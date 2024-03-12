GLOBAL: OBE Worldwide, an experience-led agency founded in 1995 by Dan Hirsch and operating as On Board Experiential (OBE), has acquired a majority stake in London-based agency Playmaker Experiential, a move that aims to underscore its commitment to global expansion and strategic growth. Playmaker Experiential brings to the table a team of seasoned experience-makers known for delivering engaging programs for clients such as Nike, the Chicago Bears, the Minnesota Vikings, the New York Jets, and the NFL. Additionally, Playmaker serves as OBE’s local race organization partner for the J.P. Morgan Corporate Challenge event in London.

CALGARY: Grape Escape is one of Calgary's premium wine, spirits, and beer tasting events. Taking place March 22-33 this year at the BMO Centre, attendees can enjoy tasting experiences led by winemakers and master distillers with hundreds of sips to go around from over 100 vendors.

HALIFAX: Discover Halifax has released its official 2024 visitor guide, its biggest edition so far. The guide features informative stories, curated content, and creative experiences, including ways to explore live music, how to travel sustainably, and ways to explore Halifax Harbour.

VANCOUVER: The first cruise ship of the season, the Disney Wonder, arrived in Vancouver on March 11—kicking off what is expected to be a record season for the industry locally. There are 329 cruise ship visits currently scheduled for the Canada Place cruise terminal at the Port of Vancouver between March 11 and Oct. 29. This could mean a record 1.27 million passengers would travel through Canada Place in 2024, about 2% more than last year's record.

VICTORIA, B.C.: Greater Victoria is currently promoting its 49th annual Greater Victoria Flower Count. This year’s count launched last week at Abkhazi Garden, with the official count taking place March 6-13. The event is sponsored and organized by local businesses, Destination Greater Victoria, and the Greater Victoria Chamber of Commerce. In February or March each year, Greater Victoria Flower Count organizers announce a “counting challenge” to communities in Greater Victoria to become the year’s “bloomingest” community. Last year’s Greater Victoria Flower Count saw over 33 billion blooms counted across Greater Victoria, with the town of Sidney winning first place as 2023’s “bloomingest” community.

