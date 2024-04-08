Win big by sharing your event sourcing insights.
Complete our latest survey on event location selection for the chance to win a cutting-edge VR Headset!
Take the survey.

2024 BizBash 40 Under 40: Sarah Jacobs Barrs

Sarah Jacobs Barrs, 37, is vice president of events and experience for Klick Health.

BizBash Editors
April 8, 2024
Bb40u40 2024 Recipient Graphic1200x628 Jacobs Barrs Sarah

Sarah Jacobs Barrs, 37, is vice president of events and experience for Klick Health. She's based in Toronto. A quote from her nomination: "For nearly nine years, Sarah has masterfully orchestrated and produced events for the world’s largest independent health agency featuring a bevy of influential figures, including Presidents Barack Obama and Bill Clinton, first lady Michelle Obama, Sheryl Crow, Tiësto, Ariana Huffington, and many more."

My career journey: "My career journey started 16 years ago after finishing university. I began as an event coordinator for events dedicated to the advancement of professional women, and I’ve been in the event space ever since. I began leading and producing large-scale nonprofit galas and benefits across North America, where I’ve been fortunate to work alongside entertainers like Eva Longoria, Gene Simmons, Kurt Russell, and celebrity chefs including Bobby Flay, Guy Fieri, and Tyler Florence. Ten years ago, I landed at Klick, where I have since been part of bringing some unforgettable events and experiences to life."

My greatest career accomplishment: "Loving what I do. For 16 years, events have been my life, and the last almost 10 years working at Klick have transformed my career and introduced me to the next level of events. My colleagues are not just co-workers, but friends and people I enjoy being around."

Ten years ago, Barrs landed at Klick, where she has since been part of bringing some unforgettable events and experiences to life.Ten years ago, Barrs landed at Klick, where she has since been part of bringing some unforgettable events and experiences to life.Photo: Vito Amati

My most memorable event: "Executing a multiday event in Europe for over 150 people was very memorable. We were working across different time zones and planning multiple excursions, parties, dinners, and entertainment. This was no small feat, considering that any event outside of North America comes with additional logistical challenges that make it so much more memorable when things go smoothly."

The advice I would give my younger self: "Believe in myself and trust in my abilities, and that it’s worth the hard work and long hours to be the best at what you do."

Impressive stats I'm responsible for: "At the end of the day, having even one person tell you that they had the best night ever at one of the events we put on is the most rewarding thing. We measure the impact of our events by how they made people feel (through short post-event surveys). At Klick, our events now total over 1,500 people from across the globe–a big leap from our first event 10 years ago with 400 people."

'At the end of the day, having even one person tell you that they had the best night ever at one of the events we put on is the most rewarding thing,' Barrs says."At the end of the day, having even one person tell you that they had the best night ever at one of the events we put on is the most rewarding thing," Barrs says.Photo: Vito Amati

My leadership style: "The biggest thing for me is trust, and I trust my team. I know that they are amazing at what they do. I like to motivate the team by encouraging them to be independent, own what they do, and embrace that entrepreneurial spirit. When people feel accountable for what they are producing, it makes the results and experiences better for our clients."

My ideal day OOO: "Heading to a Pilates reformer class, stopping into the nail salon for a manicure, or any kind of self-care activity that I don’t always get the time to do in the busy day-to-day. Then, I would order food for my three kids and husband, and finish the night with a good show, once everyone is finally asleep!"

Back to the full list

Latest in Brands & Event Pros
Microsoft Teams Image (3)
Brands & Event Pros
Meet the 2024 BizBash 40 Under 40: Event Profs with Endless Impact
Bb40u40 2024 Recipient Graphic1200x628 Jenelle Alicia
Brands & Event Pros
2024 BizBash 40 Under 40: Alicia Jenelle
Bb40u40 2024 Recipient Graphic1200x628 Smith Sasha
Brands & Event Pros
2024 BizBash 40 Under 40: Sasha Smith
Bb40u40 2024 Recipient Graphic1200x628 Ellefson Ashley
Brands & Event Pros
2024 BizBash 40 Under 40: Ashley Ellefson
Related Stories
Inside Klick Ideas Exchange 2022
Event Production & Fabrication
Klick Ideas Exchange 2022 Celebrated the Intersection of Art, Design, and Tech
Bb40u40 2024 Recipient Graphic1200x628 Jenelle Alicia
Brands & Event Pros
2024 BizBash 40 Under 40: Alicia Jenelle
Bb40u40 2024 Recipient Graphic1200x628 Smith Sasha
Brands & Event Pros
2024 BizBash 40 Under 40: Sasha Smith
Bb40u40 2024 Recipient Graphic1200x628 Ellefson Ashley
Brands & Event Pros
2024 BizBash 40 Under 40: Ashley Ellefson
More in Brands & Event Pros
Brands & Event Pros
Meet the 2024 BizBash 40 Under 40: Event Profs with Endless Impact
BizBash highlights impressive industry leaders who have made an early mark on the meeting and event industry—before even celebrating their 40th birthday.
Microsoft Teams Image (3)
Brands & Event Pros
2024 BizBash 40 Under 40: Alicia Jenelle
Alicia Jenelle, 34, is event director for The Jenelle Group Inc.
Bb40u40 2024 Recipient Graphic1200x628 Jenelle Alicia
Brands & Event Pros
2024 BizBash 40 Under 40: Sasha Smith
Sasha Smith, 37, is chief operating officer of Plannernet.
Bb40u40 2024 Recipient Graphic1200x628 Smith Sasha
Brands & Event Pros
2024 BizBash 40 Under 40: Ashley Ellefson
Ashley Ellefson, 39, is chief operating officer of Drone Racing League.
Bb40u40 2024 Recipient Graphic1200x628 Ellefson Ashley
Brands & Event Pros
2024 BizBash 40 Under 40: Chelsea Sullivan
Chelsea Sullivan, 33, is vice president of people experience for Power Home Remodeling.
Bb40u40 2024 Recipient Graphic1200x628 Sullivan Chelsea
Brands & Event Pros
2024 BizBash 40 Under 40: Kyle Absolom
Kyle Absolom, 31, is founder and creative director of Unboxed Group.
Bb40u40 2024 Recipient Graphic1200x628 Absolom Kyle
Most Popular
Experiential Marketing, Activations & Sponsorships
SXSW 2024: 60+ Must-See Pics From the Festival's Buzziest Activations and Pop-Ups
Event Production & Fabrication
How D.C.'s Cherry Blossom Festival Took Over the City's Busy Union Station for an Evening
North America
Out of This World: Here's How Cities, Hotels, and Brands Plan to Celebrate the 2024 Solar Eclipse
Brands & Event Pros
Meet the 2024 BizBash 40 Under 40: Event Profs with Endless Impact
Programming & Entertainment
Q&A: How Neon Carnival Became One of the Year's Most Coveted Event Invites
Strategy
7 Tips for Curating an Effective Event Guest List
Brands & Event Pros
2024 BizBash 40 Under 40: James Fleege
James Fleege, 35, is founder and CEO of GoInspo.
Bb40u40 2024 Recipient Graphic1200x628 Fleege James
Brands & Event Pros
2024 BizBash 40 Under 40: Bruce Starr
Bruce Starr, 39, is founding partner and CEO of BMF.
Bb40u40 2024 Recipient Graphic1200x628 Starr Bruce
Brands & Event Pros
2024 BizBash 40 Under 40: Pauline Cronin
Pauline Cronin, 28, is head of accounts for verb.
Bb40u40 2024 Recipient Graphic1200x628 Cronin Pauline
Brands & Event Pros
2024 BizBash 40 Under 40: Chelsea Pashnick
Chelsea Pashnick, 35, is director of event sales for Sphere Entertainment Co.
Bb40u40 2024 Recipient Graphic1200x628 Pashnick Chelsea
Brands & Event Pros
2024 BizBash 40 Under 40: Mandy Dean
Mandy Dean, 39, is senior manager of events for the Association of Change Management Professionals (ACMP).
Bb40u40 2024 Recipient Graphic1200x628 Dean Mandy
Brands & Event Pros
2024 BizBash 40 Under 40: Jaime Bennett
Jaime Bennett, 37, is managing director for Professional Convention Management Association's Europe, Middle East, and Africa (PCMA EMEA) division.
Bb40u40 2024 Recipient Graphic1200x628 Bennett Jaime
Page 1 of 45
Next Page