Fresh Faces 2024: Tori O’Sullivan

Tori O’Sullivan is a business operations and communication associate for Access DMC. She's based in San Diego. A quote from her nomination: "Tori’s innovative approach to tracking successful partnerships through evaluating spend and service with our suppliers has been instrumental in driving business growth and success. Tori’s dedication and expertise have truly propelled our business forward."

How she spends her workdays: "My primary role at Access is to manage and maintain our internal business operations systems and software. In a typical workday, I assist our internal team with the technical assistance they need to do their job. I always have a project in the works, most commonly the implementation of new company tools, processes, and procedures. And finally, one of my favorite daily tasks is training new hires on our CRM system and helping to make their transition to Access both seamless and fun. Yes, CRM can be fun."

Impact she hopes to have on the industry: "My goal is to make DMC planning processes as efficient and streamlined as possible so we can focus on what really matters: our clients and their programs. I would love to pave the way in curating innovative CRM systems and tools, and to cultivate a network of industry professionals in this specialty, to share our knowledge, and level up what we are contributing to the industry.

Not only would this impact be made to daily processes and procedures, but also in data collection and analysis. Finding new ways to collect data can help teams better understand where they’ve been, where they’re at, and where they’re going. We’ve made incredible leaps in technology, including AI, and my team and I want to continue to lead the industry in how we are utilizing it to benefit our clients and their programs."

Career goals: "In five years, I see myself continuing to bring new technologies and systems to Access that will streamline our teams' day-to-day tasks and ensure we’re providing the highest level of service to our clients. I look forward to seeing the results of the current projects I am working on now and am encouraged that they will have long-lasting effects on how we operate and function in the future. I would love to continue to grow my knowledge in both our CRM system and our company’s overall initiatives so I can continue to make a positive impact, as things are ever-changing and evolving."

Advice for her peers: "Stay curious, open, and willing to try new things. I started in the hospitality industry as an event planner in hotels and venues. I was hard-set on planning forever, but then life happened—and for the good! When the opportunity arose to try the more technical side of our business, I stayed open to learning and found that I am really passionate about it. You may just find your niche by saying 'yes,' even if it is intimidating or scary at first."

How she spends her free time: "Almost every single one of my weekend plans involves spending time with my family, friends, and church community. I have the most amazing group of people around me, who I love to just 'do life' with! I’m a big game-night girlie and love both board games with others and a nice, cozy night in with my Nintendo Switch on my own. You will also catch me weekly at a church service or event, whether I’m volunteering, enjoying, or both."

