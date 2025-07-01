US: Margaritaville Hotel Kansas City, Teen Vogue Summit, New Orleans Convention Center's New Leader, and More

July 1, 2025

HONOLULU, HAWAIʻI: MC&A announced the promotion of Hanna Chang to the position of assistant director of operations. In her new role at the DMC, Chang will be responsible for the oversight and support of account managers and account coordinators. She will also play a critical role in formalizing departmental processes and procedures, developing and facilitating training initiatives, and supporting the implementation of operational tools and new software solutions.

KANSAS CITY, KAN.: Margaritaville Hotel Kansas City, the new island-inspired, resort-style hotel in the heart of the Midwest, is officially open. The hotel features 228 guest rooms, including 11 suites, plus vibrant dining destinations, indoor and outdoor pools, and over 14,000 square feet of event space ideal for weddings, meetings, and special occasions.

LOS ANGELES: Teen Vogue announced that model and digital creator Vivian Wilson; director, producer, and host Raven-Symoné; model, advocate, and author Tess Holliday; artist Tanner Adell; actor and author Alyson Stoner; and writer, producer, and host Miranda Maday will appear at the Teen Vogue Summit taking place Sept. 20 in Los Angeles.

LOUISVILLE, KY.: Hotel Bourré Bonne, Curio Collection by Hilton is now officially open in the heart of downtown Louisville. The property brings together French elegance and Kentucky’s bold spirit just steps from Whiskey Row and the trendy NuLu neighborhood. Expect 168 guest rooms, a rooftop pool, 7,000 square feet of meeting space, and a new dining concept by Kevin Grangier.

NEW ORLEANS: The Ernest N. Morial New Orleans Exhibition Hall Authority announced the appointment of Jim Cook as the CEO and president of the New Orleans Ernest N. Morial Convention Center. Cook will guide the overall strategic direction and operations for the convention center including the execution of internal and external programs underway and critical to maintaining New Orleans’ competitive position for attracting meetings, trade shows, and events.

BizBash Buzz is the must-read digest of event industry news from BizBash.com.

Feed the Sheet: [email protected] 

Subscribe: bizbash.com/bizbashbuzz

Advertise with BizBash: [email protected]

Latest in Industry Buzz
Industry Buzz
CANADA: Parks Canada Design Competiton, New Calgary Hotel, Canada Day Celebrations, and More
Industry Buzz
US: Airbnb Experience Lineup Revealed For Lollapalooza Chicago, Freeman's New Fabric Wall Collection, Events DC's Embassy Chef Challenge, and More
Industry Buzz
CANADA: Stanley Cup Playoffs' Economic Impact on Edmonton, Marine Heritage Festival, All Things Go Festival Reveals Toronto Lineup, and More
Industry Buzz
US: Colin Cowie Opens Office in Italy, CIAA Commits to Baltimore Through 2029, Hotel Renovations, and More
Related Stories
Biz Bash X Envent U 2020 Website
Industry Buzz
BizBash Enhances Partnership with EnventU
More in Industry Buzz
Industry Buzz
CANADA: Parks Canada Design Competiton, New Calgary Hotel, Canada Day Celebrations, and More
Industry Buzz
US: Airbnb Experience Lineup Revealed For Lollapalooza Chicago, Freeman's New Fabric Wall Collection, Events DC's Embassy Chef Challenge, and More
Industry Buzz
CANADA: Stanley Cup Playoffs' Economic Impact on Edmonton, Marine Heritage Festival, All Things Go Festival Reveals Toronto Lineup, and More
Industry Buzz
US: Colin Cowie Opens Office in Italy, CIAA Commits to Baltimore Through 2029, Hotel Renovations, and More
Industry Buzz
CANADA: Rotary International Convention, New Ottawa Tourism Board, Rhythms of Canada, and More
Industry Buzz
US: Netflix House Unveils First Locations, JW Marriott Houston's Renovations, 'FRIENDS' Experience to Hit Vegas, and More
Most Popular
Experiential Marketing, Activations & Sponsorships
Cannes Lions 2025: 90+ Bold Builds and Big Ideas From the French Festival of Creativity
Experiential Marketing, Activations & Sponsorships
50 Cool Event Ideas You May Have Missed From Liquid I.V., Martha Stewart, Foot Locker, and More
Sports
Fanatics Fest 2025: This Mega Celebration of Sports Fandom Returned For a Bigger, Bolder Second Year
Industry Insiders
Inside the Build: How Bellagio Fountain Club Delivers F1® Weekend’s Most Luxurious Hospitality Experience
Brands & Event Pros
Industry Innovators 2025: 10 Brands That Took Experiential Marketing to a Whole New Level
Experiential Marketing, Activations & Sponsorships
Gov Ball 2025: 25+ Eye-Catching Brand Activations From the NYC Music Festival
Industry Buzz
CANADA: SHEIN's Calgary Stampede Pop-Up, Improvagana in Edmonton, Victoria's Sustainable Drinking Water Program, and More
Industry Buzz
US: New Indy Hotel Breaks Ground, Veuve Clicquot's Sun Club in Las Vegas, New Orleans Visitor Data, and More
Industry Buzz
CANADA: Canada Strong Pass, Alberta Circus Arts Festival, Pride Month in Toronto, and More
Industry Buzz
US: Hyatt Regency Austin's Renovation, Boston Convention Center Gets New Name, The Hutton Group's New Hire, and More
Industry Buzz
CANADA: Tourism Calgary's New Visitor Center, Summer Solstice Music Festival, New Canadian Travel Data, and More
Industry Buzz
US: Gold Sky Productions Expands Offerings, NIVA '25 Headliner, Destinations International's New Initiative, and More
Page 1 of 149
Next Page