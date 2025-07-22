CHICAGO: Kona Big Wave, an island-style premium lager brand, is coming to Lollapalooza in Chicago and offering a one-of-a-kind fan experience that fosters shared connection over music and embraces the aloha lifestyle for those attending the festival. The brand is continuing its partnership with Spotify AUX and giving fans exclusive access to their favorite artists during Soundwave Sessions, a larger-than-life installation ahead of Lollapalooza that brings together refreshing drinks, laid-back vibes and exclusive performances.

NEW YORK: Tripadvisor has partnered with Experience Abu Dhabi on a multisensory, immersive activation titled "A Doorway Into Abu Dhabi.” The experience will run at Hudson Yards July 25-27. For three days, Hudson Yards’ Outdoor Plaza will be transformed into a portal to Abu Dhabi. The public activation combines state-of-the-art technology with real-time AI experiences and will feature real travel insights into Abu Dhabi from Tripadvisor users.

ORLANDO, FLA.: Visit Orlando’s Magical Dining, presented by Orlando Health, celebrates its 20th anniversary with a record 160+ participating restaurants during this year’s program, running from Aug. 15 through Sept. 30. This milestone year includes 24 new additions and 15 Michelin Guide-recognized restaurants, each offering three-course, prix-fixe menus priced at $40 or $60, plus tax and gratuity. A portion of every meal sold will benefit the REED Charitable Foundation, a local nonprofit dedicated to early childhood development and literacy.

SAVANNAH, GA.: Visit Savannah announced the appointment of Nora Gorman as its new director of sales for the Midwest and Western territories. Gorman brings more than 30 years of experience in the hospitality industry and will be based in Chicago. In her new role, Gorman will lead strategic sales initiatives across key markets in the Midwest and West, working to attract meetings, conventions, and group business to Savannah.

SEATTLE: Visit Seattle, the official destination marketing organization for Seattle and King County, has received accreditation with distinction from Destinations International’s Destination Marketing Accreditation Program. The accreditation with distinction designation is an honor reserved for those organizations that go beyond meeting the required standards to truly showcase the breadth of their operation and their commitment to advancing the destination they serve.

