Connect Marketplace is Where Events Business Gets Done.
Connect Marketplace isn't just any conference—it's your gateway to unlimited opportunity. Secure your spot!

Industry Innovators 2024: Reddit

The platform’s conversations come to life through immersive experiences aimed at marketers and advertisers.

Michele Laufik
June 24, 2024
At this year's SXSW, Reddit took over South Austin restaurant Two Hands. Along with programming, the space served food and drinks that were recommended by fellow Redditors.
At this year's SXSW, Reddit took over South Austin restaurant Two Hands. Along with programming, the space served food and drinks that were recommended by fellow Redditors.
Photo: Courtesy of Reddit

This feature is sponsored by BeEvents, creative evolutionaries who challenge the status quo to redefine the experience of live events. Its Smart Experience Design solution delivers highly impactful experiences that both stakeholders and guests love.

The Basics: Reddit, the network of forums known for its AMAs and user-created boards on just about anything, has turned the premise of the platform into real-life activations at tentpole events like SXSW, Cannes Lions, and CES. Often featuring Snoo, the site’s mascot, and its signature bright orange color, the experiences aim to showcase the power of Reddit's community, translating data and stats into engaging spaces for event attendees.

Reddit returned to CES earlier this year with ​​”The Key to Context.” It brought to life conversations from Reddit communities in an immersive experience. Across three interactive installations, attendees could discover how Redditors navigate conversations and the contextual environment that's created through these discussions, which can benefit advertisers. Reddit’s CES experience “illustrated how authentic, trusted conversations naturally lend themselves to purchase-related, commercial discussion,” Billingsley said. “Strategically integrated case studies and product demos ensured visitors had actionable takeaways on how to integrate their brands into worlds of contextual relevance on Reddit to drive awareness, consideration, and purchase.”Reddit returned to CES earlier this year with ​​”The Key to Context.” It brought to life conversations from Reddit communities in an immersive experience. Across three interactive installations, attendees could discover how Redditors navigate conversations and the contextual environment that's created through these discussions, which can benefit advertisers.

Reddit’s CES experience “illustrated how authentic, trusted conversations naturally lend themselves to purchase-related, commercial discussion,” Billingsley said. “Strategically integrated case studies and product demos ensured visitors had actionable takeaways on how to integrate their brands into worlds of contextual relevance on Reddit to drive awareness, consideration, and purchase.”Photo: Courtesy of RedditMost Innovative Experience: In January at CES, Reddit introduced a new activation called “Reddit: The Key to Context.” Susan Billingsley, Reddit's senior director of global customer marketing, explained that the theme brought together changes in human and consumer behavior, along with shifts in the digital and advertising spaces.

“With the rise of AI, bots, paid influencers, and recent global events, people are increasingly seeking genuine human connections. Meanwhile, digital advertising is grappling with signal loss, cookie deprecation, and platform uncertainties. Our activation created a tactile, interactive experience to prove that advertisers can still meet their goals by reaching their audiences in the right place, at the right time, in the right context,” she said. 

She added that the activation “brought the breadth and depth of Reddit communities to life, allowing visitors to walk through, touch, and directly engage with examples of real conversations on Reddit.” Using real user-generated content and Q&As found on the platform, the brand showed how users seek out information on Reddit every day—looking for advice, answers, and product recommendations on everything from sensitive skin care to rental cars to how to fix their tech.

At CES, guests followed an interactive recommendation journey to understand how an initial question, idea, or passion can lead to a well-informed, satisfied purchase decision across a range of product categories. Attendees also had the opportunity to learn about and take home products most recommended and talked about on Reddit.At CES, guests followed an interactive recommendation journey to understand how an initial question, idea, or passion can lead to a well-informed, satisfied purchase decision across a range of product categories. Attendees also had the opportunity to learn about and take home products most recommended and talked about on Reddit.Photo: Courtesy of RedditEvent Philosophy:We want our experience to sit in the middle of a Venn diagram between our audience and ourselves—meaning that we want to surprise, delight, and refresh with something that’s useful for the audience and also accomplishes our goals,” Billingsley explained. “It’s not effective to force-feed messages or experiences that are too Reddit-centric. That said, we also wouldn’t be doing our jobs if we didn’t go in with clearly defined goals and objectives for driving brand, relationships, and revenue.”

Lessons Learned So Far: Following successful activations at CES and Cannes Lions, Billingsley said that the brand has “streamlined and optimized our internal processes as demand for and interest in our experiences has increased, maintaining high standards and creating best-in-class audience development, sales collaboration, and custom programming as we go.”

The Latest: Reddit brought its next iteration of “The Key to Context" activation to this year’s Cannes Lions, which took place earlier this month. “We launched new research on the evolution of search behavior, showing how no matter where someone starts a purchase journey, all roads lead through Reddit as consumers search, research, question, and validate their purchases in conversation and communities on Reddit.”

At last year's Cannes Lions, Reddit’s eye-catching space aimed to give marketers fresh insights and best-practice examples to help them drive success on the platform. The pop-up’s bright orange exterior cleverly used text from questions that have been asked on the platform to form the walls.At last year's Cannes Lions, Reddit’s eye-catching space aimed to give marketers fresh insights and best-practice examples to help them drive success on the platform. The pop-up’s bright orange exterior cleverly used text from questions that have been asked on the platform to form the walls.Photo: Courtesy of Reddit
Inside the 2023 Cannes Lions activation, guests could take a journey down the consumer recommendation path on Reddit, starting with a question and following the prompts to land on a recommendation. The space also highlighted a data-based analysis of the latest industry trends, like how consumer influence is shifting and the impact this has on marketing strategies.Inside the 2023 Cannes Lions activation, guests could take a journey down the consumer recommendation path on Reddit, starting with a question and following the prompts to land on a recommendation. The space also highlighted a data-based analysis of the latest industry trends, like how consumer influence is shifting and the impact this has on marketing strategies.Photo: Courtesy of Reddit

Latest in Brands & Event Pros
Industry Innovators2024 Brands Article Article Image
Brands & Event Pros
Industry Innovators 2024: 10 Brands That Master Experiential Moments
Courtyard activated its annual Super Bowl Sleepover program at Allegiant Stadium in February. The brand partnered with Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson, New York Jets wide receiver Garrett Wilson, and content creator Katie Feeney to unveil the activation.
Brands & Event Pros
Industry Innovators 2024: Marriott
Pinterest Manifestival at Cannes Lions was designed to spark creativity with lots of hands-on activities.
Brands & Event Pros
Industry Innovators 2024: Pinterest
CES attendees could test out Magic Editor, an experimental editing experience in Google Photos on Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro that uses generative AI to make complex photo edits easier.
Brands & Event Pros
Industry Innovators 2024: Google
Related Stories
Sharpie x Paper Mate Studio
Experiential Marketing, Activations & Sponsorships
SXSW 2024: 60+ Must-See Pics From the Festival's Buzziest Activations and Pop-Ups
With 15-foot-tall perimeter walls, the enclosed space shielded attendees from distractions, while amplifying the brand narrative through elements such as a 40-foot LED tunnel, a rotating vehicle display, and the moving OLED entrance display.
Trade Shows
CES 2024: Where Cutting-Edge Tech Met Innovative Exhibit Design
A creative highlight was the Reels SuperStudio. Each year at Cannes Lions, Meta Beach offers an immersive experience in collaboration with an inspiring creative—and in 2023, that was Colm Dillane, founder and CEO of KidSuper Studios. Attendees were welcomed by a prompt each day to create their best Reels, and were greeted by an artful sculpture garden containing surreal, oversize “totems of creativity” before entering the SuperStudio. Inside, guests were inspired to create their own Reels while learning about the most important creative principles that have proved to drive effective Reels ads.
Experiential Marketing, Activations & Sponsorships
Cannes Lions 2023: 45 Steal-Worthy Event Ideas From the Massive Festival of Creativity
Courtyard activated its annual Super Bowl Sleepover program at Allegiant Stadium in February. The brand partnered with Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson, New York Jets wide receiver Garrett Wilson, and content creator Katie Feeney to unveil the activation.
Brands & Event Pros
Industry Innovators 2024: Marriott
More in Brands & Event Pros
Brands & Event Pros
Industry Innovators 2024: 10 Brands That Master Experiential Moments
From a tech giant to a luggage startup, these companies have demonstrated creativity, cleverness, and an overall coolness with their activations, events, and experiences.
Industry Innovators2024 Brands Article Article Image
Brands & Event Pros
Industry Innovators 2024: Marriott
The global hotel brand continues its partnerships with sports leagues while building awareness for the Marriott Bonvoy program.
Courtyard activated its annual Super Bowl Sleepover program at Allegiant Stadium in February. The brand partnered with Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson, New York Jets wide receiver Garrett Wilson, and content creator Katie Feeney to unveil the activation.
Brands & Event Pros
Industry Innovators 2024: Pinterest
The social media platform translates its aspirational online presence into IRL experiences.
Pinterest Manifestival at Cannes Lions was designed to spark creativity with lots of hands-on activities.
Brands & Event Pros
Industry Innovators 2024: Google
The tech giant uses interactive experiences to help consumers better understand its products and features.
CES attendees could test out Magic Editor, an experimental editing experience in Google Photos on Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro that uses generative AI to make complex photo edits easier.
Brands & Event Pros
Industry Innovators 2024: Formula 1
It’s become a global sporting phenomenon thanks to market expansion and year-round experiences for racing fans.
The Formula 1 Exhibition features six curated rooms that explore the past, present, and future of the sport.
Brands & Event Pros
Industry Innovators 2024: DoorDash
The delivery and takeout platform has taken its experiential game to the next level with inventive activations tied to major events and festivals.
At this year's NBA All-Star Weekend, DoorDash activated at the fan experience known as the NBA Crossover for the first time. The concept, called “The Corner 3,” was an NBA-themed bodega and experience featuring memorabilia, historic photos, and custom artwork. Fans had the chance to test their knowledge at trivia to receive prizes, and DashPass members were able to enter a sweepstakes with premium prizing.
Most Popular
Experiential Marketing, Activations & Sponsorships
Gov Ball 2024: See 20+ Activations From New York's Hottest Music Fest
Meetings
8 Steal-Worthy Engagement Strategies From Money20/20 Europe
Brands & Event Pros
Industry Innovators 2024: 10 Brands That Master Experiential Moments
Experiential Marketing, Activations & Sponsorships
Pride Month 2024: A Look at Events Celebrating the LGBTQIA+ Community Around the U.S.
Experiential Marketing, Activations & Sponsorships
32 Cool Event Ideas You May Have Missed From Hello Sunshine, Expedia, Crown Royal, and More
Food Trends
Should You Add Carbon Labeling to Your Event Menus?
Brands & Event Pros
Industry Innovators 2024: Disney
The company’s wide network of brands, including Hulu, ESPN, National Geographic, and FX, has built a menagerie of immersive experiences for fans and viewers.
In the Hulu series, actor Ben Glenroy is murdered before starring in the Death Rattle play on Broadway. The cast and crew of the show are the prime suspects and are being investigated by Glenroy’s three friends and neighbors. At the pop-up, guests were able to gather clues and form ideas about whodunnit.
Brands & Event Pros
Industry Innovators 2024: American Express
The financial services company continues to cater to its card members and prospective consumers with unique experiences at a range of events across sectors.
In May, Amex brought to life its partnership with F1 ACADEMY with a card member-exclusive kickoff event during Miami Race Week.
Brands & Event Pros
Industry Innovators 2024: Sports Illustrated
The media brand has entered the experience space in a big way and has plans to expand even further.
This year's SI The Party featured performances from Kygo and The Chainsmokers, along with a special appearance by Captain Morgan partners Bebe Rexha and NFL legend Victor Cruz.
Brands & Event Pros
Industry Innovators 2024: Béis
The luggage company aims to raise brand awareness and build loyalty through its playful experiences.
In February, the brand hosted a two-day “Béis Wash” pop-up in West Hollywood.
Brands & Event Pros
Call for Nominations: BizBash's 15 Over 50
BizBash is highlighting event profs who inspire us with their longevity and leadership.
Bb24 15o50 Nominations Open Digital Material Sizes 700x467 Article Hero
Brands & Event Pros
Industry Innovators 2024: 12 Experiential Event Producers Who Want Their Events to Leave a Lasting Impact
From in-house experiential leads at ESSENCE and poppi to the boundary-breaking minds running their own agencies, these event profs want the life of their work to extend beyond the event itself.
Industry Innovators2024 Experiential Event Producers Article V2 Article Image
Page 1 of 48
Next Page