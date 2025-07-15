GLOBAL: Destinations International and TravelAbility, a leading conference and media company dedicated to accessible travel, announced the release of an updated and expanded edition of the Accessibility Playbook. This comprehensive toolkit now includes curated resources, technology, and service provider recommendations, actionable strategies, and an accompanying AI companion to help destinations move from awareness to implementation in serving travelers with disabilities and the aging population.

The Palm Beaches in Florida has launched an exclusive financial incentive for Canadian-based organizations looking to host their next meeting or incentive trip in southeast Florida. Canadian organizations can now receive up to $16 USD per room night for qualified events booked and contracted in The Palm Beaches by December 31, 2025—a 60% increase in value compared to the standard group offer.

BANFF: Banff Centre Summer Arts Festival is taking place now through September. Visitors are invited onto campus for concerts, art shows, film screenings, workshop presentations, productions, talks, and readings at its location on Sacred Buffalo Guardian Mountain. The event welcomes the Banff community into the creative process that happens every day at Banff Centre, to witness the magic that comes out of its residencies in visual art, music, opera, Indigenous arts, literature, and more.

KELOWNA, B.C.: Parks Canada announced $5.3 million in federal funding will support an agreement to advance ecological corridor projects, nature conservation, and Indigenous stewardship in British Columbia. The Province of British Columbia is contributing an additional $3 million, further strengthening this collaborative effort to improve ecological connectivity.

MONTREAL: Espace pour la vie invites visitors to participate in the ninth edition of the International Monarch Monitoring Blitz, which runs July 25 through Aug. 3. This is a unique opportunity for people and organizations in Canada, the U.S., and Mexico to come together beyond international boundaries to protect this emblematic North American species.

