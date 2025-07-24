ATLANTA: The Atlanta Convention & Visitors Bureau (ACVB) announced the promotion of Annette Sujo and Daniel Hernandez to manager, destination services. In their new role, they will work with groups that range between 250-2,500 on peak night. Sujo and Hernandez will serve as the liaison between meeting planners, ACVB’s member organizations, and internal departments to ensure the satisfaction of groups visiting Atlanta.

CHICAGO: Bally’s Chicago just launched its brand-new live entertainment stage, a bold addition to the casino floor that aims to elevate the guest experience. Elevated on a custom-built scaffolding structure, the new stage appears to float in the heart of the casino, offering 360-degree visibility from all three floors. It's also outfitted with a state-of-the-art audio and lighting system integrated throughout the venue.

DALLAS: The Highland Dallas—the very first hotel in Hilton’s Curio Collection—has officially completed a bold, design-forward renovation that spans guest rooms, the lobby, and public spaces. Key highlights include a new lobby with a terracotta mural inspired by Texas hillsides and bluebonnets, hand-blown glass chandeliers, and gallery-like vignettes; and museum-worthy works by contemporary artists like Jim Zhou, Alicia LaChance, and Kimberly George featured throughout the hotel.

SACRAMENTO, CALIF.: Visit Sacramento has welcomed Veronica Rivera as its new director of convention sales and services. A seasoned leader with over 15 years of experience in California’s tourism industry, Rivera most recently served as national sales director at the San Diego Tourism Authority.

SCOTTSDALE, ARIZ.: JW Marriott Scottsdale Camelback Inn Resort & Spa is undergoing a $24 million transformation of its iconic spa. Set to debut in January 2026, the fully reimagined Spa at Camelback Inn will offer a deeply personalized and nature-connected wellness experience rooted in its new "ariVéa" philosophy—a holistic approach that blends timeless rituals with the energy and serenity of the Sonoran Desert.

