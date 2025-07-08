US: INNOV8's New Hire, New Event Mobile App, ConferenceDirect's Annual Meeting, and More

July 8, 2025

ANAHEIM, CALIF.: INNOV8 Meetings + Events announced the appointment of Beth Caldwell as director of global accounts. A recognized leader in the hospitality and meetings industry, Caldwell brings more than three decades of experience and a proven track record in global meeting site research, hotel contract negotiations, meeting support services, and Strategic Meetings Management (SMM) solutions.

AUSTIN, TEXAS: Personify, Inc. announced the launch of a new and reimagined mobile app as part of its A2Z Events product suite—a provider of event and registration management solutions—that is designed to revolutionize on-site engagement for trade shows and conferences. Built natively into the A2Z Events ecosystem, the app offers an AI-powered experience that delivers intelligent matchmaking, real-time messaging, and appointment scheduling—all within a customizable, event brand-forward interface.

GREENSBORO, N.C.: The Greensboro/Guilford County Tourism Development Authority named Anthony Cordo, a nationally recognized tourism executive, as its new president and CEO. Cordo will officially step into the role on July 14. Cordo most recently served as executive vice president of Visit Lauderdale in Broward County, Fla.

PHILADELPHIA: ConferenceDirect announced the successful execution of its second carbon-neutral Annual Partner Meeting, underscoring the company’s ongoing commitment to environmental responsibility and sustainable event practices. Held in partnership with Travel Portland, this milestone event marks another meaningful step toward a greener future. The meeting was held March 16-20 at the Pennsylvania Convention Center and Philadelphia Marriott Downtown.

SAN ANTONIO: The Westin Riverwalk, San Antonio announced Chaitan Mugili as its newly appointed general manager, marking a full-circle moment nearly two decades after he first served as front desk/housekeeping manager at the property. In this role, Mugili will oversee all operational aspects of the 473-room hotel, including everything from guest services and food and beverage to sales and marketing.

