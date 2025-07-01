HONOLULU, HAWAIʻI: MC&A announced the promotion of Hanna Chang to the position of assistant director of operations. In her new role at the DMC, Chang will be responsible for the oversight and support of account managers and account coordinators. She will also play a critical role in formalizing departmental processes and procedures, developing and facilitating training initiatives, and supporting the implementation of operational tools and new software solutions.

KANSAS CITY, KAN.: Margaritaville Hotel Kansas City, the new island-inspired, resort-style hotel in the heart of the Midwest, is officially open. The hotel features 228 guest rooms, including 11 suites, plus vibrant dining destinations, indoor and outdoor pools, and over 14,000 square feet of event space ideal for weddings, meetings, and special occasions.

LOS ANGELES: Teen Vogue announced that model and digital creator Vivian Wilson; director, producer, and host Raven-Symoné; model, advocate, and author Tess Holliday; artist Tanner Adell; actor and author Alyson Stoner; and writer, producer, and host Miranda Maday will appear at the Teen Vogue Summit taking place Sept. 20 in Los Angeles.

LOUISVILLE, KY.: Hotel Bourré Bonne, Curio Collection by Hilton is now officially open in the heart of downtown Louisville. The property brings together French elegance and Kentucky’s bold spirit just steps from Whiskey Row and the trendy NuLu neighborhood. Expect 168 guest rooms, a rooftop pool, 7,000 square feet of meeting space, and a new dining concept by Kevin Grangier.

NEW ORLEANS: The Ernest N. Morial New Orleans Exhibition Hall Authority announced the appointment of Jim Cook as the CEO and president of the New Orleans Ernest N. Morial Convention Center. Cook will guide the overall strategic direction and operations for the convention center including the execution of internal and external programs underway and critical to maintaining New Orleans’ competitive position for attracting meetings, trade shows, and events.

