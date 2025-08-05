Event Technology We're Excited About This Month

To streamline live event scripting

Script Elephant, a new cloud-based platform for script writing and production run-of-show management, has officially launched to help live event teams streamline and centralize their workflows. Designed by event professionals for producers, show callers, and technical crews, the platform replaces scattered spreadsheets and last-minute updates with a collaborative environment where users can build scripts, manage cues, auto-scroll run-of-show documents across devices, and assign role-based permissions. Script Elephant supports real-time collaboration, cue-specific fields, and approval tracking, and is built to scale across live, virtual, or hybrid events of all sizes.

“We didn’t set out to build software,” said Ross Snyder, CEO of Script Elephant. “We set out to solve a problem we faced over and over again—scripts stuck in static documents, updates getting lost, and teams stressed out on-site. Script Elephant exists because we couldn’t find a tool that did what we needed as event producers and show runners. So we built one.”

To stay live during tech disruptions

Virtual and hybrid event webcasting company GlobalMeet has introduced a new solution aimed at maintaining business continuity during disruptions such as cloud outages, cybersecurity incidents, or video platform failures. Called GlobalMeet CORE (Communications and Operational Resiliency), the service is available as an annual plan or a one-time event, and offers secure, scalable communications infrastructure backed by private streaming technology and 24/7 expert support. It includes onboarding, network testing, presenter rehearsals, and built-in tools like captioning, transcription, translation, and detailed analytics.

“As organizations are increasingly rethinking and reshaping their crisis communication plans to better align with the demands of geographically dispersed teams, GlobalMeet is making it easier for executive leadership teams, employees, and other stakeholders to communicate with customers, partners, and each other from anywhere in the world with an internet connection or plain old telephone service," said GlobalMeet CMO Trent Waterhouse, adding "There is no client software to download or install."

To automate registration, websites, and check-in with AI

Event tech platform InEvent has launched a new suite of AI-powered tools designed to streamline key aspects of event planning, including registration, website creation, and on-site check-in. The Smart Registration Forms feature allows planners to build and edit registration forms simply by typing commands—automatically generating fields, applying logic, and updating dropdowns without clicking through menus. Similarly, the AI Website Builder Assistant enables users to create fully branded event websites by typing prompts or uploading screenshots, eliminating the need for coding or design expertise. To enhance the on-site experience, InEvent has also introduced an AI-powered Facial Recognition check-in system. Attendees can walk up to a check-in station, have their identity confirmed via camera, and receive their printed badge within seconds. The company reports that this feature can cut wait times by up to 70% at large events, while also offering real-time identity verification and enterprise-grade data security. All three tools are part of InEvent’s Summer Product Update, now available to clients.

To connect marketing and event workflows

Event marketing platform RainFocus has announced a new integration with Adobe Workfront Fusion, allowing event marketing teams to streamline event creation workflows by automatically creating events in RainFocus using approved Workfront requests. This helps eliminates repetitive data entry and manual event setup, simplifying coordination across project management, event platforms, and marketing automation systems. Once an event request is approved in Workfront, the integration automatically creates the event in RainFocus through fully templated workflows. Additionally, teams can connect RainFocus’s Marketo integration to automatically clone specified Marketo Program Templates upon event creation.

“B2B companies are transforming events into a strategic marketing channel, reinforcing the need for innovative solutions that drive measurable results,” said Stephen Ratpojanakul, senior director, Digital Strategy Group, at Adobe. “The RainFocus and Adobe Workfront Fusion integration has powerful use cases for field marketing events that eliminate manual processes for requesting meetings, enhance data accuracy, improve operational efficiency, and accelerate time to market.”

To improve your destination's marketing efforts

TypeHero.ai, an AI-powered content platform built specifically for the travel industry, is set to launch this summer with tools designed to help travel marketers, advisors, and creators streamline content production without sacrificing authenticity or SEO performance. By combining guided brand onboarding, real traveler reviews, live SEO optimization, and one-click publishing, the platform aims to reduce the time and effort spent on content while improving relevance and visibility. Unlike generic AI tools, TypeHero features travel-specific templates and capabilities tailored to the needs of hotels, cruise lines, DMCs, tour operators, and influencers, making it a targeted solution for anyone in the business of travel storytelling. “Travel storytelling shouldn’t feel like a chore,” said CEO Raza Hasan. “With TypeHero, we’ve built a platform that thinks like a strategist, works like a writer, and edits like your most SEO-obsessed friend.”

To embed real-time hotel booking in event platforms

Groups360 has launched GroupSync Connect, a new integration that allows event planners to access real-time hotel sourcing and booking directly within third-party event management platforms—eliminating the need for external tools or lengthy RFP processes. Canapii is the first platform to implement the integration, giving its users streamlined access to GroupSync’s global hotel marketplace. This marks the beginning of a broader rollout aimed at embedding GroupSync’s capabilities into more platforms, making instant group bookings faster, more transparent, and easier to manage. “GroupSync Connect bridges the gap between event planning and hotel booking,” said Kemp Gallineau, CEO of Groups360. “By placing our robust hotel sourcing capabilities directly within partner platforms, we’re helping planners book smarter and faster—without disrupting their existing workflows.” The Latest Updates, Promotions, Funding, and Merger News

Trupeer, an AI-powered platform that transforms raw screen recordings into polished, multilingual product videos in seconds, has raised $3 million in seed funding. The round—led by RTP Global with participation from Salesforce Ventures—will help expand the tool already used by 10,000+ teams to streamline product marketing, training, and customer support.