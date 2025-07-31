CANADA: KDays 2025 Attendance, New AI Tool in Halifax, TIFF Turns 50, and More

July 31, 2025

GLOBAL: BCD Meetings & Events has published its annual global sustainability guide, a practical resource highlighting the challenges and opportunities facing the industry in both benchmarking results and adopting more sustainable practices. This year's guide outlines a comprehensive approach to sustainability, offering organizations, meeting planners, suppliers, and destinations insights to make more informed and responsible choices.

BANFF: Banff Caribou Properties announced the opening of two distinct hotel experiences: Hotel Canoe & Suites and The Otter Hotel, both located on the site formerly known as The Inns of Banff. Located in the newly revitalized Uptown Banff district, both properties provide a tranquil retreat just steps away from shops, trails, and local attractions. This calm and elevated corner of Banff offers the ideal setting to relax and reconnect with nature.

EDMONTON: KDays 2025 attracted over 764,140 fairgoers (the highest KDays attendance post-COVID-19) and brought 10 days of community connection and local economic impact. This year, Explore Edmonton partnered with over 650 businesses, community partners, and vendors who showcased the best of Edmonton. Another fun stat? An estimated 29,811 corndogs were consumed.

HALIFAX: Discover Halifax (DH) has deployed an AI tool to help cruise ship passengers best enjoy the city when they reach the Port of Halifax. As cruise passenger traffic increases, so has the dependence on greeters, and hard copies of guides and maps. To provide cruise passengers with an alternative source of information about Halifax upon exiting the ship, DH created a custom, interactive AI itinerary planner. The planning tool was developed to help visitors, many here for the first time, to quickly and easily develop an itinerary for the day.

TORONTO: The Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) turns 50 this year, and the city is going all out. The fest will take place Sept. 4-14, with screenings at venues like Roy Thomson Hall, the Princess of Wales, and TIFF Lightbox. Expect A-list premieres to bring excitement to King Street West’s festival hub.

