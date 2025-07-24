CANADA: Calgary Folk Music Festival, Cariwest Festival in Edmonton, W Montréal's New Collab with Billboard, and More

July 24, 2025

GLOBAL: Singapore holds the crown as the world's most powerful passport, with visa-free access to 193 destinations out of 227 globally, according to the latest Henley Passport Index. The index is powered by Timatic data from the International Air Transport Association and ranks all the world's passports based on the number of destinations their holders can enter without a prior visa. Asian nations continue to lead the global mobility race, with Japan and South Korea sharing second place, each granting their citizens access to 190 destinations visa-free.

CALGARY: The Calgary Folk Music Festival is one of Canada’s flagship, trailblazing music festivals. It's been held annually since 1980 at Prince’s Island Park. Taking place July 24–27, the fest is a four-day cultural and musical extravaganza with over 70 artists, food vendors, an arts market, a family zone, and more.

EDMONTON: Cariwest, Edmonton's annual celebration of Caribbean arts, music, and culture, brings a fully licensed party to Churchill Square starting Aug. 8. This year’s festivities include special events, performances, and exhibitions commemorating this milestone and honoring the founders, volunteers, and participants who have shaped the festival over the years. The three-day event includes a Costume Extravaganza, the iconic Saturday Cariwest Parade, and a Caribbean Village throughout the weekend with live entertainment, Kids Korner, savory Caribbean cuisine, the Caribbean Marketplace, and more.

MONTREAL: W Montréal is turning up the volume on its commitment to music, culture, and bold luxury with the launch of a new collaboration: Billboard Live at W Montréal. On July 31, the hotel will host the inaugural edition of this exclusive series, headlined by Montréal's own CRi, the critically acclaimed electronic music artist. 

OTTAWA: Enjoy cold craft brews, delicious eats, and live music along the Mississippi River at the Almonte Craft Beer Fest on July 25. Back by popular demand, this outdoor summer event features nine local alcohol producers and food vendors like The Almonte Butcher Shop and Hummingbird Chocolate. Attendees can also kick back to the sounds of Silver Creek outside the scenic Old Town Hall.

