INDIANAPOLIS: The Indianapolis Airport Authority officially broke ground last week on the new hotel to be built on the Indianapolis International Airport (IND) terminal campus. The Westin Indianapolis Airport hotel will feature 253 guest rooms, along with a full-service restaurant, a fitness center, a seventh-floor bar and lounge area, a 10,000-square-foot meeting space, a pedestrian passage through the hotel to the airport garage, and hotel-specific parking with valet options. The property's anticipated completion date is December 2027.

LAS VEGAS: This summer, Fontainebleau Las Vegas invites guests to experience art de vivre (“the art of living”), unveiling the city’s first-ever summer Sun Club featuring Veuve Clicquot, in celebration of the brand’s highly anticipated Road to the Sun tour. Designed in collaboration with Studio Marcel Poulain at the resort’s Legacy Pool, this experience is part of a global collection of Sun Clubs in destinations around the world, making this the first-ever summer Sun Club pop-up of its kind. Starting June 17, the elevated activation will transform the resort’s signature VIP pool with vibrant Veuve Clicquot yellow décor, chic furnishings, curated music, Veuve Clicquot’s newest cuvées—RICH and RICH Rosé—and select Road to the Sun collection of luxury accessories.

MILWAUKEE: Did you know that The Pfister Hotel in Milwaukee has hosted 22 presidents? This July, visitors can celebrate Independence Day—and the lead-up to America’s 250th anniversary—with a presidential twist at the iconic Milwaukee hotel. Its lobby lounge and bar, Blu, is unveiling a limited-time cocktail menu for July inspired by the favorite drinks of former Commanders-in-Chief. The “Presidential Pours" menu will be available all month long, offering visitors a chance to sip like a statesman with these historically inspired selections.

NEW ORLEANS: New Orleans & Company announced that, in 2024, visitation to the city exceeded the 19 million mark, crossing this important threshold for the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic and for only the second time ever. New Orleans & Company commissioned the 2024 MMGY Visitor Profile Summary with MMGY Global, an integrated marketing firm specializing in the travel and hospitality industries. The study revealed New Orleans welcomed 19.08 million visitors in 2024, a 6.4% increase from 2023’s 17.93 million visitors and near the 19.75 million high point in 2019.

WHITE SALMON, WASH.: Under Canvas, a leader in upscale outdoor hospitality, announced the grand opening of its first camp in Washington State: Under Canvas Columbia River Gorge. The newest camp joins 11 other Under Canvas locations nationwide and is situated on a stunning 120-acre property in Washington’s White Salmon River Valley. Each tent is thoughtfully appointed with king-size beds, luxe linens, bedside lanterns, USB charging packs, a gas fireplace, and ensuite bathrooms with hot pull-chain showers, sinks, and flushing toilets.

