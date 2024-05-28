Industry Innovators 2024: Brian Wright

The co-founder of Six Degrees wants to create event experiences rooted in genuine connection.

Sarah Kloepple
May 28, 2024
Wright cites one of his most memorable events as this Xbox drone light show at the Hawks arena.
Photo: Courtesy of Six Degrees

Brian "Bwrightous" Wright is the co-founder of Six Degrees, overseeing creative direction of the agency's projects. He's based in Atlanta.

How he got his start: "At Morehouse College, I found my footing on campus by promoting my burgeoning clothing brand, Kreemo, connecting with creatives such as Metro Boomin and Cam Kirk. During this time, I formed relationships with individuals who would prove vital to my success, such as producer Mike Will Made-It. 

After graduating from Morehouse, I got to work branding Mike Will Made-It’s label imprint, Ear Drummer Records. As chief brand officer, I spearheaded major projects, such as designing its logo and managing multiplatinum recording artist Rae Sremmurd. My creative responsibilities expanded to designing album covers, producing music videos, and developing creative marketing campaigns for the group’s album releases. With my creative direction, Rae Sremmurd quickly became one of the most popular acts in hip-hop.

After numerous milestones in the music industry, I desired to forge my own lane as a creative and launched Six Degrees in 2018. Six Degrees is a creative marketing agency specializing in design, brand communications, content production, and experiential activations for major brands including Google, Nike, Red Bull, Netflix, NFL, HBO, and many more."

What innovation means to him: "Innovation to me means finding new and creative ways to progress efforts forward while remaining authentic to who you are. It’s important to stay innovative and forward-thinking in my career because our clients are consistently looking to us to devise innovative strategies that authentically connect and resonate with Gen Z and millennial audiences who, yes, are looking for what's next and cool, but also are rooted in genuine connection."

Where he finds inspiration: "I find inspiration in my community, peers, creators, and my team. We’ve created such a diverse and dynamic team at Six Degrees that I am truly inspired by all the creative ideas and intrinsic knowledge they bring to the table every day. A lot of this knowledge cannot be taught; it's embedded in their DNA and what makes our team so special."

'We had done drone shows before, but this was the first time we did one in our hometown of Atlanta, which made it very special,' Wright says of this memorable Xbox event."We had done drone shows before, but this was the first time we did one in our hometown of Atlanta, which made it very special," Wright says of this memorable Xbox event.Photo: Courtesy of Six Degrees

Memorable moments: "A memorable moment for me was when we executed an Xbox drone light show at the Hawks arena. The Xbox sports division came to us to create a memorable moment that would celebrate their partnership with the Atlanta Hawks. We had done drone shows before, but this was the first time we did one in our hometown of Atlanta, which made it very special. The show lit up the entire downtown skyline and was attended by key influencers and the community who really enjoyed the show."

His vision for the future of experiential: "My future for experiential is making memorable experiences that are meaningful and intentional on behalf of our clients. A lot of producers just want to do the flashiest, biggest activations. However, for us, how we truly resonate with audiences is what makes our work magical. For us, the future of experiential is being more intentional with elements and making sure we are authentically reaching the consumers experiencing our work."

