NATIONAL: Bizzabo has released its latest report: "The state of in-person B2B conferences: Analyzing organizer and attendee insights on today's most impactful gatherings." The report delves into the dynamic landscape of in-person events and offers insights—about challenges, priorities, budgets, venues, sponsorships, event tech, and more—from more than 4,000 organizers and attendees surveyed in June 2023.

Dreamliner Luxury Coaches now offers its best-in-class Executive Coaches for corporate retreats, meetings, events, and day trip excursions. Dreamliner Executive Coach clients currently include the NFL, NBA, pro athletes, and celebrities. Each Executive Coach is outfitted with first-class, state-of-the-art features; custom cabinetry; and upscale interior finishes.

ATLANTA: Trilith Studios, now the nation’s largest movie studio, is now opening its doors to live audiences for both TV shows and immersive audience experiences (think: Van Gogh and King Tut). After many shows with live audiences like Family Feud and Wild 'N Out successfully filmed at Trilith, the venue is building two 250,000-square-foot soundstages set to open in July. They're designed specifically for productions and exhibitions with live audiences.

PHOENIX: Sheraton Phoenix Downtown is partnering with adventure operator REI Co-op Adventures to offer new guided outdoor activities exclusive to in-house meetings and groups. Attendees can experience the beauty of the Southwest by booking a private group activity, including a scenic bike ride along Tempe Town Lake, a desert hike at South Mountain, or a rafting experience on the Salt River.

SACRAMENTO, CALIF.: Kimpton Sawyer Hotel in Sacramento is celebrating the turn of the season with several new experiences on property. Tapping into various travel trends, the hotel has launched new programming fit for music lovers, sports fans, culinary connoisseurs, and more—from concert and basketball packages at the Golden 1 Center next door to wine tasting and local food tours.

