Connect Marketplace is Where Events Business Gets Done.
Connect Marketplace isn't just any conference—it's your gateway to unlimited opportunity. Secure your spot!

Fresh Faces 2024: Cornelius Humphries

Humphries is CEO, event stylist, and planner for The Shaunta Brand. "I love it when someone tells me, 'You can’t do that,'" he says. "It drives me and really pushes me."

Sarah Kloepple
July 29, 2024
Image0[36]
Photo: Courtesy of Cornelius Humphries

Cornelius Humphries is CEO, event stylist, and planner for The Shaunta Brand. He's based in Los Angeles. A quote from his nomination: "His approach to planning is different from a lot of others—it’s not by the book, and that’s what makes him unique."

How he spends his workdays: "I try to spend my workdays as stress free as I can possibly be. It’s difficult because I’m wearing so many hats. But typically, I like to spend the first couple of hours praying, eating breakfast, playing with my pups, and catching up on TV shows. I wake up super early so I’m able to cram it all in, but after the self-care, I call my team, and I let them excel in their gifts, and their gifts complement mine so well so it works."

Impact he hopes to have on the industry: "I’m not your typical event planner. At the core of it all, I am an artist. I don’t follow the rules! I love it when someone tells me, 'You can’t do that.' It drives me and really pushes me because I know at the end of the day, my team of five, six, seven people are going to show up and deliver and give you an experience you will never forget."

Career goals: "I definitely want to start producing 'The Shaunta Brand Presents' events. I’ve always done events for other people but never myself, so I would love to tap into that world. I have some day parties and other big things in the works. I want to build an empire. I want my own branded home goods. I want to open a school for other designers and planners who want to be in this industry but were never given the opportunity."

Advice for his peers: "Keep going and never stop. Don’t compete or compare yourself to the next event planner/stylist. There’s room for all of us at the table."

How he spends his free time: "I like to spend time with family and friends. I love movies and amusement parks. I’m a big kid at heart; it might be why I became an event planner/stylist—I’m able to bring my imagination to life! It’s one of the best feelings in the world."

Back to the full list

Latest in Brands & Event Pros
Bb Fresh Faces24 Article Image 880x496 Article Image
Brands & Event Pros
Fresh Faces 2024: 10 Breakout Stars of the Event Industry to Keep an Eye On
Tori Osullivan 1landscape
Brands & Event Pros
Fresh Faces 2024: Tori O’Sullivan
Jeff Tsai Dunes[33] Copy
Brands & Event Pros
Fresh Faces 2024: Jeff Tsai
Img 2248
Brands & Event Pros
Fresh Faces 2024: Berkley Hurst
Related Stories
Tori Osullivan 1landscape
Brands & Event Pros
Fresh Faces 2024: Tori O’Sullivan
Jeff Tsai Dunes[33] Copy
Brands & Event Pros
Fresh Faces 2024: Jeff Tsai
Img 2248
Brands & Event Pros
Fresh Faces 2024: Berkley Hurst
Inv Mkt 0033
Brands & Event Pros
Fresh Faces 2024: Sara Rosas
More in Brands & Event Pros
Brands & Event Pros
Fresh Faces 2024: 10 Breakout Stars of the Event Industry to Keep an Eye On
See how these rising talents are set to transform the event landscape.
Bb Fresh Faces24 Article Image 880x496 Article Image
Brands & Event Pros
Fresh Faces 2024: Tori O’Sullivan
Tori O’Sullivan is a business operations and communication associate for Access DMC, where she's using new technologies and systems to streamline day-to-day tasks.
Tori Osullivan 1landscape
Brands & Event Pros
Fresh Faces 2024: Jeff Tsai
Tsai is lead of North American events and Global Executive Briefings for Dell Technologies. "While not new to the business landscape, Jeff emerges as a dynamic force in the experiential industry," says his nominator.
Jeff Tsai Dunes[33] Copy
Brands & Event Pros
Fresh Faces 2024: Berkley Hurst
Hurst has experience as an HR manager in the experiential marketing field.
Img 2248
Brands & Event Pros
Fresh Faces 2024: Sara Rosas
Rosas is business development manager for Innovate Marketing Group, where she's created and designed projects for top brands like Google, Charter, and Poshmark.
Inv Mkt 0033
Brands & Event Pros
Fresh Faces 2024: Maddy Engelsman
Engelsman is an associate producer for JJLA, where she manages clients, directs vendors, and technically advances galas for nonprofit clients.
Engelsman Headshot[61]
Most Popular
Brands & Event Pros
Fresh Faces 2024: 10 Breakout Stars of the Event Industry to Keep an Eye On
Experiential Marketing, Activations & Sponsorships
24 Cool Event Ideas You May Have Missed From Spotify, CÎROC, Instacart, and More
Experiential Marketing, Activations & Sponsorships
Step Inside This Colorful Pop-Up From Primal Kitchen and Pinterest
Sports
2024 Paris Olympics: See How Brands Are Winning Over Fans
Experiential Marketing, Activations & Sponsorships
How 'Bachelorette' Star Jenn Tran Hosted a Dream Sleepover for a Group of Key Influencers
Sports
Q&A: What It Takes to Photograph the Olympic Games
Brands & Event Pros
Fresh Faces 2024: Alexis Campbell
Campbell is an event producer for Stoelt Productions, where she does everything from conceptualizing event themes to managing budgets to overseeing on-the-ground logistics.
Screen Shot 2024 07 15 At 10 02 46 Pm
Brands & Event Pros
Fresh Faces 2024: Jillian Waitkus
Waitkus is the director of ticket, hospitality, and event sales for Churchill Downs Racetrack, where she plays a key role in managing over 80 annual race days and hundreds of special events.
Jillian Waitkus 1[17]
Brands & Event Pros
Fresh Faces 2024: Kinshasa Anglin
Anglin is an artist at creative agency Ink Factory Studio, where she uses visual language to make event content shine.
Kinshasa Ink Factory
Brands & Event Pros
Fresh Faces 2024: Lake Turner
Turner is an account manager for event management company Turnkey, which specializes in experiential marketing and mobile tours.
Lake Headshot 22
Brands & Event Pros
Industry Innovators 2024: 10 Brands That Master Experiential Moments
From a tech giant to a luggage startup, these companies have demonstrated creativity, cleverness, and an overall coolness with their activations, events, and experiences.
Industry Innovators2024 Brands Article Article Image
Brands & Event Pros
Industry Innovators 2024: Marriott
The global hotel brand continues its partnerships with sports leagues while building awareness for the Marriott Bonvoy program.
Courtyard activated its annual Super Bowl Sleepover program at Allegiant Stadium in February. The brand partnered with Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson, New York Jets wide receiver Garrett Wilson, and content creator Katie Feeney to unveil the activation.
Page 1 of 49
Next Page