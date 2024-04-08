2024 BizBash 40 Under 40: Sarah Jacobs Barrs

Sarah Jacobs Barrs, 37, is vice president of events and experience for Klick Health. She's based in Toronto. A quote from her nomination: "For nearly nine years, Sarah has masterfully orchestrated and produced events for the world’s largest independent health agency featuring a bevy of influential figures, including Presidents Barack Obama and Bill Clinton, first lady Michelle Obama, Sheryl Crow, Tiësto, Ariana Huffington, and many more."

My career journey: "My career journey started 16 years ago after finishing university. I began as an event coordinator for events dedicated to the advancement of professional women, and I’ve been in the event space ever since. I began leading and producing large-scale nonprofit galas and benefits across North America, where I’ve been fortunate to work alongside entertainers like Eva Longoria, Gene Simmons, Kurt Russell, and celebrity chefs including Bobby Flay, Guy Fieri, and Tyler Florence. Ten years ago, I landed at Klick, where I have since been part of bringing some unforgettable events and experiences to life."

My greatest career accomplishment: "Loving what I do. For 16 years, events have been my life, and the last almost 10 years working at Klick have transformed my career and introduced me to the next level of events. My colleagues are not just co-workers, but friends and people I enjoy being around."

Photo: Vito Amati



My most memorable event: "Executing a multiday event in Europe for over 150 people was very memorable. We were working across different time zones and planning multiple excursions, parties, dinners, and entertainment. This was no small feat, considering that any event outside of North America comes with additional logistical challenges that make it so much more memorable when things go smoothly."

The advice I would give my younger self: "Believe in myself and trust in my abilities, and that it’s worth the hard work and long hours to be the best at what you do."

Impressive stats I'm responsible for: "At the end of the day, having even one person tell you that they had the best night ever at one of the events we put on is the most rewarding thing. We measure the impact of our events by how they made people feel (through short post-event surveys). At Klick, our events now total over 1,500 people from across the globe–a big leap from our first event 10 years ago with 400 people."

Photo: Vito Amati



My leadership style: "The biggest thing for me is trust, and I trust my team. I know that they are amazing at what they do. I like to motivate the team by encouraging them to be independent, own what they do, and embrace that entrepreneurial spirit. When people feel accountable for what they are producing, it makes the results and experiences better for our clients."

My ideal day OOO: "Heading to a Pilates reformer class, stopping into the nail salon for a manicure, or any kind of self-care activity that I don’t always get the time to do in the busy day-to-day. Then, I would order food for my three kids and husband, and finish the night with a good show, once everyone is finally asleep!"

