-to-Night Activation at the 2024 New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival
Related Stories
Porsche's Electric Garden Experience
Experiential Marketing, Activations & Sponsorships
30 Cool Event Ideas You May Have Missed From Porsche, Shondaland, BÉIS, and More
Expedia's art installation at the 2024 New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival was a larger-than-life parasol in a nod to the event's logo, created in partnership with local Colombian artist Basqo Bim (pictured).
Experiential Marketing, Activations & Sponsorships
See Inside Expedia’s Day-to-Night Activation at the 2024 New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival
To determine the piece’s most impassioned viewer (and auction winner), bidders’ reactions to the sculpture were measured using neuroaesthetic technology.
Strategy
How This Gin Brand Had Guests 'Bid' With Their Minds at Its Sensory Auction
Prime Experience was held in NYA’s main room, which boasts 11,900 square feet of space, high ceilings, and polished concrete floors.
Experiential Marketing, Activations & Sponsorships
Go Beyond the Screen and See Inside Prime Video’s Immersive 'For Your Consideration' Activation
More in Experiential Marketing, Activations & Sponsorships
Experiential Marketing, Activations & Sponsorships
30 Cool Event Ideas You May Have Missed From Porsche, Shondaland, BÉIS, and More
Here’s a look at some steal-worthy ideas we spotted in May 2024.
Porsche's Electric Garden Experience
Brands & Event Pros
Industry Innovators 2024: 12 Experiential Event Producers Who Want Their Events to Leave a Lasting Impact
From in-house experiential leads at ESSENCE and poppi to the boundary-breaking minds running their own agencies, these event profs want the life of their work to extend beyond the event itself.
Industry Innovators2024 Experiential Event Producers Article V2 Article Image
Experiential Marketing, Activations & Sponsorships
Go Beyond the Screen and See Inside Prime Video’s Immersive 'For Your Consideration' Activation
Prime Experience took attendees through an interactive journey into the making of the streaming service's hit series like Fallout, Expats, Mr. & Mrs. Smith, and more.
Prime Experience was held in NYA’s main room, which boasts 11,900 square feet of space, high ceilings, and polished concrete floors.
Experiential Marketing, Activations & Sponsorships
See Inside Expedia’s Day-to-Night Activation at the 2024 New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival
Expedia celebrated New Orleans with a yellow parasol motif. Check out how it shaded guests from the daytime sun, then served as stylish decor come nightfall—and evoked conversations about culture and community.
Expedia's art installation at the 2024 New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival was a larger-than-life parasol in a nod to the event's logo, created in partnership with local Colombian artist Basqo Bim (pictured).
Experiential Marketing, Activations & Sponsorships
Tech Bloom: See Inside Jeff Leatham’s New Immersive Floral Exhibition
Physical meets digital in this colorful, Korean-inspired installation at Genesis House in NYC. Take a peek.
An expansive pathway inspired by Korean gardens guides guests through an LED experience that depicts florals growing, blooming, and fading away in an ever-evolving cycle.
Experiential Marketing, Activations & Sponsorships
See How Knix Celebrated Its Customers with This Immersive Brand Trip
The intimates and apparel brand hosted a two-day experience in Mexico to launch its new swimwear collection.
Direct-to-consumer intimates and apparel brand Knix hosted Club Knix to celebrate the launch of its 2024 swim collection. It features new colors, prints, and styles. And for the first time, Knix is offering an extensive range of swim cover-ups and accessories.
Most Popular
Brands & Event Pros
Industry Innovators 2024: 12 Experiential Event Producers Who Want Their Events to Leave a Lasting Impact
Experiential Marketing, Activations & Sponsorships
30 Cool Event Ideas You May Have Missed From Porsche, Shondaland, BÉIS, and More
Event Design & Decor
The Unexpected Places Top Designers Have Found Event Inspiration
Event Production & Fabrication
Robin Hood's 2024 Benefit Gala Enters 'The Matrix'—with No Glitches but Plenty of Glamour
Programming & Entertainment
Smooth Moves: How to Create Engaging Transition Moments at Events
Brands & Event Pros
Industry Innovators 2024: Mili Marcetic
Experiential Marketing, Activations & Sponsorships
White House Correspondents’ Dinner 2024: Inside the Bevy of Bashes From Big-Name Media Brands
CNN, The Wall Street Journal, Axios, and other media mavens hosted a range of events to celebrate the annual dinner in Washington, D.C.
CNN's 'Our Cup of Tea: The WHCD Finale' Brunch Event
Experiential Marketing, Activations & Sponsorships
32 Cool Event Ideas You May Have Missed From Adidas, Red Bull, STARZ, and More
Here’s a look at some steal-worthy ideas we spotted in April 2024.
Phish at The Sphere
Experiential Marketing, Activations & Sponsorships
Dreamville Festival 2024: See How This Music Event Kicked Off the Outdoor Activation Season for Brands
The two-day music fest was the start of the summer run for several big-name brands like Chase, Patrón, and Jaguar Land Rover.
Chateau Ste. Michelle
Experiential Marketing, Activations & Sponsorships
Coachella 2024: Here's What You Missed From This Year's Coolest Parties and Brand Activations
Brands like Pinterest, American Express, NYLON, Aperol, YouTube, and Coca-Cola drew attention with colorful, interactive, creativity-packed spaces during weekend one. Take a peek inside.
Aperol Terrazza
Experiential Marketing, Activations & Sponsorships
Peak Pampering: How e.l.f. Created a Snowy Sanctuary for Skincare
The brand's Après Ski(n) pop-ups in New York and Los Angeles were part product demo, part focus group, and all cozy-chic ski vibes.
Inside the e.l.f. Apres Ski(n) Pop-Up
Experiential Marketing, Activations & Sponsorships
Get a Sneak ‘Peak’ at This Cool Pop-Up From Kiehl’s
The skincare brand hosted a mountainside experience in Jackson Hole, Wyo., to raise awareness about the importance sun protection year-round.
Branded elements included custom ski bibs and hats.
Page 1 of 126
Next Page