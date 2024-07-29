Connect Marketplace is Where Events Business Gets Done.
Fresh Faces 2024: Sara Rosas

Rosas is business development manager for Innovate Marketing Group, where she's created and designed projects for top brands like Google, Charter, and Poshmark.

Sarah Kloepple
July 29, 2024
Inv Mkt 0033
Photo: Courtesy of Sara Rosas

Sara Rosas is business development manager for Innovate Marketing Group. She's based in Pasadena, Calif. A quote from her nomination: "She has created and designed projects for top brands like Google, Charter, and Poshmark. She is new to the events industry and already worked on landmark events for her agency, Innovate Marketing Group."

How she spends her workdays: "My role blends sales and marketing, which requires a dynamic and versatile approach to my daily tasks. Typically, my day begins with team and client meetings. These meetings are essential for aligning our strategies, understanding client needs, and ensuring everyone is on the same page. Collaborating closely with my team helps us brainstorm innovative ideas and develop cohesive plans that will drive our marketing efforts forward.

Later in the day, I shift my focus to designing event experiences for our potential clients. This part of my job is particularly exciting as it allows me to combine creativity with strategic thinking. I work on conceptualizing and planning events tailored to our client's specific goals, needs, and preferences. This involves a lot of research, coordination with vendors, and meticulous planning to ensure that every detail is perfect. The goal is to create memorable and impactful experiences that resonate with our clients and help build long-lasting relationships with their audience.

Toward the end of the day, I often attend networking events. These events are crucial for building and maintaining professional relationships within the industry. Networking provides valuable opportunities to connect with potential clients, partners, and industry leaders. If I'm not attending a networking event, I might be representing IMG at a conference or another significant event. Being present at these events helps to raise our company’s profile, stay updated with industry trends, and showcase our capabilities to a broader audience."

Impact she hopes to have on the industry: "I aspire to become a bridge between brands and people, connecting amazing products with their perfect customers. My goal is to create meaningful relationships that enhance consumer experiences and drive brand loyalty. Beyond this, I am passionate about making a positive impact and paving the way for other Latina professionals. I hope to inspire and support others who share my background and ambitions by demonstrating the value of diverse perspectives and championing inclusivity. Through my work, I aim to foster a community where talent and dedication are recognized and celebrated, regardless of one's heritage."

Career goals: "I aim to become a brand leader in experiential marketing, driving innovation and excellence in the industry. By continuing to be an integral part of my agency's leadership team, I aspire to elevate our agency to new heights and establish it as a major player in the market. I envision leading our team toward groundbreaking achievements and setting new standards for experiential marketing success."

Advice for her peers: "Don't be afraid to make a career shift! After spending over 10 years in the digital advertising world, I had the opportunity to transition into experiential marketing, and it has been an incredible journey. I have truly found my place and am immensely grateful to Amanda Ma, our CEO, for trusting me and inviting me on this new adventure. Now, I am carving out a path for myself in an industry that aligns much more with my principles and passion for events and marketing."

How she spends her free time: "I love traveling and everything that comes with it: the thrill of exploring new places, savoring diverse cuisines, and meeting fascinating people from different cultures. Each journey brings unique experiences that enrich my life and broaden my perspective. In my day-to-day life, I find joy in cooking, experimenting with new recipes, and creating delicious meals. Reading is another passion of mine; it allows me to escape into different worlds and gain new insights. I also cherish my evening walks with my dog, which provide a peaceful and relaxing end to my day."

