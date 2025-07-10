CANADA: Air Canada's New Routes to South America, Ottawa Tourism's Accessibility Fund, Parkside Hotel Launches 'Drift' Wellness Experience, and More

July 10, 2025

NATIONAL: Air Canada announced it is further expanding its winter 2025-26 network by resuming nonstop service to Lima, Peru, with twice weekly flights from both Montreal and Toronto. The airline is also adding three new routes to Central America and Mexico, including Montreal-Belize, Toronto-Puerto Escondido, and Vancouver-Tepic, Riviera Nayarit.

MONTREAL: Espace pour la vie is celebrating pollinating insects with the third edition of Les Butineries. The free, family-friendly event will run July 25-27, three days that will feature a host of activities concocted by the Insectarium's expert team. Expect a colorful summertime event designed to introduce visitors to these fascinating small creatures.

OTTAWA: Ottawa Tourism announced the allocation of funding for 10 projects through its Tourism Accessibility Fund. Piloted in April 2024, the Tourism Accessibility Fund provides funding to eligible visitor-facing businesses to improve the accessibility of their visitor experience and address specific gaps in the destination’s visitor experience. Projects include enhancements to washroom accessibility at Fairmont Château Laurier and the installation of automatic door openers in accessible guest rooms to improve barrier-free access at Andaz Hyatt Byward Market.

TORONTO: The Jane Goodall Institute of Canada announced that its founder and the world's leading ethologist and environmentalist, Dr. Jane Goodall, will return to Canada this September for two exclusive live appearances in Toronto and Ottawa, her final appearances in Canada this year. Dr. Goodall will speak at Meridian Hall in Toronto on Sept. 3 and at Meridian Theatres @ Centrepointe in Ottawa on Sept. 6.

VICTORIA, B.C.: The Parkside Hotel & Spa announced the launch of Drift | A Floating Sound Meditation, a notable wellness experience that combines the therapeutic benefits of sound healing with the calming embrace of water. The first-of-its-kind offering by a hotel in Victoria, Drift invites guests to experience deep relaxation while floating effortlessly in a tranquil pool environment.

