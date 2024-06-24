Industry Innovators 2024: Marriott

Courtyard activated its annual Super Bowl Sleepover program at Allegiant Stadium in February. The brand partnered with Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson, New York Jets wide receiver Garrett Wilson, and content creator Katie Feeney to unveil the activation.

The Basics: Like fellow innovator Disney, it’s tough to cover all the (marketing) ground that Marriott encompasses. With a portfolio of brands—from luxury to extended-stay hotels, along with a growing loyalty program, Marriott Bonvoy—the global company caters to everyone and anyone. Which means each individual brand within it has the chance to express its personality and engage its consumers with tailored experiential activations.

Photo: Courtesy of 160/90 For example, at this year’s Super Bowl, as the “Official Hotel of the NFL,” Courtyard by Marriott activated its annual Super Bowl Sleepover program and introduced “The Ultimate Upgrade”—when fans stayed in a Courtyard hotel during the regular season, they were eligible to enter to win the overnight stay at Allegiant Stadium the morning of Super Bowl LVIII.

The brand also activated at this year’s NFL Draft with its Inner Circle seating area located inside the Draft Theater. Courtyard’s presence also included the Marriott Bonvoy House presented by Visa, where co-branded card members could redeem points to access a watch party.

Photo: Courtesy of Marriott Bonvoy Most Innovative Experience: In October 2023, Marriott Bonvoy launched Marriott Bonvoy Land, a virtual park with four hotel-themed mini-games. Using a designated game code, players can portal into a park square via Fortnite Creative and socialize with each other before “checking in” to virtual representations of four Marriott-branded hotels: Moxy Hotels, Westin Hotels & Resorts, W Hotels & Resorts, and Autograph Collection Hotels.

Photo: Courtesy of Marriott Bonvoy “'Where is the best place to tell the story of these different offerings, and have people understand the distinct brands and how they might be relevant for them?'" Brian Povinelli, Marriott International's senior vice president and global head of marketing and brand, told BizBash last year. "We were looking for engagement platforms where people could spend a little more time with us, to give us a chance to introduce people to brands in our portfolio that they maybe don’t know—and also introduce them to brands that are geared toward that younger consumer.”