Industry Innovators 2024: Frederik Steensgaard

Photo: Courtesy of BeCause Frederik Steensgaard is the co-founder and CEO of BeCause, an AI-powered hub for sustainability management. Based in Copenhagen, Denmark, he's also a Climate Committee member at the Confederation of Danish Industry.

How he got his start: "My journey in the technology industry began with a strong foundation in business education, coupled with a natural interest in innovation and technology. After completing my bachelor's and master's degrees, both of which had a significant focus on tech-related studies, I ventured into management consultancy, where I worked on projects for various tech companies. However, it was during my time at Demant, a global leader in hearing healthcare and technology, that my interest peaked.

In Demant’s leadership talent program, I participated in rotations covering finance, supply chain, marketing, and HR, and ultimately found my niche in IT project management. This role involved developing and rolling out new systems across many countries and units within the international group. Through these experiences, I gained significant insights into the workings of technology and its potential applications, despite not being a programmer or technician by trade.

It was during my time at Demant that I met my current colleague and BeCause co-founder, Jonas Jacobson, who was also working as a project lead for a development consultancy agency hired by Demant at the time. We collaborated on overlapping projects and eventually formed a strong professional bond. Our shared frustration over the slow progress of sustainability initiatives sparked discussions that ultimately led to the inception of BeCause.

Our backgrounds in enterprise system landscapes and technology provided us with a unique vantage point for tackling sustainability challenges. We zoomed out and viewed the sustainability problem holistically, identifying the hurdles in collecting, coordinating, and communicating sustainability efforts within organizations and throughout the broader ecosystem. We recognized the need for a comprehensive approach to sustainability, one that leveraged technology to coordinate and communicate effectively across the entire ecosystem. This realization paved the way for BeCause, where we focus on developing and implementing enterprise system landscapes for sustainability, aiming to drive positive change on a global scale. Our approach acknowledges the pivotal role of technology in facilitating effective communication and coordination, serving as the central hub for everybody’s conjoined sustainability-related data and workflows, rather than relying on isolated systems." Screenshot: Courtesy of BeCause

What sets his company apart: "What sets BeCause apart is our commitment to revolutionizing how the global hospitality, travel, and tourism industries manage their sustainability data. Our dedication to innovation is reflected in the integration of advanced technology, such as AI and data analytics, into our platform. Unlike traditional approaches, we offer a comprehensive solution that leverages AI to streamline data collection, analysis, and reporting processes, empowering hotels to make informed decisions and drive meaningful change.

The BeCause platform serves as a centralized hub for users, enabling easy management and implementation of sustainability initiatives within a unified system. Our AI-powered capabilities facilitate the reuse of data across various purposes, such as voluntary eco-certifications, eliminating redundancy, saving time and money, and allowing hotels to reallocate resources effectively. The introduction of our new digital tools, including integration with the European Sustainability Reporting Standards (ESRS) and a solution for addressing double materiality, exemplifies our commitment to innovation, transparency, and efficiency."

What innovation means to him: "Innovation, though often seen as a buzzword, essentially involves making incremental changes or introducing groundbreaking ideas to address problems or challenges where the current solutions fall short. For me, it’s simply about progress. It's a bit cliche, but the saying goes, 'If you're not moving forward, you're moving backward.' This sentiment resonates with me because the world keeps evolving, and stagnation can lead to obsolescence and complacency. From my own experiences, I've witnessed firsthand how embracing innovation and continuous improvement can yield personal growth and positively impact the world.

I find inspiration to stay innovative from various sources. Firstly, I'm motivated by the belief that if you're not moving forward, you're moving backward. This (good) fear of being left behind drives me to keep pushing for progress. Additionally, I draw inspiration from observing the world around me and identifying areas for improvement, particularly in the cross field between sustainability, market dynamics, and new general technological advances. This involves staying updated on best practices, continuously learning, and never becoming too comfortable with the current state of things.

Furthermore, I value empowerment and decentralization in fostering innovation. It's not about expecting all solutions to come from the top down; rather, it's about recognizing the intelligence and passion of individuals at all levels of an organization and empowering them to act on their ideas. They often identify areas for improvement and their diverse perspectives are essential for collectively driving innovation forward." Screenshot: Courtesy of BeCause

The tech advancements he's most excited for right now: "I'm most excited about the advancements in artificial intelligence and automation. It might sound mundane, but there's significant potential for change across various industries, such as healthcare, legal, and hospitality—all around, really. These technologies have the power to streamline processes, improve efficiency, and enhance the overall human experience. Apart from the broad realm of general artificial intelligence, there are many narrow areas where manual processes burden and pigeonhole human resources—limiting our true potential for impact.

For instance, tasks like sifting through extensive documents for errors or breakthroughs in legal or health sciences, such as cancer research. In these cases, robots and AI are better suited to navigate complex information and automate processes, freeing up valuable time for humans to dedicate more time to activities in which we thrive. Consider the hotel industry as an example, where automating operations and providing guests with information on sustainability can enhance their experiences. The decision to forgo daily linen changes not only conserves resources but also allows hotel staff to devote more attention to creating memorable guest experiences."

His vision for the future of event tech: "Looking ahead, my vision for the future is that the tech industry hinges on maintaining openness and collaboration, ensuring that advancements are inclusive and democratic. It's crucial to avoid becoming overly siloed or concentrated in a few companies or individuals, particularly in the field of AI. Open-source technologies play a vital role in fostering innovation, allowing more people to contribute ideas and advancements collaboratively. Open source ensures access to tools and technologies and promotes the sharing of ideas, whereas the shift from open source to closed source in certain areas can limit access and innovation. In essence, fostering a diverse and inclusive tech community is key to driving innovation and positive change in the industry."

What he's working on next: "We're excited to announce the upcoming release of our new digital tool, designed to assist global hotel chains in meeting their reporting and compliance requirements under the European Union's Corporate Sustainability Reporting Directive (CSRD). Scheduled for launch during the second half of the year, this tool will provide access to the European Sustainability Reporting Standards (ESRS), the first-ever mandatory and standardized sustainability framework for European companies. Alongside the ESRS framework, we'll be introducing a new feature to address the complex issue of double materiality, enabling hotels to efficiently determine and report on the material impacts, risks, and opportunities related to sustainability. These new frameworks aim to empower hotels to meet consumer demand for more sustainable accommodations while optimizing the value of their sustainability efforts."

