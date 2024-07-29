Fresh Faces 2024: Maddy Engelsman

Maddy Engelsman is associate producer, live events and production, for JJLA. She's based in Los Angeles. A quote from her nomination: "At the young age of 24, she is managing clients, directing vendors, and technically advancing galas for nonprofit clients. She is confident when she needs to call a show, annotating her script and calling cues with precision. She is at the beginning of what will inevitably be a very long, successful career."

How she spends her workdays: "On a typical day, I collaborate with a diverse range of clients including high-profile organizations like the Costume Designers Guild, GLSEN, and AIDS Walk Los Angeles. My role involves guiding clients through their production timelines, advising on strategic event decisions, and ensuring every detail aligns with their vision. Internally, I create and maintain event budgets, oversee vendor relationships, develop compelling event pitch presentations, and brainstorm and implement innovative activations and design ideas to bring events to the next level."

Impact she hopes to have on the industry: "I want to help turn events into experiences. From immersive experiences to award shows, my goal is to design events that foster genuine connections between attendees and their environments through immersive installations, inspiring show programs, and seamless execution of event-day logistics. Growing up, live events always intrigued me far more than filmed or digital content because the audience’s presence was affecting the experience—no two live events are the same. Now that I am the one producing these events, rather than attending or watching them on TV, I love to look for opportunities in each event to emphasize originality—of the event and the people attending it."

Career goals: "In five years, I aspire to be a senior events and experiential producer, collaborating with major studios and brands to develop creative concepts for immersive experiences based on their well-known intellectual properties. I aim to continue pushing the envelope, thinking outside the box, and enhancing guest experiences, ensuring every event I produce leaves a lasting impression."

Advice for her peers: "Learn something from every event. Produce as many different types of events as possible. Learn what you like, learn what you don’t—but learn how to do it all. Also, determine your realistic worth and capabilities based on market research in the field. Advocate for what you can do and what you can bring to the table."

How she spends her free time: "I love attending local comedy shows in West Hollywood, camping, skiing, thrifting, and spending time with my family and friends."

