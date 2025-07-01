CANADA: Parks Canada Design Competiton, New Calgary Hotel, Canada Day Celebrations, and More

July 1, 2025

BANFF: Parks Canada announced the launch of an international design competition overseen by the Royal Architecture Institute of Canada to develop a new conceptual design for the iconic 200 block of Banff Avenue in Banff National Park. Last week marked the beginning of the prequalification phase for the architectural design competition, after which up to six respondents will be invited to submit conceptual design proposals.

CALGARY: Fairfield Inn & Suites by Marriott Calgary Downtown announced that it has completed an extensive renovation of its guest rooms and public spaces. The new look includes an updated breakfast lounge and fitness center, as well as new furniture, lighting, wall vinyl, and carpet in the lobby. Every guest room has been updated with new bedding, mattresses, carpet, artwork, televisions, and window treatments.

MONTREAL: Air Canada has launched new flights between Montreal and Edinburgh in Scotland. The flights will operate through Sept. 7 on Air Canada's Boeing 737 MAX 8.

Internationally acclaimed Québec firm Scéno Plus, renowned for designing iconic performance venues, unveiled its latest achievement: the Hard Rock LIVE Ottawa theatre. This brand-new, multipurpose entertainment venue, located inside the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Ottawa, will officially open its doors on July 3 with a premiere concert by Canadian composer and pianist David Foster and his wife, American singer Katharine McPhee.

OTTAWA: Canada Day takes place July 1, and the nation's capital region is going all out. From mural paintings to photo booths to fireworks, Canadians can expect a wide array of events planned in Ottawa and beyond.

