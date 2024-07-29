Fresh Faces 2024: Berkley Hurst

Berkley Hurst is a human resources manager for event staffing agency GoInspo. She's based in Logan, Utah. A quote from her nomination: "Berkley seamlessly oversees the hiring and staffing of our events, ensuring everything runs smoothly. She is an essential part of our team. As a staffing company, GoInspo's reputation is built on hiring top talent, and Berkley's contributions are key to our success with clients, partners, and brands."

How she spends her workdays: "Working in the experiential marketing industry, every day is a new adventure. The highlights of my days are working with clients to bring their ideas to life, managing my team of account managers, working with nationwide event talent/staff, and having hands-on experiences for our consumers. Every project and client is so unique, which is why it excites me to get to work every day! Monday.com is my right-hand man in the workplace to keep me on organized timelines and a space to record lessons learned for process improvement."

Impact she hopes to have on the industry: "I hope to have a lasting impact on those with whom I work in the experiential marketing industry. I want to be a cheerleader for those taking the industry by storm. Coaching, leading, and advising will allow me to grow in this industry while bringing others up with me. We are only as good as those working alongside us. It takes a team to make these events happen!"

Career goals: "Since earning my bachelor’s degree in 2022, I have strived to place myself in roles that allow me to obtain advanced HR certifications and enhance my leadership skills through training and challenging projects. By working for growing companies, I aim to gain expertise in specialized areas such as talent acquisition and employee relations, and to improve my HR analytics skills to strengthen my professional capabilities. In five years, I hope to continue building and implementing innovative HR practices to create a better staff experience and company culture."

Advice she has for her peers: "The three main pieces of advice I would offer to other young HR professionals in the experiential marketing field are: Be proactive about compliance, foster a positive work environment, and practice regular self-care. It’s important to regularly review and update company policies and procedures to reflect current legal standards. Employees are drawn to energy, and when the focus of an HR manager is on open communication and recognition, everyone can celebrate together. Finally, giving our energy to the people aspect of an experiential marketing business requires that we save energy to show up as the best version of ourselves. I always live by the quote 'In a world where you can be anything, be kind!'"

How she spends her free time: "Living life to the fullest, I find my free time is hard to come by. Spending time coaching my local high school cheer team is at the top of my list. Just like in my role at work, I enjoy the opportunity to have an impact on these young athletes' lives, shaping them into proud representatives of their school and community. I additionally love attending group fitness classes, spending time with my cute husband and family, and quilting as a creative outlet."

Back to the full list