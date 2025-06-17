CANADA: Canada Strong Pass, Alberta Circus Arts Festival, Pride Month in Toronto, and More

June 17, 2025

NATIONAL: From June 20 to Sept. 2, the Canada Strong Pass will offer expanded access to numerous natural and cultural experiences across the country. The pass includes free admission for all visitors to national historic sites, national parks, and national marine conservation areas administered by Parks Canada and a 25% discount on camping fees. It also includes discounted admission to national museums and travel on the VIA Rail.

EDMONTON: The Alberta Circus Arts Festival (ACAF) returns June 19-22. Visitors can enjoy four days of contemporary circus performances from Canada and around the world, along with a myriad of activities for everyone. The ACAF is hosted by Firefly Theatre and Circus, Alberta’s award-winning aerial performance company, creating original, high-flying work since 2001. The festival is anchored in Edmonton’s French Quarter, with the main performance venue in La Cité Francophone.

HALIFAX: Halifax has climbed in rankings as an international conference destination. In 2024, Discover Halifax secured 33 international conferences for future years, the highest number on record and more than double any previous year. These events are expected to generate over $18 million in economic impact for the region, while also helping drive innovation, collaboration, and long-term investment. One of the marquee business events coming to Halifax in 2027 is the World Hydrogen Energy Conference, which will draw leaders, academia, and potential investors in clean energy from around the world, and put a spotlight on Nova Scotia’s leadership and development in green energy.

TORONTO: The Luminato Festival is taking place now through June 22. The event is an annual celebration of the arts that transforms the city into a locus for local and international musicians, dancers, theater, and visual artists. This year’s theme is DAY:NIGHT, which explores how we inhabit the city in a 24-hour cycle. From dusk to dawn and dawn to dusk, any given day can be ordinary or extraordinary—locals and visitors are invited to encounter Toronto differently.

While Pride Month is celebrated throughout June, Pride Toronto’s festival weekend adds color to Toronto’s downtown core and Church-Wellesley Village with musical performances and community events June 27-29. While the floats, costumes, marches, and parades are not to be missed, locals know to pace themselves for a three-day weekend full of events, concerts, and DJ sets to keep the party going day and night.

