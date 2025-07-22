CANADA: Edmonton Heritage Festival, Exhibition Place Wins Operations Award, Northwest Deuce Days, and More

July 22, 2025

EDMONTON: The Edmonton Heritage Festival returns Aug. 2-4. Attendees can sample culinary treats, shop for artwork, and chat with folks who are proud to discuss their unique roots and the rich multicultural communities they have created in Canada. Over 70 pavilions representing more than 90 countries and cultures will come together to share their entertainment and culture and celebrate diversity.

MONTREAL: Over the weekend, Parks Canada celebrated the 200th anniversary of the Lachine Canal during Lock & Paddle, a free public paddling event. Residents and visitors alike were encouraged to bring their non-motorized watercraft to enjoy the peaceful waters of the Lachine Canal.

TORONTO: Exhibition Place in Toronto has won the 2025 UFI Operations & Services Award from the UFI, the Global Association of the Exhibition Industry. The event venue accepted the award for its sustainable food and beverage program. In partnership with OVG Hospitality, Exhibition Place was an early adopter in signing the Net Zero Carbon Events Pledge, aiming to deliver exceptional F&B experiences while working toward sustainable food sourcing and eliminating food waste.

Toronto's newest island, Ookwemin Minising, celebrated the opening of its marquee attraction, Biidaasige Park. This island, renaturalized Don River, and the park add to the host of waterfront destinations made possible by 20 years of tri-government investment in Toronto's waterfront renewal. They offer immersive and adventurous areas to explore, joining the already iconic red, yellow, and orange bridges that make the new island a must-see destination.

VICTORIA, B.C.: Classic Car and Deuce enthusiasts from around the world arrived in Victoria last week for Northwest Deuce Days. From July 17-20, the event brought 1,300 pre-1952 vehicles and their owners to Greater Victoria, marking the largest gathering of Deuces worldwide with participants traveling from as far as Australia, New Zealand, Sweden, and Finland.

