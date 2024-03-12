You're invited to Connect Spring Marketplace.
CANADA: Calgary's Grape Escape, Discover Halifax's 2024 Visitor Guide, Greater Victoria Flower Count, and More

March 12, 2024

GLOBAL: OBE Worldwide, an experience-led agency founded in 1995 by Dan Hirsch and operating as On Board Experiential (OBE), has acquired a majority stake in London-based agency Playmaker Experiential, a move that aims to underscore its commitment to global expansion and strategic growth. Playmaker Experiential brings to the table a team of seasoned experience-makers known for delivering engaging programs for clients such as Nike, the Chicago Bears, the Minnesota Vikings, the New York Jets, and the NFL. Additionally, Playmaker serves as OBE’s local race organization partner for the J.P. Morgan Corporate Challenge event in London.

CALGARY: Grape Escape is one of Calgary's premium wine, spirits, and beer tasting events. Taking place March 22-33 this year at the BMO Centre, attendees can enjoy tasting experiences led by winemakers and master distillers with hundreds of sips to go around from over 100 vendors. 

HALIFAX: Discover Halifax has released its official 2024 visitor guide, its biggest edition so far. The guide features informative stories, curated content, and creative experiences, including ways to explore live music, how to travel sustainably, and ways to explore Halifax Harbour.

VANCOUVER: The first cruise ship of the season, the Disney Wonder, arrived in Vancouver on March 11—kicking off what is expected to be a record season for the industry locally. There are 329 cruise ship visits currently scheduled for the Canada Place cruise terminal at the Port of Vancouver between March 11 and Oct. 29. This could mean a record 1.27 million passengers would travel through Canada Place in 2024, about 2% more than last year's record.

VICTORIA, B.C.: Greater Victoria is currently promoting its 49th annual Greater Victoria Flower Count. This year’s count launched last week at Abkhazi Garden, with the official count taking place March 6-13. The event is sponsored and organized by local businesses, Destination Greater Victoria, and the Greater Victoria Chamber of Commerce. In February or March each year, Greater Victoria Flower Count organizers announce a “counting challenge” to communities in Greater Victoria to become the year’s “bloomingest” community. Last year’s Greater Victoria Flower Count saw over 33 billion blooms counted across Greater Victoria, with the town of Sidney winning first place as 2023’s “bloomingest” community. 

US: OBE Worldwide's Acquisition, Wynn Las Vegas' New Food Festival, Hondo Rodeo Fest, and More
US: Tripleseat Tickets, Industria Creative's New Hire, MoMA's Black Arts Council Benefit, and More
CANADA: YYC Food & Drink Experience, Edmonton Craft Beer Festival, Jasper Canadian Rockies Half Marathon, and More
US: Sundance Heads to Mexico City, Flyover Opens in Chicago, Events DC Embassy Chef Challenge, and More
US: OBE Worldwide's Acquisition, Wynn Las Vegas' New Food Festival, Hondo Rodeo Fest, and More
US: Tripleseat Tickets, Industria Creative's New Hire, MoMA's Black Arts Council Benefit, and More
CANADA: YYC Food & Drink Experience, Edmonton Craft Beer Festival, Jasper Canadian Rockies Half Marathon, and More
US: Sundance Heads to Mexico City, Flyover Opens in Chicago, Events DC Embassy Chef Challenge, and More
CANADA: Untracked Concert Series in Banff, Toronto's 190th Anniversary, Vancouver Cherry Blossom Festival, and More
US: Hilton Anatole's Renovation, Durango Casino & Resort's AAA Four Diamond, DI Heads to Spokane, and More
See Inside This Picture-Perfect Venue for the 'Dune: Part Two' Premiere After-Party
It's 'Always Sunny' at South Beach Wine & Food Festival—But Good Weather and Celebs Weren't the Full Recipe for 2024's Success
Q&A: Inside the Record-Breaking Sustainability Efforts at This Year's Mardi Gras
Was This Pop-Up the Fyre Festival of Kids' Events? Event Profs Weigh In
How Dropbox's Unique Summit Theme Leaned Into the Power of Blank Spaces
How Event Vendors Can Spot Scams
CANADA: Jasper's Devour! Festival, Mountain Film Festival Heads to Toronto, World Series of Poker at Great Canadian Casino, and More
US: Southern Smoke Decanted Fundraiser, Events By Sean Brock Launches, Visit Orlando's New Hire, and More
CANADA: Air Canada's Motor Coach Partnership, Rapid Passenger Rail Project, Montréal Airport's New Garage, and More
US: The Broadmoor's New Hire, Los Angeles Wine & Food Festival, INVNT's Expansion, and More
CANADA: Special Olympics Canada Winter Games, CF Montréal's Airline Partner, Royal Ontario Museum's Renovation, and More
US: YouTube Returns as VidCon Title Sponsor, Thompson Houston Opens, Productionglue's New Hires, and More
