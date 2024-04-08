Win big by sharing your event sourcing insights.
2024 BizBash 40 Under 40: James Fleege

James Fleege, 35, is founder and CEO of GoInspo.

BizBash Editors
April 8, 2024
Bb40u40 2024 Recipient Graphic1200x628 Fleege James

James Fleege, 35, is founder and CEO of GoInspo. He's based in San Diego. A quote from his nomination: "With GoInspo, James created a community that specializes in event staffing. His carefully handpicked team of professionals shares his commitment to attention to detail and success in experiences that inspire, ignite, and bring the community together."

My career journey: "I have been lucky to have known what I wanted to do since the seventh grade. While growing up in the Chicago suburbs—where the love for food, drinks, camaraderie, and sports was deeply ingrained—I recognized the power of bringing people together! When my love for snowboarding became a professional pursuit, it naturally aligned with my passion for events. Fueled by this synergy, at 20 years old I initiated Shred Fest. The event featured a ski and snowboard rail jam with a beer garden, food trucks, a live DJ, and more. The response was overwhelming, with 900 ticketed attendees joining the festivities.

I also gained a lot of experience as the business manager for a college radio station where I organized concerts and events. Later in my career, I began to organize events for Burton Snowboards and the Sundance Film Festival. One day, a client needed 20 people to help with a project, and I jokingly replied that I had 20 more versions of myself. That's when the idea for GoInspo was born and where I embraced that comfort and success can’t coexist."GoInspo was born out of Fleege's love of snowboarding and event production. He has since been able to grow his company to include a staff directory of 25,000 who work on 200-plus events per year.GoInspo was born out of Fleege's love of snowboarding and event production. He has since been able to grow his company to include a staff directory of 25,000 who work on 200-plus events per year.Photo: Courtesy of GoInspo

What my day-to-day looks like: "My routine kicks off with the '5 a.m. club,' a 10- to 60-minute workout of hot yoga or surfing, and 10 minutes of meditation or visualization.

To start the workday, I begin with jumping into our project management tracker, checking out the scope of the day on the company calendar, and joining the HR and marketing meetings with the team. These meetings are a meaningful part of my day because I want to ensure my team is aligned and motivated. It's also a great time for me to recognize and praise the team for specific accomplishments!

When I have some free time, I enjoy networking on LinkedIn. Building a personal brand is huge, so I like to concentrate on sharing my knowledge and events on my LinkedIn profile. To wrap the day up, I take the time to walk or surf with my love, make dinner, read, and sometimes watch a show. If I accomplish all this, I feel the day is successful."

My most memorable event: "The Burton US Open Snowboarding Championship in Vail, Colo. The event was moved from the East Coast to Vail, and I was one of the first producers on site and the last to leave. I worked 20 hours a day for about 20 days in a row. It was so cool to see my passion for snowboarding and being a part of a high-end event come to life because this was at a time when I was proving myself in the industry and challenging myself."At 20 years old, Fleege started Shred Fest. The event features a ski and snowboard rail jam with a beer garden, food trucks, a live DJ, and more.At 20 years old, Fleege started Shred Fest. The event features a ski and snowboard rail jam with a beer garden, food trucks, a live DJ, and more.Photo: Courtesy of James Fleege

My leadership style: "My leadership style is best described as a visionary. I inspire my team by painting a vivid picture of what we can achieve together. In the dynamic world of events, I emphasize that the sky's the limit, encouraging creativity, innovation, and a forward-thinking mindset.

While I oversee a core team of 10, GoInspo has a 25,000-staff database."

The advice I would give to my younger self: "My favorite quote, 'You don't know until you try!'

Throw your ego away and keep trying. If you think one phone call or two emails get someone's attention, yeah, right! Show up in person to an event or office if you want it. It's not weird; it shows you care. Always make notes and review them, no matter the situation. We only comprehended 30% of things.

In addition, time is the one thing we can't control, so live every day to the fullest and stop scrolling. Read more. There are three books if you read and take action on one topic per chapter you will retire 10 years earlier. DM me on Instagram @jpfleege, and I will tell you!"

My ideal day OOO: "If I am not working, then surfing in Mexico alongside my partner, Emy; fly-fishing with my siblings, mom, and dad in Montana; or carving through the pristine snow of Alaska or Japan with friends during a snowboarding adventure."

What's next for me: "GoInspo is set to double—and maybe triple—this year. I'm also looking forward to events such as the Sundance Film Festival, Super Bowl, NBA All-Star Game, South by Southwest, MLB All-Star Game, PTTOW, VidCon, Kentucky Derby, BravoCon, CES, Stagecoach, and much more."

Next Page